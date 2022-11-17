Read full article on original website
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
JoJo Siwa Says She Probably Won't Talk To Candace Cameron Bure Again After Her Gay Marriage Comments
"I am being honest and maybe being a little disruptive to somebody's life, but it's what I believe in. And so to have good people stand behind you with it felt really nice."
MGK Wore A Spiky Suit To The AMAs Last Night, And I Have Several Questions, Such As, "How Did He Sit In That Thing?!"
You can look, but don't you touch!
Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ ticket sale crashes Ticketmaster
Kicking things off tonight, Taylor Swift had her presale for the Eras tour on Tuesday and Ticketmaster couldn’t handle the surge of demand. Some fans were lucky enough to get tickets, but others weren’t. Also tonight, it’s rumored that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have gotten married and Candace Cameron Bure has drama surrounding her comment on ‘traditional marriage’. Check out these stories and more on our Instagram Story at GoodDayStateline.
28 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (Nov. 8-21)
"I love when my husband says, 'correct me if I’m wrong,' like I would pass up that opportunity."
