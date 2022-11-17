Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
Hundreds Gather For Memorial Service For Shanquella Robinson Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A memorial service for 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson was held at the Macedonia Baptist Church early Saturday morning. Dozens of friends, family, and community members gathered to celebrate the life of Robinson. Close friends and family members dressed in bright pink to honor the young woman who...
'Pedals Possible' program aims to help students improve physical health through bycyling
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Breakfast Rotary Club has launched the program 'Pedals Possible' to provide about a dozen bikes just like this for the Lancaster County School District. "To take this opportunity to give this population of students—special needs students--the opportunity to focus on their ability rather than...
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
qcnews.com
Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing for change
There's a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park. From children to adults, each pair representing a person who died on area roadways. Hundreds have died on Charlotte streets; family pushing …. There's a lot of empty shoes at First Ward Park. From children to adults, each pair representing...
Prominent Charlotte pastor at Victory Christian Center dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A prominent Charlotte pastor at the Victory Christian Center has died, church leaders announced Saturday. Pastor Robyn Gool of Victory Christian Center died Friday, according to the center’s Facebook account. “While we are saddened by his passing, we rejoice in knowing that he is with the Lord and that […]
WBTV
Funeral held for Shanquella Robinson as family pushes for answers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the push continues for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, her family, friends and the Charlotte community remembered her life Saturday. Funeral services were held inside a packed Macedonia Baptist Church. The 25-year-old Charlotte-native grew up in the church. “It make you just wanna...
Longtime pastor of south Charlotte church dies
CHARLOTTE — Pastor Robyn Gool with Victory Christian Center has died, according to community faith leaders. The church announced that Gool passed Friday evening. His cause of death is unknown at this time. The church said the family is requesting that there be no visitations while arrangements are being...
cn2.com
Counting Down to Thanksgiving with a Turkey Drive
In preparation for Thanksgiving, an area Rapper/Celebrity will be hosting 4th Annual Turkey Drive on Sunday. Raphael Ratliff “Money Train” will be handing out 100 turkeys to families in need this Sunday, November 20 from 3 to 5PM at Northside Recreation Center in Rock Hill. Organizers say there...
Clover School District raises salaries for bus drivers to combat shortages
CLOVER, S.C. — To address nationwide bus shortages the Clover School District Board of Trustees has approved a new salary schedule for bus drivers. With the new schedule, the new starting salary will be $18 per hour, extending to $32.80 for more experienced drivers. The program has already started for current drivers and will be available to new hires.
Chester County Coroner requests second building as county grows
Coroner Terry Tinker says one department people don't think about when it comes to growth -- is his office.
Lancaster County community voices concerns about crowded schools, roads
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Parents in Indian Land met with school leaders Thursday night to voice their concerns about growth. School leaders told Channel 9 that most schools in that area will be at capacity within a year and a half. Bryan Vaughn with Lancaster County Schools says about...
Rock Hill committee votes to move funds to complete road from I-77 to canceled Panthers facility
ROCK HILL, S.C. — In a controversial vote on Friday, transportation leaders in Rock Hill earmarked more than $10 million in public funds to finish work on a road that would’ve connected Interstate 77 to the Carolina Panthers practice facility that ultimately never got done. One county official...
More than 180 new Blythewood townhomes on hold
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A section of Wilson Boulevard near Westwood High School has attracted investors. From the road, the 10,000th block is mostly trees, but multiple housing complexes are nearby and developers are hoping to add another. A request was submitted to the Richland County Zoning Office to accommodate...
cn2.com
First Steps Taken For Reallocating Funding For Failed Panthers Project
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Members of the Rock Hill Fort Mill Area Transportation Study better known as R-FATS meeting on this Friday to discuss an amendment that could change how the failed Panther’s Rock Hill project could be funded. The committee voted in favor of reallocating...
Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
Employees save life of man having a heart attack at south Charlotte restaurant
CHARLOTTE — A man returned to a restaurant in south Charlotte’s Waverly shopping center to reunite with and thank the employees who saved his life after he suffered a heart attack earlier this month. On Nov. 1, Robert Adams, a regular at Carolina Ale House, went into cardiac...
thetouristchecklist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Rock Hill (SC)
Just next to the Catawba River in South Carolina is the stunning and well-developed city of Rock Hill. It is the biggest city in York county and South Carolina’s fifth-largest city, having a population of over 74,000. Rock Hill has outstanding topographical characteristics and a long and exciting history....
fortmillprepsports.com
Jackets basketball returns experience, energy to program
Coming off of a 21-6 season including the Region 3-5A Championship and losing four seniors, including the Region 3-5A player of the year, one would think that expectations would be tempered around The Hive. However, that simply is not the case as Fort Mill boys’ basketball team tips off another...
Charcuterie franchise Graze Craze to open Charlotte store
CHARLOTTE — Graze Craze has made its debut in North Carolina. The charcuterie-centric franchise recently opened at 16011-C Lancaster Highway in south Charlotte. It’s part of the Capstone Commons shopping complex, near the intersection of Lancaster Highway and Johnston Road. Husband-and-wife duo Chelsea and Christopher Shelton are behind...
wccbcharlotte.com
Foster Friday: Help Find Domino A Loving Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Domino. Domino is 3 years old and great with kids. He is house-trained and leash-trained. Domino is good with other dogs and calm in the car. To get more information on...
