23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions finalized

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — November is “Adoption Awareness Month,” and Saturday marked the 18th Annual “National Adoption Day Celebration.” Families gathered at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center as 23 children got their adoptions finalized. “I have waited four years for my little girl, and today was our day,” said adoptive parent Chris Lannon. Lannon […]
VanVleet Foundation feeds Rockford residents for the holidays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner and one local family foundation has prepared thousands of free holiday dinners for Rockford residents. The VanVleet Family Foundation was started by NBA and world-champion basketball player Fred VanVleet. The goal is to help people in any way possible, and with the holiday season in full swing, the family is determined to make sure everyone gets to spend the day with a full belly.
Rockford group holds community Thanksgiving dinner

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is the season of giving, and one local organization wants to provide a holiday meal to members of the community. The Kendel Sherman Foundation held their 5th Annual “Community Thanksgiving Dinner” Saturday afternoon. The free meals were provided at the Northwest Community Center. The organization gave away boxes of food […]
Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory is set to glow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory will be glowing before residents know it. “All Aglow” was named by an online blog as one of the 16 best places to view Christmas lights around Chicago. It includes 300,000 lights and 50 handmade candy canes throughout the gardens. The event, which starts Saturday, is free to […]
Rockford’s Candy Cloud launches franchise program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local business that started as a cotton candy stand just three years ago is now looking for franchisees.  Alex Edwards, co-owner of Candy Cloud, which opened its first brick-and-mortar location on Rockford’s east side in March, said his goal is to have 10 franchises up and running in 2023.  “When we […]
Belvidere helps feed the needy with food drive

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local first responders were at Aldi on Saturday for their annual food drive. The “Feed the Need” drive is put on by the Belvidere Police Department and volunteers in police service. They are collecting non-perishable items, canned goods and cash donations. The money will be used to shop for turkeys […]
Retired Rockford men hold annual Christmas tree sale

Residents looking for a Christmas tree can pick one up while giving back. Retired Rockford men hold annual Christmas tree sale. Residents looking for a Christmas tree can pick one up while giving back. Rockford’s Candy Cloud launches franchise program. A local business that started as a cotton candy...
Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois

"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
Places to See Santa in the Stateline

Looking to take your kids to see Santa, take a photo, and tell him their Christmas lists? You can find Santa at a variety of places in the Stateline throughout the holiday season. CherryVale Mall. 7200 Harrison Blvd., Rockford, IL. When: Friday, November 18 – December 24, 2022. Hours:
Machesney Park school board member recognized by the state

News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. A local woman has been recognized for her work in education. Machesney Park school board member recognized by …. A local woman has been recognized for her work in education. Rockford’s Candy Cloud launches franchise program.
Rescued dogs looking for adoption arrive in suburbs

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill — A suburban animal shelter has welcomed four new guests just in time for the holidays. Friday afternoon Anderson Humane received three dogs from South Korea and one from Florida at their main shelter in South Elgin. The trio from South Korea consists of two male...
Rockford store doings its part to eliminate waste

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline store is doing its part to reduce and eliminate single use plastic. “Earth,” a zero-waste store located of Rockford’s Jefferson Street, had its grand opening on Saturday. Everything they sell is natural, eco-friendly, compostable or biodegradable. The owner said that it is part of a movement. “The more I […]
