John Dartigue, former vice president of publicity at Warner Bros., died Nov. 9 in Los Angeles following a sudden illness. He was 82. Dartigue joined Warner Bros. in 1978 as a project executive in the marketing department. In 1984, he was appointed vice president of publicity and remained with the company until his retirement in 2001. The Warner Bros. films he promoted include “The Fugitive,” Ridley Scott’s original “Blade Runner,” Tim Burton’s “Batman” films, “Interview With the Vampire,” “GoodFellas,” “The Mission,” “New Jack City,” “Arthur,” “Caddy Shack,” “Malcolm X” and Jim Carrey’s “Ace Ventura” movies. Dartigue began his career in...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO