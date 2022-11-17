Magic sends five swimmers, one diver to state

For the first time in three years, the Monticello swim and dive team won their section and is sending six girls to the MSHSL state tournament. The section 5A champions won the section over second-place St. Cloud Tech by 150.5 points, 484.5-334. They were section runner-ups in both of the previous two seasons.

The Section 5A tournament ran from Thursday, Nov. 10 through Saturday, Nov. 12 at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. The swimming prelims were on day one with the entire diving competition taking place on day two before the swimming finals concluded the tournament on day three.

Monticello sent a diver, two relay teams, and four individuals in other events to the MSHSL state tournament. That’s one more diver, relay team, and individual swimmer than last year’s group.

“The girls went out and did what they do best and that is racing and competing,” said Head Coach Stacy Biegler. “We had such growth from last year. We only lost to Cathedral by 18 points last year and then went on to win it this year by 150 points. We had great growth in the pool and on the boards. The coaching staff is extremely proud of each and every one of the girls for working hard all season and giving it their all. This group of girls is such a great group to coach.”

Eighth-grader Chloe Schwietering took fourth in the diving finals on Friday, Nov. 11 with a score of 326.50 to clinch her spot at the MSHSL state tournament. Senior Pearl Kenne took fifth-place with a score of 324.20 and Macey Morgan finished in 11th with a score of 299.60.

The Magic got off to a hot start right away with the 200-medley relay team taking first-place and sending four more girls to the state tournament. Ella Vagle, Rose Urick, Adalynn Biegler and Adrienne Yender finished in 1:50.75 to take first place.

McKenna Biegler kept the momentum going when she took second-place during the 200-yard free with a time of 2:01.23, edging out the third-place finisher, Maggie Cole, by 0.26 seconds. That sent McKenna Biegler off to the state tournament as well.

Serayna Greenwaldt (2:04.98), ninth, Elsie Farnsworth (2:05.24), tenth and Kennedy McCalla (2:07.26), 12th, also swam in the 200-free.

Camdyn Branson just missed out on qualifying for state for the 200 Individual Meadly. Branson finished in third with a time of 2:19.20, 0.16 seconds behind second-place finisher Liz Thorsten from Foley. Scarlet Urick (2:23.42), fifth, Hadley Branson (2:24.05), ninth, and Natalie Martin (2:24.63), tenth, also swam in the 200 IM.

Up next was the 50-yard freestyle. Adalynn Biegler continued her torrid pace by setting the pool and the section 5A record at just 23.58 seconds and sending herself to the state tournament in her second event after qualifying with the 200-yard medley relay team.

Yender (25.48), fourth and Rose Urick (26.29), tenth, also swam in the 50 free.

Monticello had three girls in the 100-yard butterfly final and one in the consolation race. Scarlet Urick (1:04.47), fifth, McKenna Stachowski (1:04.63), sixth, Martin (1:05.00), tied for seventh, and Camdyn Branson (1:05.05), ninth, was the Magic swimmers for the 100-butterfly.

Adalynn Biegler broke the pool record for the 100-yard freestyle with her first-place time of 52.15 and sent herself to state in her third event. Yender (56.23), fourth, and Vagle (57.14), seventh, also swam in the 100-free.

McKenna Biegler, Greenwaldt, and McCalla all swam in the finals for the 500-yard freestyle while Farnsworth swam in the consolation heat. Biegler (5:29.81) finished fourth, Greenwaldt (5:35.17) finished fifth, McCalla (5:40.35) finished eighth and Farnsworth (5:37.70) finished in ninth and won the consolation heat.

Up next in the 200-yard freestyle relay, Monticello took fourth. Branson, Scarlet Urick, Rose Urick, and McKenna Biegler finished the race in 1:44.27, just 0.24 seconds behind Milaca’s team for second place and 0.19 seconds behind St. Cloud Tech for third.

Vagle finished in third during the 100-backstroke with a time of 1:02.55. Stachowski (1:04.93) sixth and Claudia Martin (1:07.28) finished ninth.

Rose Urick sent herself to state in the 100-breaststroke by finishing in second-place with a time of 1:09.38. Alexis Welle (1:14.78), 11th, Hadley Branson (1:14.85), 12th and Jayden Kanthak (1:15.02) all swam in the consolation heat.

The second relay team that qualified for state, this time the 400-yard freestyle relay team, was the section champion with a time of 3:40.39. Vagle, Yender, McKenna Biegler, and Adalynn Biegler beat second-place St. Cloud Tech by 0.42 seconds to clinch first-place.

Stacy Biegler was named Section 5A Coach of the Year and Diving Coach Heather Peterson was named Diving Coach of the Year for the second year in a row.

The MSHSL state tournament takes place at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. The Class A diving prelims begin at noon on Wednesday, the Class A swimming prelims begin at noon on Thursday, and the Class A swimming and diving finals both take place on Friday beginning at noon.