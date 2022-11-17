Basketball season is underway in Missouri. Below are the area’s Class 4 Girls Basketball Players to Watch this year. There’s not many hoopers playing in long sleeves, but Creasey isn’t known for just fashion; she puts on scoring clinics. She shoots it well off the catch or dribble, but has an array of finishes in the paint too. She averaged 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds as a junior, earning herself All-Big 8 honors. A coaching change and faster tempo will only help those numbers increase.

FORSYTH, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO