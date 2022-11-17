Read full article on original website
23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions finalized
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — November is “Adoption Awareness Month,” and Saturday marked the 18th Annual “National Adoption Day Celebration.” Families gathered at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center as 23 children got their adoptions finalized. “I have waited four years for my little girl, and today was our day,” said adoptive parent Chris Lannon. Lannon […]
VanVleet Foundation feeds Rockford residents for the holidays
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thanksgiving is right around the corner and one local family foundation has prepared thousands of free holiday dinners for Rockford residents. The VanVleet Family Foundation was started by NBA and world-champion basketball player Fred VanVleet. The goal is to help people in any way possible, and with the holiday season in full swing, the family is determined to make sure everyone gets to spend the day with a full belly.
Widow, daughter of Chicago Tylenol murders victim share memories in Barrington
Theresa Janus lost her husband Adam in the Chicago Tylenol murders 40 years ago. She shared her memories in Barrington Friday.
Rockford group holds community Thanksgiving dinner
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is the season of giving, and one local organization wants to provide a holiday meal to members of the community. The Kendel Sherman Foundation held their 5th Annual “Community Thanksgiving Dinner” Saturday afternoon. The free meals were provided at the Northwest Community Center. The organization gave away boxes of food […]
Loves Park Schnucks recalls ground beef for possible plastic
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Schnucks has recalled ground beef from its Loves Park location for possible contamination. The supermarket chain said that ground meat sold at the store at 1810 Harlem Road between 1:47-6:20 p.m. Saturday may contain plastic. Affected products include ground chuck, 73% lean ground beef, 80% lean ground beef and 90% […]
Rockford Scanner: Suspect viciously beats a victim in the head with a bat. Police choose NOT to inform the community.
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. Suspect viciously beat a victim in the head with a bat. Police...
Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory is set to glow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory will be glowing before residents know it. “All Aglow” was named by an online blog as one of the 16 best places to view Christmas lights around Chicago. It includes 300,000 lights and 50 handmade candy canes throughout the gardens. The event, which starts Saturday, is free to […]
Oregon, IL kindergarten classes canceled due to teachers being sicks at Nine
A local school district is being hit hard with illness.
Rockford’s Candy Cloud launches franchise program
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local business that started as a cotton candy stand just three years ago is now looking for franchisees. Alex Edwards, co-owner of Candy Cloud, which opened its first brick-and-mortar location on Rockford’s east side in March, said his goal is to have 10 franchises up and running in 2023. “When we […]
Because of High Covid Transmission Levels in Lee and Ogle Counties, KSB Adjusts Masking Requirements
Based on recommendations from the CDC, KSB Hospital and their clinics have been adjusting the masking requirements determined by COVID-19 county transmission levels. Since transmission levels have moved to HIGH IN BOTH LEE AND OGLE COUNTIES, masks are REQUIRED for patients, visitors, and employees inside any of the KSB facilities.
Belvidere helps feed the needy with food drive
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local first responders were at Aldi on Saturday for their annual food drive. The “Feed the Need” drive is put on by the Belvidere Police Department and volunteers in police service. They are collecting non-perishable items, canned goods and cash donations. The money will be used to shop for turkeys […]
Retired Rockford men hold annual Christmas tree sale
Residents looking for a Christmas tree can pick one up while giving back.
Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois
"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
Cold case: Who killed Rockford resident Lauretta Lyons in 1966?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When a 43-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping a woman from Colonial Village Mall in 1966, police believed they had the man who also killed a downtown business owner a few weeks earlier. Witnesses told police Sanford Harris was the man they saw near the Latham Road home of 46-year-old Lauretta Lyons […]
Places to See Santa in the Stateline
Looking to take your kids to see Santa, take a photo, and tell him their Christmas lists? You can find Santa at a variety of places in the Stateline throughout the holiday season. CherryVale Mall. 7200 Harrison Blvd., Rockford, IL. When: Friday, November 18 – December 24, 2022. Hours:
Machesney Park school board member recognized by the state
A local woman has been recognized for her work in education.
Witness calls 911 on Wisconsin man seen choking woman in driveway, allegedly threatened to kill her
BURLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin man faces potential attempted homicide charges after allegedly choking and threatening to kill a woman in a residential driveway on Wednesday. According to the Burlington Police Department, officers received reports of a woman yelling for help around 8:15 a.m. on November 16....
Rockford’s ‘Festival of Lights’ returns for 33rd year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Forest City” will light up for the holidays after everyone’s Thanksgiving leftovers are put away Friday. “Festival of Lights” in Sinnissippi Park is back for its 33rd year. The festival had only 11 light displays in its first year, but it is boasting over 100 this year, including 15 brand […]
Rescued dogs looking for adoption arrive in suburbs
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill — A suburban animal shelter has welcomed four new guests just in time for the holidays. Friday afternoon Anderson Humane received three dogs from South Korea and one from Florida at their main shelter in South Elgin. The trio from South Korea consists of two male...
Rockford store doings its part to eliminate waste
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline store is doing its part to reduce and eliminate single use plastic. “Earth,” a zero-waste store located of Rockford’s Jefferson Street, had its grand opening on Saturday. Everything they sell is natural, eco-friendly, compostable or biodegradable. The owner said that it is part of a movement. “The more I […]
