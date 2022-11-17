Read full article on original website
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Buffalo Bills follow through on Lions’ requests after 31-23 win over Browns
The Buffalo Bills proved that they are good houseguests. Following their 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field, Buffalo made sure to follow through on all of the Lions’ pre-game requests. All tables were left intact, Buffalo made sure to turn off the lights and they locked...
Watching the loss to Buffalo, it’s obvious the Browns should replace defensive coordinator Joe Woods – Terry Pluto
DETROIT, Michigan – You could feel it coming Sunday at Ford Field when the Browns faced Buffalo. Confession time: I hate writing stories like this. But if you follow the Browns, I bet you felt it, too. Cleveland had been playing well. Jacoby Brissett was hot. The Browns should...
WIVB
Josh Allen’s neighbors help dig him out ahead of Browns game
(WIVB) — Two lifelong Buffalo Bills fans lent a hand Saturday when they helped dig out their snowed-in neighbors. That included one very special neighbor — Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Norm Marshall woke up around 5 a.m. Saturday and hopped on his tractor to dig out from that...
Sick of how Browns are playing? Me too. Let’s look at the big picture – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Once upon a time, the Browns were a tough, smart and accountable team. That was back in 2020 when GM Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski arrived. They inherited a talented but disjointed roster with a questionable culture. They took a 6-10 team to 11-5 and a playoff victory over Pittsburgh in their first season.
‘A frustrating, lost season for the Browns’: What they’re saying after Sunday’s loss to the Bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ freefall continued on Sunday as despite a good start, they lost in Detroit to the Buffalo Bills, 31-23. The game was not as close as the final score indicated as they trailed in the fourth quarter, 28-10. The Browns did not score a point until the fourth quarter when the outcome was largely decided.
OHSAA regional final football playoff scores for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the regional final scores from the OHSAA state football playoff for Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Browns once again their own worst enemy in predictable loss to Bills: Ashley Bastock
DETROIT -- Not many people expected the Browns to be able to beat the Bills coming into this Week 11 matchup. When both teams took the field on Sunday, it was clear why. Cleveland proved everyone right in a 31-23 loss, one that actually started off as a good day for them.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tickets no longer being sold for Browns-Bills game in Detroit
DETROIT – Tickets are no longer being sold to the general public for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game at Ford Field. If you were hoping to get your hands on a ticket to this unique game at Ford Field in Detroit, you are out of luck. The Bills...
Why Jacoby Brissett’s back-to-back failed quarterback sneaks were the turning point of Browns vs. Bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns played a strong first half in Detroit against the Bills, yet trailed, 13-10, at halftime. The defense did a good job on the opening drive of the second half to force a Bills’ field goal to stay within one score at 16-10.
OHSAA football playoffs: How Northeast Ohio teams fared in 2022 regional finals
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how Northeast Ohio high school football teams fared in the regional final round of the OHSAA playoffs. Click on the score to read the game story. This post will be updated.
Browns at low point of season, pressure on coaches to have them respond – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
DETROIT – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns play Buffalo in the dome at Detroit’s Ford Field:. 1. Want to think the Browns have a chance in this game? Buffalo has allowed at least 145 yards rushing in its last three games. The Browns have Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Maybe they can control the game by running the ball.
How likely are the Browns to move on from DC Joe Woods in the offseason? Hey, Mary Kay!
DETROIT -- In this edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer Browns questions about Joe Woods, Deshaun Watson and more. Hey, Mary Kay: How likely are the Browns to move on from Joe Woods this offseason? — Nick Sette, Cleveland, Ohio. Hey, Nick: The defense has eight more games...
Cleveland set to add MLS NEXT Pro soccer team in 2025
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An MLS NEXT Pro men’s soccer team is coming to Cleveland in 2025. Team name, color, crest and parent club were not announced, though Cleveland Soccer Group officials are holding a press conference this afternoon to formally introduce the team. Major League Soccer launched the...
Yardbarker
Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?
Due to the 5 1/2 feet of snow that fell on Friday and an estimated 2 feet that fell overnight into Saturday, a travel ban has been instituted in Buffalo as of 7:00 AM EST on Saturday morning. The Bills are planning to fly to Detriot on Saturday afternoon; however,...
Grade Kevin Stefanski’s coaching performance against the Bills (poll)
DETROIT, Mich. --The Browns were defeated 31-23 on Sunday by the Buffalo Bills. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered. What grade do you give Browns coach Stefanski for his coaching performance against the Bills? Check out the poll below and let us know what you think.
How Logan Wilson, B.J. Hill and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Steelers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -The Bengals defense was lacking in the first half, eventually waking up and limiting the Pittsburgh Steelers to 10 points in the second half, during Sunday’s 37-30 win. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play...
Browns are who we thought they were after getting outclassed yet again by AFC contender
DETROIT, MI -- The Buffalo Bills, less than 24 hours before Sunday’s kickoff, were digging themselves out of six feet of snow, trying to get on a plane to Detroit. They didn’t practice on Friday and had to unexpectedly travel. They looked the part, too, early in the...
Watch the Bengals take a lead vs. the Steelers on Samaje Perine’s 29-yard catch and run
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- Joe Burrow didn’t have to do too much to get his first touchdown pass of the game against the Steelers. Joe Burrow dumped the ball to Samaje Perine, who coasted untouched for 29 yards into the end zone. The receivers sustained their blocks long enough, and...
How to watch Cleveland Browns vs. Buffalo Bills game in Detroit for free (11/20/22)
The Cleveland Browns will play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Ford Field in Detroit, as the game was moved Thursday due to inclement weather in the Buffalo area. Kickoff is still set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE...
What they are thinking in Berea as the Browns have lost 6 of 7 games? Terry Pluto’s postgame scribbles
DETROIT, Michigan – Scribbles in my note after the Browns lost 31-23 to Buffalo:. 1. I take no delight in writing stories like this, stories about coaching failures and possibly firing people. After the Browns’ loss, I suggested it was time to replace Joe Woods. That doesn’t fix everything. It may fix nothing. That also is important for the front office to know. I’ll just say that since the bye week, the Browns have allowed 70 points in two games and forced a grand total of two punts.
