kusi.com
Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprises Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The week of Nov. 21, Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprised a Southern California Gold Star Family with a mortgage payoff. USMC Staff Sergeant Aaron White was killed in Iraq in 2003. Tunnel to Towers payed off the family’s home in Bonsall, California in order to honor their time as a military family and the loss they continue to feel due to White’s service.
San Diego Business Journal
Grading Begins on $200M Oceanside Wave Park
Preliminary work has started on a more than $200 million Oceanside attraction – OceanKamp – that its developer says will be on a par with SeaWorld and Legoland in bringing tourists to San Diego County. “Wave parks are kind of a new phenomenon but it’s been sweeping the...
San Diego towing policies set to be reviewed after audit finds disproportionate towing
The City of San Diego's Audit Committee is pushing for more changes to the city's towing policy, which is under the direction of the San Diego Police Department. The audit found “the towing program has significant financial, equity, and quality of life implications for the City and its residents.”
Report: Accused Colorado Springs shooter is grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, former Santee Mayor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — CBS 8 San Diego learned that the 22-year-old suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, accused of opening fire with a semiautomatic rifle inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured, is the grandson of outgoing Assemblyman Randy Voepel. Authorities were called...
kusi.com
San Diego unemployment jumps 0.1%
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County’s unemployment rate increased to 3.2% in October, up from a revised 3.1% in September, according to the figures released today by the state Employment Development Department. September’s unemployment rate was considerably less than September 2021’s rate of 5.1%. Last month’s rates...
kusi.com
Airports begin to crowd for Thanksgiving weekend
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The roadways and airports are expected to be busy in coming weeks as travelers set out to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends. San Diego has one main international airport, and though many will fly into Southern California via Los Angeles, the City of San Diego will get its share of travelers.
kusi.com
San Diegans to see gas price spikes Thanksgiving weekend
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped nine-tenths of a cent today to $5.299. The average price has dropped 43 times in 47 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.127, including 2.5 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is.
kusi.com
“We See You San Diego” hosts Annual Thanksgiving Feast for the housing-insecure
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “We See You San Diego” serves weekly meals to those in our community experiencing homelessness. This week they will be hosting a special Thanksgiving dinner. Director Laura Chez joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to discuss the organization and the Thanksgiving feast that they plan...
kusi.com
Suspect in Colorado shooting revealed to be California Assemblyman’s grandson
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On the night of Nov. 19, a gunman opened fire at a queer club in Colorado Springs. The shots fired killed five individuals and injured 25 others. The suspect was revealed to be grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel (R). Voepel was recently voted out...
La Jolla's Yamada House gets historic designation from San Diego board
The Muirlands home is named after landscape architect Joseph Yamada and his wife, civic activist Elizabeth Yamada, who lived there from 1973 until their deaths in 2020.
San Diego weekly Reader
With the Rolling Stones 500 miles north of El Cajon
"We’re getting word that the free Rolling Stones concert planned for San Francisco is on,” the radio DJ said after spinning some platter. “The site is the Altamont Speedway some distance outside of the city, near a place called Livermore, and the time is tomorrow — December 6, 1969, a day that may possibly live in infamy. (Dec. 14, 1989)
Deadline approaches for refunds from San Diego County
The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector on Thursday announced the $1,056,186 in potential refunds available for San Diegans to file a claim before the Nov. 30 deadline.
‘Build an ADU in a day’ | How one Vista company gets it done
VISTA, Calif. — The boom in accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, across San Diego County continues as more and more people are applying for permits to build them in their backyards or garages. On Thursday, CBS 8’s Brian White drove out to one Carlsbad neighborhood where Proteus Homes was...
kusi.com
Bayview Church passes out mealkits and turkeys Nov. 19
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Bayview Church is going to encompass the spirit of giving through their Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 19 starting at 8 a.m. Community members can show up early for free appliances and household times, and at 10 a.m. the church will begin handing out Turkeys and food kits for the holiday.
High-end UTC Mall sneaker shop 'City Kicks' burglarized
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for three people who broke into a high-end sneaker shop in University City early Sunday morning. San Diego police officers were dispatched to reports of a burglary in progress around 4:40 a.m. at City Kicks located inside Westfield’s University Town Center Mall in University City, according to SDPD.
Woman, 75, Helped off Torrey Pines State Reserve Trail in Open Space Rescue
Lifeguards and a San Diego Fire-Rescue department crew assisted a 75-year-old woman Saturday in an open-space rescue in Torrey Pines State Reserve. The incident was reported at 1:41 p.m., with units arriving on scene in about 20 minutes to 12600 North Torrey Pines Road, according to an SDFD official. San...
Most San Diego County Government Offices to Close for Thanksgiving
Numerous San Diego County government offices — including animal shelters, libraries and vaccination centers — will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday, a county official said Sunday. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will conduct regular patrols, and animal control emergency response will continue through...
License plate readers coming to Encinitas
ENCINITAS, Calif. — License plate readers, or LPR cameras, will soon be coming to Encinitas after the city council unanimously voted to install seven devices at three intersections. “We’re just trying to be as innovative as possible in fighting crime in the city,” said Captain Dustin Lopez with the...
Coast News
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title
OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
Election 2022: How key local races are turning out
Here are unofficial voting results on races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
