York, PA

abc27.com

Give Local York to return next spring

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials announced the return of Give Local York this spring. Give Local York is the biggest 24-hour give event in the county, helping hundreds of nonprofits. Registration for nonprofits participating next year is underway. The event will be held from 9 p.m. Thursday, May 4,...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Student found dead at York College

YORK, Pa. — A student was found dead in a residence hall at York College on Thursday. According to Dean of Student Development and Campus Life Richard Satterlee, the student was identified as Ryan Heflin. In a letter to the York College community, Satterlee said Heflin was found unresponsive...
YORK, PA
yccf.org

YCCF Staff Witness the Impact of Recent Grant to York College of Pennsylvania

York County Community Foundation (YCCF) staff members recently visited York College of Pennsylvania (YCP) to tour the simulation lab of the Dr. Donald E. and Lois J. Myers School of Nursing and Health Professions (MSNHP). The outing was arranged for staff to witness the positive impact of a recent grant to the college’s nursing program from the Memorial Health Fund (MHF).
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Parents of Middletown hazing victims speak exclusively to CBS 21

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHP) — Hazing allegations canceled the Middletown High School's football season before it could ever start. Video of the disturbing incidents were posted on social media, and the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office has charged ten juveniles in connection. The parents of two victims spoke exclusively with...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27.com

Uber to give $10 ride vouchers for Thanksgiving

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police Departments across Lancaster County are promoting the “Decide to Ride” initiative this Thanksgiving. “Decide to Ride” helps to prevent driving under the influence during a holiday. Anheuser-Busch, MADD, and Uber are partnering to give $10 Uber vouchers to riders in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg International Airport preparing for Thanksgiving travel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, thousands of people across the commonwealth plan to travel by plane for Thanksgiving. “For us here in Harrisburg, we’ll have about 25,000 [or] 26,000 passengers in and out [of Harrisburg International Airport], which is about 7% more than last year,” Harrisburg International Airport Spokesman Scott Miller said.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Lebanon apartment burglarized by New York man

A New York man is accused of burglarizing an apartment in Lebanon and threatening the victims inside with a gun. Lebanon city police responded to the report of a man with a gun on the 500 block of Lehman Street Thursday night. When they arrived, officers say the man was...
LEBANON, PA
etxview.com

Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show

One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Frogs Hollow (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

York County school district selects new Superintendent

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — The Red Lion Area School District announced earlier today on Nov. 18, 2022 that they have officially selected a new Superintendent. A local native, and a Red Lion Area Senior Highschool alumni, class of 1998, Dr. Robert L. Walker has been selected by the Red Lion Board of School Directors to serve as Superintendent, according to Red Lion.
RED LION, PA
Ocean City Today

Donna M. Wilson

Donna M. Wilson, 78, of York, Pennsylvania, died Nov. 13, 2022 at York Hospital. She was the wife of the late David E. Wilson. Mr. and Mrs. Wilson were married for 36 years prior to David’s death in 2003. Born Jan. 21, 1944 in York, she was the daughter...
YORK, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint was filed by the U.S. Department […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Midstate communities start celebrating the holidays

(WHTM) — The holidays has started in a couple of Midstate communities this Saturday. The 46th Annual Lebanon County Holiday Parade was held on Saturday. It featured festive floats, giant balloons, and even an appearance by Santa Claus himself. abc27’s Alicia Richards and Valerie Pritchett both were emcees for...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Red Lion announces new superintendent

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Red Lion Area School District announces Dr. Robert L. Walker for the district's new Superintendent. Dr. Walker is currently the assistant superintendent with the Conewago Valley School District, however, he is working with the board to coordinate a start within Red Lion. “It’s about service,...
RED LION, PA

