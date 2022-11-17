ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

buckrail.com

Wyoming native to make debut at Cowboy Bar

JACKSON, Wyo. — Following in the footsteps of a famous parent can prove a challenge for any artist, but for Ned LeDoux, his authentic Wyoming roots inspire his own music, in the same tradition that fueled his father, the legendary Chris LeDoux. On Thursday, Dec 15, the Kaycee, Wyoming native and resident will bring his rocking show and western roots to the world famous Million Dollar Cowboy Bar for a country dance party.
KAYCEE, WY
Sheridan Media

Buffalo Council Renews Liquor licenses for 2023

Buffalo’s City Council has approved the liwuor license renewal applications for the 2023 calendar year. At the council’s recent regular meeting, no comment was offered during the Public Hearing on the renewals. Mayor Shane Schrader. View the entire list of liquor licenses approved below. Liquor License Renewals. American...
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Forest Service offers Xmas tree permits and kids activities

For the third year in a row, the USDA Forest Service Christmas Tree permits are available online through Recreation.gov. According to the US Forest Service, the ability to purchase permits online can be more convenient and provide another option for visitors interested in harvesting their own holiday tree. Permits are also available at all Bighorn National Forest Offices in Buffalo, Greybull, and Sheridan.
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

Learning to Cook at Sheridan High School

The cooking class, (in no particular order) Shari Surwald; Jaselene Wehling; Leocadia Field; Naomi Andersen; Abby Gomke; Kylie Carter; Raeleigh Ridl; Morgan Anderson; Alex Weber; McKinley Chase. Not pictured is Brock Oberlie. The Career and Technical Education program at Sheridan High includes a cooking classes. Christy Andersen, Sheridan High School...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Town of Arvada Incorporated November 21, 1919

Arvada articles of incorporation were filed on Nov. 21, 1919, for the Arvada Townsite Company. J.J. McDermott was the president of the company, and George W. Whitman of Sheridan served as secretary. Arvada was first platted in 1892 along the route of the B & M Railroad, and the train...
ARVADA, WY
Sheridan Media

Three Pets Die In House Fire On Nebraska Street In Sheridan

Three pets are dead and a homeowner is displaced as a result of a fire on Sheridan’s south side. Sheridan Fire-Rescue says just before 3pm on Wednesday (November 16th), a call came in about the fire located at 127 East Nebraska Street. When crews arrived on scene, they found...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

City Council to Address Ordinances on Open Space and Emergency Powers

Second reading of an ordinance that revises municipal code sections regarding open space will be considered by the Sheridan City Council at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger provides details of what the ordinance entails. The ordinance, as it was approved by the Council on...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan/Johnson County Football Players Named 2022 All-State

Coaches and members of the Wyoming Coaches Association have voted on which players they believe are in the best in the state within the class their team plays in. Mathew Ketner – 1st Team Wide Receiver, 1st Team Defensive Back and 1st Team Return Specialist (unanimous selection) Dane Steel...
SHERIDAN, WY
county17.com

Police: Man dies following medical episode while driving

GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died after experiencing a medical episode while driving near S. Kendrick Avenue yesterday, a Gillette police official said Friday. Officers responded to reports of a potentially intoxicated man who crossed lanes of traffic in a 1990 Buick and crashed into the concrete barriers at First Northern Bank around 5:11 p.m. Nov. 17, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said.
GILLETTE, WY
Sheridan Media

Death of Sheridan County Resident Attributed to COVID-19

The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed on November 15th the death of a Sheridan County resident attributed to COVID-19. An older adult Sheridan County male died in October. He had been hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 84. Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on the location of a person’s permanent residence and official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY

