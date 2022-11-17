Temperatures were roughly 5-15 degrees warmer all across the Stateline early Monday afternoon compared to the day prior. We are finally going to see warmer daytime highs the next few days, back to where we should be for this time of year, in the mid to upper 40s. There was a little bit of a wind chill making it feel a few degrees cooler than our air temperatures that were able to make it into the lower to mid 40s.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO