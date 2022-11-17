Read full article on original website
Related
Ozark Sports Zone
West Plains football advances to first state semifinal
West Plains football is going to the state football semifinals for the first time since the playoff system was installed after beating Hannibal 29-14 on Friday. The win avenged last season’s 35-26 loss to Hannibal in this same round. “I am just extremely proud and happy for these kids....
KYTV
2 face charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two suspects wanted in the theft of a Jeep from an MSU student. Jordan Dickerson, of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges. The theft happened on November 6 in a parking lot near the victim’s home in the...
KYTV
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning. According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division...
krcgtv.com
Eldon man sought for statutory rape of 14-year-old
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 23-year-old Eldon man is being sought by Camdenton police on several charges involving the statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl over a sustained period. According to court documents, 23-year-old De' Aaron Derrick Knowles is charged with Statutory Rape, Abuse or Neglect of a Child, Assault, and Harassment.
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Woman Released On Bond Following Arrest Thursday
An Osage Beach woman wanted on a felony stealing charge in Camden County is taken into custody by the highway patrol in Morgan County. 38-year-old Amanda Lynn Schupp was arrested late Thursday afternoon and transported to the Morgan County Jail.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon Dairy Queen closed after being damaged in fire
The Dairy Queen in Lebanon is shut down after sustaining extensive damage in a fire. The Lebanon Fire Department says crews were called to the restaurant on South Jefferson Avenue just before 5:00 Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building. The fire was found in the ceiling in the dining area and was extinguished. There were no injuries, but the interior of the building sustained extensive smoke, heat, fire and water damage.
Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County Sheriff's deputy allegedly came across a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City on the side of Highway 63 with passengers in it Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Maries County Sheriff. He detained the driver and passenger then contacted the Jefferson City Police Department. The post Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
houstonherald.com
Deputies investigate cemetery theft, dog bite
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 53-year-old woman reported on Nov. 13 that four angel statues and a purple flower light with a total value of $200 had been stolen from her mother’s grave site at a Highway 137 property at Licking.
KYTV
Ozarks law enforcement agencies see skyrocketed prices for gun ammo
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ammunition is considered essential to law enforcement equipment, and agencies around the region are seeing an increase in prices. “We have to adjust our budget in order to purchase the correct amount of ammunition not only for duty carry but also for range time and practice and qualification,” said Sgt. Scott Hines with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments / 0