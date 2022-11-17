ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com

Loves Park Schnucks recalls ground beef for possible plastic

Schnucks has recalled ground beef from its Loves Park location for possible contamination. Loves Park Schnucks recalls ground beef for possible …. Schnucks has recalled ground beef from its Loves Park location for possible contamination. Rockford’s Candy Cloud launches franchise program. A local business that started as a cotton...
LOVES PARK, IL
Q985

Mrs. Fisher’s Potato Chips’ Hot Bag Sale Is This Week In Illinois

"Shopping local" is a frequent phrase you'll hear throughout your city but there may be occasions when you're not sure what your looking for is considered "local." When it comes to food there are usually plenty of options, but what if you're looking for chips? This is a no-brainer if you're in or near northern Illinois. Mrs. Fisher's should be top of mind.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory is set to glow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory will be glowing before residents know it. “All Aglow” was named by an online blog as one of the 16 best places to view Christmas lights around Chicago. It includes 300,000 lights and 50 handmade candy canes throughout the gardens. The event, which starts Saturday, is free to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford's Candy Cloud launches franchise program

A local business that started as a cotton candy stand just three years ago is now looking for franchisees. Rockford’s Candy Cloud launches franchise program. A local business that started as a cotton candy stand just three years ago is now looking for franchisees. Fred VanVleet makes sure Rockford...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford group holds community Thanksgiving dinner

It is the season of giving, and one local organization wants to provide a holiday meal to members of the community. Rockford group holds community Thanksgiving dinner. It is the season of giving, and one local organization wants to provide a holiday meal to members of the community. Fred VanVleet...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford store doings its part to eliminate waste

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline store is doing its part to reduce and eliminate single use plastic. “Earth,” a zero-waste store located of Rockford’s Jefferson Street, had its grand opening on Saturday. Everything they sell is natural, eco-friendly, compostable or biodegradable. The owner said that it is part of a movement. “The more I […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Back to a seasonable temperature pattern

Temperatures were roughly 5-15 degrees warmer all across the Stateline early Monday afternoon compared to the day prior. We are finally going to see warmer daytime highs the next few days, back to where we should be for this time of year, in the mid to upper 40s. There was a little bit of a wind chill making it feel a few degrees cooler than our air temperatures that were able to make it into the lower to mid 40s.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions finalized

November is "Adoption Awareness Month," and Saturday marked the 18th Annual "National Adoption Day Celebration." 23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions …. November is "Adoption Awareness Month," and Saturday marked the 18th Annual "National Adoption Day Celebration." Fred VanVleet makes sure Rockford families have a …. A local NBA...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

One More Thing: 815 Shorts

We have a cool event coming up on December 10th at the Nordland Center in Rockford called 815 Shorts. It’s a screening of local short films and a screening of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival Short Film tour. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students. You can get tickets now at plussevencompany.com/815shorts.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Cold start to Sunday morning, warmth coming soon

It’s been a very cold morning… So cold, in fact, that this is the coldest Rockford has been since March 12th. That was 253 days ago. We hit an overnight low of 8 degrees that night. We were not quite that cold this morning, but we did make it down to 11° overnight.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Machesney Park school board member recognized by the state

News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. A local woman has been recognized for her work in education. Machesney Park school board member recognized by …. A local woman has been recognized for her work in education. Rockford’s Candy Cloud launches franchise program.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: Earlier Today There Was An Accident On The West Side

We are wanting to hear your local paranormal experiences!. If you lived in a haunted house, seen something strange in the skies,. seen a weird creature, or have had any strange and unexplained experiences. we would love to hear from you!. Please contact us: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. and tell us in depth...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere helps feed the needy with food drive

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local first responders were at Aldi on Saturday for their annual food drive. The “Feed the Need” drive is put on by the Belvidere Police Department and volunteers in police service. They are collecting non-perishable items, canned goods and cash donations. The money will be used to shop for turkeys […]
BELVIDERE, IL

