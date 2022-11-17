Read full article on original website
JustMyThoughts
3d ago
It means higher crime, higher taxes, higher costs of living, less money in people's pockets and investments, probably a variety of unconstitutional "laws" in regards to arms, and women's rights being inferior to Trans feelings, and undoubtedly more ridiculous nonsense that I can't even fathom.
keepitreal
3d ago
High taxes. No drilling. More crime. 🤔
Army rangers lead the way!
3d ago
Just work together Democrats and Republicans!!! Most of us are tired of extreme left and extreme right. Work together for what’s best for Pennsylvania and the United States of America.
wskg.org
Pennsylvania’s risk-limiting election audit, explained.
WSKG – As part of what will be a routine effort to verify Pennsylvania’s election results, the Department of State has asked counties to perform what’s known as a risk-limiting audit. The Department of State tested that kind of ballot check in 2020, when it ordered counties...
White nationalism does not represent the majority | PennLive letters
I heard a portion of Doug Mastriano’s concession after losing the gubernatorial election in Pennsylvania. He indicated that although he had lost, the “movement” was not over. Well, Doug, in my opinion we don’t need any more movements that are based on white Christian nationalism, conspiracy theories regarding fraudulent voting, a loss of women’s freedom to control their own bodies, and discrimination against people who don’t identify with your definition of normal.
Democrats win enough for narrow Pennsylvania House majority
Democrats won a suburban Philadelphia state House race Friday, giving them barely enough seats to take the chamber majority after 12 years, although two of their reelected incumbents also won higher offices and a third died in October.
The Democratic takeover of the Pa. House will be a little messy to start. Here’s why
When the Pennsylvania House’s new session begins on Jan. 3, at least one Democratic seat will be vacant — complicating the election of the chamber’s speaker.
Corman: 24 years in Pennsylvania Senate a ‘great ride’ full of proud moments
“Thank you all for traveling this road with me.”
Democrats win control of Pennsylvania state House after picking up 12 seats
Democrats have not controlled the chamber for more than a decade, and the win will allow lawmakers to advance policy priorities like raising the minimum wage.
Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending
In his victory speech, Shapiro said his election was 'the kind of real freedom that sees possibility in all God’s children.' The post Shapiro’s election as Pa. governor strengthens Democrats’ push for more school spending appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Democrats Win Slim Majority in the State House of Representatives
In Pennsylvania, Democrats have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives, for the first time in more than a decade. A Thursday concession from the Republican candidate in a race down in Montgomery County gives Pennsylvania Democrats at least a slim majority in the State House of Representatives.
Mercer County rep to serve on DA impeachment panel
A mercer County representative will serve on the impeachment panel against the Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner,
abc27.com
This Week in Pennsylvania: Monica Gould
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how in Montgomery County, the tables were turned in the State House of Representatives. He will also mention PennDOT and State Police have increased warning systems to let motorists know what is happening on the roads in front of them, especially when it comes to snow squalls.
SOTU: Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey
President Obama is set to deliver his final State of the Union address tonight. Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey joins us to discuss what we can expect and how a divided congress may fare in Obama's final year.
Democrat, 2 Republicans named impeachment managers for Krasner's upcoming trial
Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler named three impeachment managers for the upcoming trial of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. All three are attorneys.
therecord-online.com
Support for Pennsylvania’s 800,000 veterans is still lacking
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania has the better part of a million veterans living within the commonwealth, but support for them can be lacking. “I don’t like that veterans have to take care of veterans,” Rep. Joe Webster, D-Collegeville, said, noting a lack of centralized support. “Our nation should be taking care of these veterans. It shouldn’t fall to a 501(c)(3) or a group of guys just helping a veteran down the street … Our nation asks for the full measure – we’re not then taking care of them when they have sacrificed greater than the average citizen.”
Moffa concedes, Hogan takes 142nd state House district in Bucks County with 53-vote difference
Democrat Mark Moffa has conceded the race for the 142nd state House district seat in Bucks County. Republican Joe Hogan wins with 53 votes over Moffa, according to Bucks County’s unofficial election results as of Friday afternoon. The balance of power in the Pennsylvania House was left up to...
The Closest Race of the Bucks County Elections Has Come to an End, With One Candidate Conceding
In one of the closest races in recent Bucks County history, one candidate has conceded, leaving the other to fullfill his new position. Emily Rizzo wrote about the close race for WHYY. Democrat Mark Moffa has conceded the long drawn out race to Republican Joe Hogan, both of whom are...
Mercury
Berks says Facebook post incorrect that votes were switched [Updated]
Editor’s note: The county called to update information for this story after it was published online. Berks County election officials say all of its voting machines were working correctly when voters cast their ballots on Election Day and they have received no formal petition to perform a manual recount of the results.
Tax rebate 2022: Pennsylvanians can expect a bonus rebate check by year's end
People living in Pennsylvania may be eligible for an additional $650 tax rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue before 2022 comes to an end.
Have Democrats flipped the Pennsylvania House? The latest on the deciding races
Attorneys for Democratic and Republican candidates in two close, still-uncalled races are haggling over whether to count several dozen provisional ballots.
What does Pa. law say about recording others? | VERIFY
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t have a cell phone, meaning it’s easier than ever for people to record you. That's what happened at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center in West Lampeter Township last month. According to court documents, a...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro discuss transfer of power to new administration
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro are preparing for the transition of power. Wolf and Shapiro on Wednesday announced the first steps in the transition to the new administration and said they're already working to make sure it's smooth. The pair were joined by Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis...
