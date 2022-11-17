HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, thousands of people across the commonwealth plan to travel by plane for Thanksgiving. “For us here in Harrisburg, we’ll have about 25,000 [or] 26,000 passengers in and out [of Harrisburg International Airport], which is about 7% more than last year,” Harrisburg International Airport Spokesman Scott Miller said.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO