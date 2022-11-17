Read full article on original website
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
abc27.com
Give Local York to return next spring
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials announced the return of Give Local York this spring. Give Local York is the biggest 24-hour give event in the county, helping hundreds of nonprofits. Registration for nonprofits participating next year is underway. The event will be held from 9 p.m. Thursday, May 4,...
WGAL
Student found dead at York College
YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
yccf.org
YCCF Staff Witness the Impact of Recent Grant to York College of Pennsylvania
York County Community Foundation (YCCF) staff members recently visited York College of Pennsylvania (YCP) to tour the simulation lab of the Dr. Donald E. and Lois J. Myers School of Nursing and Health Professions (MSNHP). The outing was arranged for staff to witness the positive impact of a recent grant to the college’s nursing program from the Memorial Health Fund (MHF).
local21news.com
Parents of Middletown hazing victims speak exclusively to CBS 21
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — Hazing allegations canceled the Middletown High School's football season before it could ever start. Video of the disturbing incidents were posted on social media, and the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office has charged ten juveniles in connection. The parents of two victims spoke exclusively with...
abc27.com
Uber to give $10 ride vouchers for Thanksgiving
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police Departments across Lancaster County are promoting the “Decide to Ride” initiative this Thanksgiving. “Decide to Ride” helps to prevent driving under the influence during a holiday. Anheuser-Busch, MADD, and Uber are partnering to give $10 Uber vouchers to riders in...
abc27.com
Central Pennsylvania Food Bank holds ‘Stuff the Bus’ fundraiser
(WHTM) — The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank spent Friday, Nov. 18, raising money to support their mission with a “Stuff the Bus” fundraiser. The event is part of Lancaster County’s “Extra Give” fundraiser. Whenever someone donates to the food bank, a red balloon is put inside a bus.
abc27.com
Harrisburg International Airport preparing for Thanksgiving travel
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, thousands of people across the commonwealth plan to travel by plane for Thanksgiving. “For us here in Harrisburg, we’ll have about 25,000 [or] 26,000 passengers in and out [of Harrisburg International Airport], which is about 7% more than last year,” Harrisburg International Airport Spokesman Scott Miller said.
WGAL
Lebanon apartment burglarized by New York man
A New York man is accused of burglarizing an apartment in Lebanon and threatening the victims inside with a gun. Lebanon city police responded to the report of a man with a gun on the 500 block of Lehman Street Thursday night. When they arrived, officers say the man was...
Adams County Winery Adds a New Dry Wine to Their Shelves
Adams County Winery, Gettysburg’s original winery and the fifth oldest operating winery in PA, will be releasing their newest off-dry white wine, Seyval, on November 12th, 2022, at both of their winery locations. The varietal of grape used, Seyval Blanc, is known for its ability to thrive in colder...
etxview.com
Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show
One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Frogs Hollow (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Thanksgiving meals, food distributions available throughout Berks County
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many local organizations have stepped up to help families across the region by providing Thanksgiving meals, giving away turkey’s and hosting food distribution events. Helping Harvest 117 Morgan Drive Reading, PA 19608; (610) 926-5802. Call for a complete listing of Thanksgiving meals.
abc27.com
York County school district selects new Superintendent
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — The Red Lion Area School District announced earlier today on Nov. 18, 2022 that they have officially selected a new Superintendent. A local native, and a Red Lion Area Senior Highschool alumni, class of 1998, Dr. Robert L. Walker has been selected by the Red Lion Board of School Directors to serve as Superintendent, according to Red Lion.
Ocean City Today
Donna M. Wilson
Donna M. Wilson, 78, of York, Pennsylvania, died Nov. 13, 2022 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late David E. Wilson. Mr. and Mrs. Wilson were married for 36 years prior to David’s death in 2003. Born Jan. 21, 1944 in York, she was the daughter...
Here’s what’s new at one of central Pa.’s oldest wineries
Bernard Cannac knows the landscape well by now at Adams County Winery, where he has been the winemaker since August 2018. He has brought to one of Pennsylvania’s oldest operating wineries his winemaking skills and an effervescent personality. Unlike like many regional winemakers who have local roots, Cannac was...
Hi-tech research pinpoints where Lincoln stood while delivering his Gettysburg Address
Hundreds of people passing through the National Cemetery in Gettysburg at around 2:00 p.m. on Remembrance Day, 2022 (Nov.19) were curious what a small group of people were doing with a spool of red, white, and blue ribbon on both sides of the fence separating the National and Evergreen cemeteries.
Pennsylvania nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint was filed by the U.S. Department […]
Get a sky-high look at the new, massive UPS complex in Dauphin County
Earlier this year, UPS opened up its fourth largest hub facility in the country, located at 2100 N. Union Street in Middletown. The 775,000-square-foot facility, which includes the largest fuel station throughout the entire UPS network, opened its doors in June. In February, UPS spokesperson Kim Krebs told PennLive that...
abc27.com
Midstate communities start celebrating the holidays
(WHTM) — The holidays has started in a couple of Midstate communities this Saturday. The 46th Annual Lebanon County Holiday Parade was held on Saturday. It featured festive floats, giant balloons, and even an appearance by Santa Claus himself. abc27’s Alicia Richards and Valerie Pritchett both were emcees for...
local21news.com
Red Lion announces new superintendent
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Red Lion Area School District announces Dr. Robert L. Walker for the district's new Superintendent. Dr. Walker is currently the assistant superintendent with the Conewago Valley School District, however, he is working with the board to coordinate a start within Red Lion. “It’s about service,...
