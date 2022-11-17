ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ednc.org

A pre-K project 'that involves the entire community'

Issues that 'really need the attention of the state'. Early Bird readers, hello again. Newcomers, welcome! If you were forwarded this email, you can sign up here to receive it every two weeks, and join our conversation on issues facing North Carolina’s young children and those who support them. If you’re already a subscriber, please help us reach more people by sharing this with your friends and co-workers interested in early childhood education.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Plane crashes with 2 people on board in Winston-Salem: FAA

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A plane has crashed in Winston-Salem, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was a “twin-engine Piper PA-30,” according to the FAA. It crashed in Winston-Salem at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday and two people were on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. According […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTM

Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina

A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
STUART, VA
FOX8 News

2 dead in Winston-Salem plane crash: WSPD

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people died in a plane crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The plane was a “twin-engine Piper PA-30,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It crashed in Winston-Salem at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. A family member tells FOX8 that the two people aboard the […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

$27 million program bringing affordable housing to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — A new program is bringing hundreds of affordable houses to Greensboro. Marcus Thomas, Senior Program Officer for Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, said the plan for the project is meant to help people have a chance to afford rent and live comfortably, even with the rising costs of rent nationwide. Thomas […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Summerfield’s $2.2 Million For New Town Hall Slams Into A Wall

At a 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 work session of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, the Town of Summerfield’s plan for a new town hall ran into a surprising and solid brick wall when town officials came to the county to ask to use $2.2 million of American Rescue Plan Act money to buy a historic school and convert it into a town hall.
SUMMERFIELD, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Free car seat inspection to be offered in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Fire Department wants to make parents aware of free car seat inspections on Friday. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be installing car seats at the Kernodle Senior Center from 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated nearly half of all...
BURLINGTON, NC
etxview.com

Family of Anton Black alleges systemic cover up by state examiners

GREENSBORO — The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black disclosed new evidence Thursday alleging that the state medical examiner’s office shielded police from responsibility for in-custody deaths. The evidence was disclosed as part of the amended federal lawsuit against the Office of...
MARYLAND STATE
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy