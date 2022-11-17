Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Christmas Trees Of Love Preparations Underway
It will soon be time to light up the tree for the Holiday season, and some people can use the trees at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital to remember and honor a lost loved one. Reservations and donations are being accepted for the annual Christmas Trees of Love. One light can...
buckrail.com
Wyoming native to make debut at Cowboy Bar
JACKSON, Wyo. — Following in the footsteps of a famous parent can prove a challenge for any artist, but for Ned LeDoux, his authentic Wyoming roots inspire his own music, in the same tradition that fueled his father, the legendary Chris LeDoux. On Thursday, Dec 15, the Kaycee, Wyoming native and resident will bring his rocking show and western roots to the world famous Million Dollar Cowboy Bar for a country dance party.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council Renews Liquor licenses for 2023
Buffalo’s City Council has approved the liwuor license renewal applications for the 2023 calendar year. At the council’s recent regular meeting, no comment was offered during the Public Hearing on the renewals. Mayor Shane Schrader. View the entire list of liquor licenses approved below. Liquor License Renewals. American...
Sheridan Media
Forest Service offers Xmas tree permits and kids activities
For the third year in a row, the USDA Forest Service Christmas Tree permits are available online through Recreation.gov. According to the US Forest Service, the ability to purchase permits online can be more convenient and provide another option for visitors interested in harvesting their own holiday tree. Permits are also available at all Bighorn National Forest Offices in Buffalo, Greybull, and Sheridan.
oilcity.news
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
Sheridan Media
Learning to Cook at Sheridan High School
The cooking class, (in no particular order) Shari Surwald; Jaselene Wehling; Leocadia Field; Naomi Andersen; Abby Gomke; Kylie Carter; Raeleigh Ridl; Morgan Anderson; Alex Weber; McKinley Chase. Not pictured is Brock Oberlie. The Career and Technical Education program at Sheridan High includes a cooking classes. Christy Andersen, Sheridan High School...
Game And Fish Commission Acquires Ellis Ranch In Johnson/Washakie Counties
The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch Property in Johnson and Washakie counties during its meeting in Rock Springs this week, according to a news release on Friday. The property in the Bighorns consists of 2,680 deed acres with additional access to 1,280 acres...
Sheridan Media
Town of Arvada Incorporated November 21, 1919
Arvada articles of incorporation were filed on Nov. 21, 1919, for the Arvada Townsite Company. J.J. McDermott was the president of the company, and George W. Whitman of Sheridan served as secretary. Arvada was first platted in 1892 along the route of the B & M Railroad, and the train...
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish acquires Ellis Ranch property in the Bighorns
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch property in Johnson and Washakie County during its November meeting this week, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Friday. The 2,680 acres will also open access to 1,280 acres of Bureau of...
Sheridan Media
Three Pets Die In House Fire On Nebraska Street In Sheridan
Three pets are dead and a homeowner is displaced as a result of a fire on Sheridan’s south side. Sheridan Fire-Rescue says just before 3pm on Wednesday (November 16th), a call came in about the fire located at 127 East Nebraska Street. When crews arrived on scene, they found...
Sheridan Media
City Council to Address Ordinances on Open Space and Emergency Powers
Second reading of an ordinance that revises municipal code sections regarding open space will be considered by the Sheridan City Council at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger provides details of what the ordinance entails. The ordinance, as it was approved by the Council on...
county17.com
Peabody and subsidiaries buy up about two-thirds of their senior secured notes
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Peabody, PIC AU Holdings LLC and PIC AU Holdings Corporation announced that about two-thirds of their 10.000% senior secured notes due 2024 offer had been tendered as of the 5 p.m. deadline today. That was $53.5 million in aggregate principal amount of their previously announced offer...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan/Johnson County Football Players Named 2022 All-State
Coaches and members of the Wyoming Coaches Association have voted on which players they believe are in the best in the state within the class their team plays in. Mathew Ketner – 1st Team Wide Receiver, 1st Team Defensive Back and 1st Team Return Specialist (unanimous selection) Dane Steel...
county17.com
Police: Man dies following medical episode while driving
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A man died after experiencing a medical episode while driving near S. Kendrick Avenue yesterday, a Gillette police official said Friday. Officers responded to reports of a potentially intoxicated man who crossed lanes of traffic in a 1990 Buick and crashed into the concrete barriers at First Northern Bank around 5:11 p.m. Nov. 17, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said.
Sheridan Media
Death of Sheridan County Resident Attributed to COVID-19
The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed on November 15th the death of a Sheridan County resident attributed to COVID-19. An older adult Sheridan County male died in October. He had been hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 84. Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on the location of a person’s permanent residence and official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
newslj.com
Man charged with aggravated robbery in connection with theft from Gillette bank
GILLETTE (WNE) — The 33-year-old man who allegedly stole $2,000 from a local bank last week has been charged with aggravated robbery. Preston Selph was arrested last Wednesday morning less than half an hour after. police officers responded to a call of a robbery at First National Bank on...
