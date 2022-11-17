ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
News Breaking LIVE

"Ghostbusters" Star Dies

Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
MyStateline.com

Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ ticket sale crashes Ticketmaster

Kicking things off tonight, Taylor Swift had her presale for the Eras tour on Tuesday and Ticketmaster couldn’t handle the surge of demand. Some fans were lucky enough to get tickets, but others weren’t. Also tonight, it’s rumored that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have gotten married and Candace Cameron Bure has drama surrounding her comment on ‘traditional marriage’. Check out these stories and more on our Instagram Story at GoodDayStateline.

