The Wyoming Department of Health confirmed on November 15th the death of a Sheridan County resident attributed to COVID-19. An older adult Sheridan County male died in October. He had been hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness. This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to 84. Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on the location of a person’s permanent residence and official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO