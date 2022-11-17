Regis completes championship season

For the first time since 2016, the Regis Ramblers are state champions.

Regis completed their perfect 14-0 season on Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium, defeating the Shiocton Chiefs handily, 41-7, to clinch the Division 7 state title.

Zander Rockow, senior running back for the Ramblers, rushed for 251 yards in the game, setting a new Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 7 championship record.

Rockow got the Ramblers off to a hot start right away, taking Regis’ first offensive snap to the house for a 65-yard touchdown, putting Regis up 6-0 early.

Later in the first quarter, Ramblers quarterback Kendon Krogman found Carson Tait for a 33 yard touchdown pass. The Ramblers converted a two-point conversion to go up 14-0.

Tait found the endzone again early in the second quarter, this time on a 35-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 Ramblers.

The Ramblers had one more score in them before halftime, as Rockow found the endzone again on a 6-yard run to put Regis up 28-0. At this point in the game, Regis had 308 yards of offense, outgaining Shiocton 308-32.

Late in the third quarter, Krogman threw his second touchdown pass of the game, finding tight end Spencer Gehling for a 35-yard touchdown to extend the Ramblers’ lead to 35-0.

In the fourth quarter, Rockow had one more score in him, breaking several tackles on his way to a 78-yard touchdown run, putting Regis up 41-0 and clinching the new Division 7 championship rushing record.

Shiocton would score their only touchdown of the day with less than a minute to play, bringing the final score to 41-7 and a dominant victory for Regis to end their perfect season.

Rockow finished the game with 16 carries for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Tait added 4 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown along with a 33-yard touchdown reception.

Krogman finished 6-10 for 125 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

Regis continued their trend of blowing away their opponents, as they won all but two of their games this season by a margin of 30 points or more.

This is the Ramblers’ third WIAA state title and first since 2016.