Big Lake’s Bowne commits to CSP

Big Lake High School softball player Emmy Bowne has committed to play at Concordia University, St. Paul.

Bowne joins Bryleigh Dana of Cottage Grove as the Golden Bear’s two newest recruits.

“CSP Softball is excited to welcome two fantastic student-athletes to our campus and program starting next fall! We are not only adding two talented players on the field, but quality young ladies off the field that will serve our campus community well,” said coach Bob Bartel. “It was a pleasure to get to know Emmy and Bryleigh, as well as their families during the recruiting process. We look forward to seeing both in Golden Bear uniforms next year.”

Bowne lettered five times in softball and twice in tennis. Last year she was named Mississippi 8 All-Conference First Team for softball, and All-Conference Academic Team, and was voted offensive and defensive team MVP. During her senior year, she sported a 1.12 ERA in 75 innings pitched with 136 strikeouts while owning a .415 batting average with a .456 on-base percentage while slugging .623 as a team captain.

“Emmy brings a sense of poise and maturity to the circle, which will serve her well as she navigates through the DII softball ranks. Emmy brings power and an elite change-up to the circle that keeps hitters off balance. Emmy has a tremendous positive attitude in the circle and with her teammates, she’s an absolute joy to watch, whether she’s in the game or in the dugout. We look forward to seeing Emmy in navy and gold,” said Bartel on Bowne.