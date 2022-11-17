Magic fall in five to Red Knights at state tourney

The Monticello volleyball team ended their season at the Xcel Energy Center for the second year in a row. They couldn’t cap it off with a win like last year’s consolation championship squad did, but they gave #3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s a run for their money in their opening match on Wednesday, Nov. 9 for the Class AAA quarterfinals.

Their vastly improved defense from the beginning of the year played a key role in taking BSM to five sets. Not only did they play well on the defensive end, but they were also able to stay in system for long periods, and even when they weren’t, the girls were still effective playing out of system.

The Magic only dropped one set during the entire section tournament but played a much more complete game against the Red Knights despite the loss. Benilde-St. Margaret’s beat Monticello in five (23-25, 28-26, 30-32, 28-26, 15-10).

“What a great match,” said Head Coach Beth Modaff to begin the press conference after their opening match. “So proud of these guys. We played right till the end. We had a game plan and it worked well and sometimes you win and sometimes you lose when you battle hard and we felt like we did.”

The red and black battled hard and from the onset, it appeared it was going to be a tough match. Monticello took the first point on a long rally that set the tone for the rest of the match.

Despite taking the first point, Monticello found themselves trailing 2-7 and Modaff took her first timeout. The girls dug deep and closed the gap to 16-17 and forced Benilde-St. Margaret’s to call their first timeout.

After Monti took their first lead since 1-0 at 18-17, the two teams went back and forth with Monti taking a 23-22 lead forcing BSM to call their second timeout. The Red Knights tied it at 23 but Monticello won the next two points and took the first set 25-23.

Set two started similarly to set one with the Magic taking a timeout while trailing 2-6. That sparked a run and they tied the match 9-9 and again at 15-15. Monti then went on a six-point run to take a 21-15 lead and seemed to be in control. Benilde-St. Margaret’s closed the gap to 21-19 and Modaff called her second timeout. Their run continued until they led 24-22 over Monticello. Monticello battled back and tied the set at 24. After that, both teams traded points, and senior captain Kaylee Stegora spiked the ball for a kill to tie the match at 26 all. However, the Red Knights won the final two points to take the set and tie the match 1-1.

The third set started much more evenly and was back and forth with neither team able to get a leg up on the other. BSM called a timeout with Monticello winning 12-10 and again when Monti extended their lead to 18-13. The Magic then increased their lead to as high as 23-14 and were on the verge of taking a 2-1 lead, but the Red Knights saddled up and galloped their way back into the match.

Monticello called a timeout as their lead was cut to 23-18 and again at 23-21. Monticello scored the next point, but Benilde-St. Margaret’s scored the next four and led 25-24. Monticello tied it at 25 all, 26 all, 27 all, 28 all, 29 all, and finally 30 all in a set that neither team wanted to relinquish.

Finally having enough, the Magic took the last two points and won set three 32-30 and took a 2-1 lead over the Red Knights.

It was Monticello’s turn to jump out to an early lead for the fourth set. With the Magic leading 9-4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s called their first timeout. That sparked a BSM run and then Monticello called their first timeout leading just 12-11. Monti jumped back out to a 17-13 lead, thanks in part to an ace from senior Raegan Bryant. Benilde-St. Margaret’s called timeout trailing 17-13 and that sparked a run as they tied the set at 17-17. They traded leads as Monti went up 22-20, but gave a point away after playing a ball that would have landed out of bounds, and then Benilde-St. Margaret’s tied it at 22 with an ace. Stegota won the next point tipping the ball just behind Benilde’s front line and then were on the verge of taking the match as they led 24-22.

But a service error gave Benilde-St. Margaret’s a second chance and they tied it at 24. The Red Knights then served a ball into the net and gave Monti a chance to win again but they couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity however and eventually lost the set 26-28.

That set up a winner-takes-all final set.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s got out to another quick lead and Monticello didn’t have enough time to recover. Modaff called a timeout trailing 5-10. Monticello appeared to have been on the wrong side of a bad call when it appeared a Red Knight tipped a ball that landed out of bounds, but BSM was awarded the point and their lead increased to 7-4.

Bryant got Monti within one twice with a kill to make it 7-6 and again at 9-8 that caused Benilde-St. Margaret’s to call timeout. Monti then tied it 9-9 but a service error gave the Red Knights a one-point lead and eventually won 15-10 to take the match in five over Monticello.

They played better than they did in the section final, but it wasn’t enough to come away with the victory as Monticello falls to 0-2 all-time in the opening round of the state tournament.

“Thankfully we were here last year so we got a bit of a taste and knew a little bit more about what to expect,” said Modaff on the intense nature of the state tournament. “We have been working hard the last few weeks especially on just battling on long rallies, long games, long sets… I’m really proud of them for hanging in there in those long rallies and I think we gave it our all. I don’t doubt everything and they left everything on the court.”

For the most part, Monticello didn’t hurt themselves and limited the number of unforced errors they were prone to making at times throughout the year and Stegora mentioned how hard they worked on that over the later part of the season, “I think we’ve been working really really hard in practice to not make as many unforced errors. We have many drills that we run that really help us with that and I think that game we just played kind of showed we’ve been working our butts off and it’s been working out.”

Modaff echoed Stegora’s statement about the girls working hard on minimizing errors while also focusing on serving and playing tough defense.

“I think what helps in that is that we’re all interested in doing that,” said senior captain Lizzie Sigler. “It’s not just a few people on the team that are putting in the effort, it’s everyone. That really pulls us together as a team and we all kind of have the same goal.”

Junior Shalyn Adams had 15 kills on 53 attempts, senior Kendall Luoma finished with 13 kills on 49 attempts and Stegora had 11 kills on 30 attempts. Freshman Brooklyn Sigler led the Magic with 33 assists while Adams was second with 22. Lizzie Sigler had two aces while Bryant and Adam each had one as well. Lizzie Sigler led the team with 25 digs, Brooklyn Sigler and Bryant both had 23 and Adams had 21. Luoma and Stegora both had a block each and Adams had two block assists.

The loss sent the team to the consolation semifinals against Detroit Lakes on Friday, Nov. 11. The Lakers beat the Magic 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-18).

Monti spent a lot of time playing out of system and they struggled to do so after playing much better out of system just a couple of days prior.

Overall Monticello finished their 2022 season going 18-14 and advancing to the state tournament for the second time in as many years.