ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kusi.com

Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprises Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The week of Nov. 21, Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprised a Southern California Gold Star Family with a mortgage payoff. USMC Staff Sergeant Aaron White was killed in Iraq in 2003. Tunnel to Towers payed off the family’s home in Bonsall, California in order to honor their time as a military family and the loss they continue to feel due to White’s service.
BONSALL, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Grading Begins on $200M Oceanside Wave Park

Preliminary work has started on a more than $200 million Oceanside attraction – OceanKamp – that its developer says will be on a par with SeaWorld and Legoland in bringing tourists to San Diego County. “Wave parks are kind of a new phenomenon but it’s been sweeping the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
kusi.com

San Diego unemployment jumps 0.1%

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County’s unemployment rate increased to 3.2% in October, up from a revised 3.1% in September, according to the figures released today by the state Employment Development Department. September’s unemployment rate was considerably less than September 2021’s rate of 5.1%. Last month’s rates...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Airports begin to crowd for Thanksgiving weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The roadways and airports are expected to be busy in coming weeks as travelers set out to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends. San Diego has one main international airport, and though many will fly into Southern California via Los Angeles, the City of San Diego will get its share of travelers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diegans to see gas price spikes Thanksgiving weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped nine-tenths of a cent today to $5.299. The average price has dropped 43 times in 47 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.127, including 2.5 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

With the Rolling Stones 500 miles north of El Cajon

"We’re getting word that the free Rolling Stones concert planned for San Francisco is on,” the radio DJ said after spinning some platter. “The site is the Altamont Speedway some distance outside of the city, near a place called Livermore, and the time is tomorrow — December 6, 1969, a day that may possibly live in infamy. (Dec. 14, 1989)
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Bayview Church passes out mealkits and turkeys Nov. 19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bayview Church is going to encompass the spirit of giving through their Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 8 a.m. Community members can show up early for free appliances and household times, and at 10 a.m. the church will begin handing out Turkeys and food kits for the holiday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

High-end UTC Mall sneaker shop 'City Kicks' burglarized

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for three people who broke into a high-end sneaker shop in University City early Sunday morning. San Diego police officers were dispatched to reports of a burglary in progress around 4:40 a.m. at City Kicks located inside Westfield’s University Town Center Mall in University City, according to SDPD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

License plate readers coming to Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. — License plate readers, or LPR cameras, will soon be coming to Encinitas after the city council unanimously voted to install seven devices at three intersections. “We’re just trying to be as innovative as possible in fighting crime in the city,” said Captain Dustin Lopez with the...
ENCINITAS, CA
Coast News

Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title

OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
OCEANSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy