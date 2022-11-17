Read full article on original website
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this seasonThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes advance to second round of NCAA Tournament, defeat Wake Forest 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Guilford County Department Heads Are Not Hiding Employee Salaries From Their Employees
The salaries of government employees are a public record, and anyone who wants to know how much a local or state government worker is making can simply ask, and, by law, the questioners must get a very quick answer. So, the Rhino Times was confused when, recently, it began getting calls and emails like the following:
Need heat, and furnace repairs? Qualifying homeowners should call Community Housing Solutions now!
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Temperatures were in the '20s again overnight. For some of our Greensboro neighbors, it was just as cold inside their homes as outside. Their heat might not work, or they may have drafty windows or doors. Those fixes can cost a lot, but thankfully, there's...
New report: 254 firearm incidents so far this year in this North Carolina county
The Durham County Sheriff's Office released new data showing there have been 254 incidents involving firearms so far this year across the county.
ednc.org
A pre-K project 'that involves the entire community'
Issues that 'really need the attention of the state'. Early Bird readers, hello again. Newcomers, welcome! If you were forwarded this email, you can sign up here to receive it every two weeks, and join our conversation on issues facing North Carolina’s young children and those who support them. If you’re already a subscriber, please help us reach more people by sharing this with your friends and co-workers interested in early childhood education.
Alamance-Burlington Schools hosts job fair to fill vacant positions
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System will host a job fair on Saturday, December 3. The job fair will be 9 a.m. to noon at Highland Elementary School in Burlington. Interviews will be conducted on site. Openings include:. classroom teachers. teacher assistants. maintenance. bus drivers. child nutrition.
State health officials address strategies aimed at reducing gun violence
GREENSBORO, N.C. — According to state health leaders, here in North Carolina, five people die each day from a firearm-related incident. That adds up to about 1,700 people every year. State health leaders say this is an unacceptable statistic and wanted to take steps now to curb the violence.
Plane crashes with 2 people on board in Winston-Salem: FAA
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A plane has crashed in Winston-Salem, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was a “twin-engine Piper PA-30,” according to the FAA. It crashed in Winston-Salem at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday and two people were on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. According […]
WBTM
Stuart Stabbing Suspect Arrested in North Carolina
A Stuart stabbing suspect that was on the run was arrested on Saturday. 33-year-old Kasey Shane Blake was apprehended in Stokes County, North Carolina. Blake was wanted for attempted murder from Martinsville and felony eluding police relating to an incident on Friday night on Trot Valley Road in Stuart. At...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro man beaten in a Georgia jail now imprisoned in Guilford County
Jarrett Hobbs was first arrested for driving without a license and drug possession. His attorneys said the beating was unwarranted.
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University fined $2 million
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is being fined millions of dollars for enrolling too many out-of-state students.
WXII 12
'Need every ounce of God's help': Turmoil at Forsyth Co. jail due to leadership, management issues, staff say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Turmoil over staffing, morale and leadership at the Forsyth County Detention Center is causing former and current employees to share their concerns. County commissioners have called the staffing situation a crisis while Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough asks for more staffing and money. "We are currently —...
2 dead in Winston-Salem plane crash: WSPD
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people died in a plane crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The plane was a “twin-engine Piper PA-30,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It crashed in Winston-Salem at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. A family member tells FOX8 that the two people aboard the […]
WXII 12
Sheetz to drop gas prices to $1.99 a gallon for unleaded 88 for limited time
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sheetz announced it will drop gasoline prices for Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon for a limited time for the Thanksgiving travel rush. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sheetz said the promotion will begin on Monday, Nov....
$27 million program bringing affordable housing to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — A new program is bringing hundreds of affordable houses to Greensboro. Marcus Thomas, Senior Program Officer for Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, said the plan for the project is meant to help people have a chance to afford rent and live comfortably, even with the rising costs of rent nationwide. Thomas […]
rhinotimes.com
Summerfield’s $2.2 Million For New Town Hall Slams Into A Wall
At a 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 work session of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, the Town of Summerfield’s plan for a new town hall ran into a surprising and solid brick wall when town officials came to the county to ask to use $2.2 million of American Rescue Plan Act money to buy a historic school and convert it into a town hall.
Free car seat inspection to be offered in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Fire Department wants to make parents aware of free car seat inspections on Friday. Certified child passenger safety technicians will be installing car seats at the Kernodle Senior Center from 9:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration stated nearly half of all...
30 pallet homes ordered in Greensboro to house those facing homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After eleven months of conversations and millions of dollars spent, people are still sleeping on the streets of Greensboro. FOX8 has learned city leaders placed an order for temporary pallet homes on Wednesday. City leaders discussed the option for months as a way to put a temporary roof over people’s heads […]
WXII 12
Greensboro to build new affordable housing units to address housing shortage
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro city and community leaders announced their multi-million dollar plan to preserve and build new affordable housing units to support the city's growth and address a housing shortage. City and community leaders held a press conference at the Redhill Pointe Apartments on Vandalia Road in Greensboro...
etxview.com
Family of Anton Black alleges systemic cover up by state examiners
GREENSBORO — The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black disclosed new evidence Thursday alleging that the state medical examiner’s office shielded police from responsibility for in-custody deaths. The evidence was disclosed as part of the amended federal lawsuit against the Office of...
NC duo tried to break into gun store, then tried to crash car into arriving officers, warrants say
The pair then started to drive away in a Toyota Corolla and tried to crash the car into the responding officers, according to arrest warrants.
