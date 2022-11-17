ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

redlakenationnews.com

Eyeing state surplus, Minnesota DNR to try again for huge outdoors investment

Repair crumbling boat ramps. Modernize antiquated fish hatcheries and campgrounds. Expand conservation land and storage for tree seedlings. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' to-do list is substantial, and with Democrats now in control of Minnesota's House, Senate and governor's office, the agency has a greater chance of getting the "once-in-a-generation" spending to manage natural resources and improve outdoors access it failed to secure last session.
Roger Marsh

Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
mprnews.org

Bright Monday; light rain-snow mix possible Thanksgiving Day

We enjoyed plenty of sunshine on Sunday. It was the sunniest day in the Twin Cities since Nov. 7. That’s almost two weeks!. The Sunday high temp at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 30 degrees. That’s well shy of our average Nov. 20 high of 40 degrees, but it was a nice rebound from the upper teens of Saturday afternoon.
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Here's your Thanksgiving forecast

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The sunshine and seasonable temperatures return for the week of Thanksgiving, making for a largely quiet week of weather. The high on Monday is 32 degrees with sunshine, with low 30s across much of southern Minnesota. The northern part of the state will see highs in the upper 20s.
mprnews.org

Food insecurity is increasing across Minnesota

Minnesota will likely see a record number of visits to food shelves this year. The demand has nonprofit organizations scrutinizing budgets and considering new ways to stretch resources. The Salvation Army is one of many organizations responding to a growing demand for food. The Northern Division of the organization serves...
mprnews.org

DNR to expand list of prohibited species in Minnesota

The Minnesota DNR wants to expand the list of prohibited invasive species. Thirteen species or species groups have been identified as high risk. The species proposed to add to the prohibited list range from snakehead fish to jumping worms to mitten crabs. The agency is currently taking public comment on...
boreal.org

Deer harvest totals collapse in parts of the region

Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - November 16, 2022. Deer hunters across the North Country are reporting seeing fewer deer and hearing fewer shots than at any time in recent memory, and that perception is bolstered by some of the lowest deer registrations in years in the region through the second weekend of the regular firearms deer season in northeastern Minnesota.
KROC News

5 Things People in Minnesota Must Do To Survive Winter

We've already had a few inches of snow thrown at us in Minnesota which officially means in my world that summer is over. Besides making sure our snowblowers are ready for that first snow dump, there are a few things that we need to do as Minnesotans to help us get ready for all of the winter things that are headed our way.
boreal.org

Minnesota has avoided a fall COVID surge, but the flu and RSV remain

People wear masks as they walk through the Mall of America on June 10 in Bloomington, Minn. With COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths largely flat again in this week’s data — and with the weather clearly telling us that we have now entered winter — we can safely say that Minnesota has avoided the fall surge that the state experienced in the two previous years.
fox9.com

Urgent plea from a Minnesota nonprofit that ensures families in need have Thanksgiving dinner

(FOX 9) - A Minnesota nonprofit that steps up every year to make sure families in need have a Thanksgiving Day dinner is issuing an urgent plea for help. Traditionally, the Minnesota Rapid Response Coalition helps to feed about six hundred people on Thanksgiving. This year though, the nonprofit's plan for a "Thanksgiving dinner to-go" fell through just a few days ago when a grocer the organization partnered with said they could only provide butter.
103.7 THE LOON

New Southside Business Open in St. Cloud

Corner Hub Boutique opened earlier this month featuring women's clothing and Holiday seasonal gift items. The store is owned by Arielle Gerberding and her mother Sue Thorson. Sue also owns Comfort Keepers which is the building Corner Hub Boutique is in a portion of along County Road 75/Roosevelt Road in St. Cloud.
kelo.com

Minnesota’s bragging rights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is celebrating Minnesota’s new numbers. The October job report marks 13 straight months of job growth for the state. Minnesota was also recognized as the top state to raise a family, in August. WalletHub ranked Minnesota 4th best to have a baby and for health care. Additionally, Minnesota received AAA bond ratings from Fitch and Moody’s, reflecting the state’s strong economy, record-low unemployment, and highly educated workforce.
Ely Echo

DNR links poor deer harvest to wolves, weather

What is turning into an abysmal firearms deer season has gotten the attention of the Minnesota DNR. And while last year’s tough winter limited population growth, there’s a growing trend to look at the impact of wolves as well. In the first three days of the season, where...
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Sunshine for your Sunday

(FOX 9) - After several days of clouds, the sun has finally arrived and will stick around as we head into the week. It will feel much more tolerable outside Sunday after a blustery Saturday afternoon. With just a light wind out of the South, wind chill won't play as much of a role as we end our weekend.
fox9.com

Cold weather leads to spike in house fires

(FOX 9) - As temperatures plummet and Minnesotans hunker down indoors for the winter, State Fire Marshal Jim Smith says more fires are actually happening now during these colder months, than in the spring or summer. "It is a spike from November through January, there is always a spike in...
106.9 KROC

Hey Minnesota, Don’t Plug Your Space Heater Into One Of These

It seems we have entered into winter weather, the last few nights and days have been colder than average, and at times it has felt like we've been living in a real-life snow globe with all of the snow flurries we have been getting. If you are like many other Minnesotans this transition from fall to winter can be tough as it seems like you are always chilly. If you plan on countering your chills with some warmth from a space heater, you should know one important piece of information before you start using it.
