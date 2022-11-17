ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

wccbcharlotte.com

Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
qcnews.com

Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change

There's a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park. From children to adults, each pair representing a person who died on area roadways. Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing …. There's a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park. From children to adults, each pair representing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Prominent Charlotte pastor at Victory Christian Center dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent Charlotte pastor at the Victory Christian Center has died, church leaders announced Saturday. Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center died Friday, according to the center’s Facebook account. “While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord and that […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the push continues for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, her family, friends and the Charlotte community remembered her life Saturday. Funeral services were held inside a packed Macedonia Baptist Church. The 25-year-old Charlotte-native grew up in the church. “It make you just wanna...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Longtime pastor of south Charlotte church dies

CHARLOTTE — Pastor Robyn Gool with Victory Christian Center has died, according to community faith leaders. The church announced that Gool passed Friday evening. His cause of death is unknown at this time. The church said the family is requesting that there be no visitations while arrangements are being...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Counting Down to Thanksgiving with a Turkey Drive

In preparation for Thanksgiving, an area Rapper/Celebrity will be hosting 4th Annual Turkey Drive on Sunday. Raphael Ratliff “Money Train” will be handing out 100 turkeys to families in need this Sunday, November 20 from 3 to 5PM at Northside Recreation Center in Rock Hill. Organizers say there...
ROCK HILL, SC
News19 WLTX

More than 180 new Blythewood townhomes on hold

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A section of Wilson Boulevard near Westwood High School has attracted investors. From the road, the 10,000th block is mostly trees, but multiple housing complexes are nearby and developers are hoping to add another. A request was submitted to the Richland County Zoning Office to accommodate...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WCNC

Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
GASTONIA, NC
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Rock Hill (SC)

Just next to the Catawba River in South Carolina is the stunning and well-developed city of Rock Hill. It is the biggest city in York county and South Carolina’s fifth-largest city, having a population of over 74,000. Rock Hill has outstanding topographical characteristics and a long and exciting history....
ROCK HILL, SC
fortmillprepsports.com

Jackets basketball returns experience, energy to program

Coming off of a 21-6 season including the Region 3-5A Championship and losing four seniors, including the Region 3-5A player of the year, one would think that expectations would be tempered around The Hive. However, that simply is not the case as Fort Mill boys’ basketball team tips off another...
FORT MILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Help Find Domino A Loving Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Domino. Domino is 3 years old and great with kids. He is house-trained and leash-trained. Domino is good with other dogs and calm in the car. To get more information on...
CHARLOTTE, NC

