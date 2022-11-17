Nov. 20 is President Joseph R. Biden’s 80th birthday. It is also the 50th anniversary of his first election to the United States Senate in 1972. I well remember the 1972 election. It was a bad year for the Democrats. Richard Nixon won reelection in a landslide, handily defeating George McGovern. A brash young man in Delaware had the audacity to run for U.S. Senator. Joe Biden was only 29 years old and in his first term as county councilman. He was given no chance of winning against a popular two-term incumbent, Republican Sen. Caleb Boggs. Boggs’ chief claim to fame was he offended no one. He was also the former governor of Delaware. I was 36 years old. Biden was my councilman while I was living in New Castle County, Delaware. Many of us were tired of the Vietnam War and were looking for candidates who would bring about a change in U.S. policy. Biden seemed like an ideal candidate to register our opposition to the status quo. But we had no illusions about his chances. His able wife, Neilia, served as his campaign manager.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO