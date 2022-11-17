ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello’s Haase commits to CSP

By Brandon Dugan / Concordia University, St. Paul
 3 days ago

The Concordia-St. Paul soccer head coach Steve Bellis has announced nine incoming freshmen for the 2023 season on National Signing Day.

The 2023 signing class includes Alexis Celentano (Cary, III. / Centennial HS), Sophia Haase (Monticello, Minn. / Monticello HS), Kenzie Kane (Bloomington, Minn. / Kennedy HS), Allie Jo Kirkpatrick (Broomfield, Colo. / Jefferson Academy), Neely Kunz (Belgium, Wis. / Ozaukee), Adrienne Linehan (Waconia, Wis. / Waconia HS), Alexa Pettit (Mount Pleasant, Wis. / Union Grove), Elena Siekas (Spring, Texas. / Klein HS) and Lauren Vacek (Frisco, Texas. / Wakeland HS).

“It’s the time of year we get to take a peek into our future and welcome some wonderful student-athletes to our program,” Bellis stated. “We are so excited to welcome this vibrant group to the CSP Soccer family.”

“Despite the challenges that covid brought us to recruit this group, we feel we have an outstanding 2023 class in regard to fulfilling our needs to stay competitive,” Bellis added. “Our goals are to be at the top of our conference, and ultimately be the right kind of people for our program to thrive,” Bellis concluded.

Haase lettered a total of three times in basketball, soccer, and track and field for the Magic and earned All-State honors in track and field. She was named All-Conference in both soccer and track and field. She finished the 2022 season with 22 goals and 14 assists and helped her team to a 15-2-2 record and a Mississippi 8 Conference Championship in 2022. She is a member of the Boreal FC.

“This player is creative; she sees the field well and is an attack-minded midfielder who can unlock defenses. Haase also knows how to score and has a work rate to be good in transition. I can’t wait to work with her at CSP,” said Bellis on what Haase brings to the Golden Bears.

