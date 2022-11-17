ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WIVB

Josh Allen’s neighbors help dig him out ahead of Browns game

(WIVB) — Two lifelong Buffalo Bills fans lent a hand Saturday when they helped dig out their snowed-in neighbors. That included one very special neighbor — Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Norm Marshall woke up around 5 a.m. Saturday and hopped on his tractor to dig out from that...
BUFFALO, NY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tickets no longer being sold for Browns-Bills game in Detroit

DETROIT – Tickets are no longer being sold to the general public for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game at Ford Field. If you were hoping to get your hands on a ticket to this unique game at Ford Field in Detroit, you are out of luck. The Bills...
DETROIT, MI
Cleveland.com

Cleveland set to add MLS NEXT Pro soccer team in 2025

CLEVELAND, Ohio – An MLS NEXT Pro men’s soccer team is coming to Cleveland in 2025. Team name, color, crest and parent club were not announced, though Cleveland Soccer Group officials are holding a press conference this afternoon to formally introduce the team. Major League Soccer launched the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Could Browns Vs. Bills Game Be Delayed?

Due to the 5 1/2 feet of snow that fell on Friday and an estimated 2 feet that fell overnight into Saturday, a travel ban has been instituted in Buffalo as of 7:00 AM EST on Saturday morning. The Bills are planning to fly to Detriot on Saturday afternoon; however,...
BUFFALO, NY
Cleveland.com

What they are thinking in Berea as the Browns have lost 6 of 7 games? Terry Pluto’s postgame scribbles

DETROIT, Michigan – Scribbles in my note after the Browns lost 31-23 to Buffalo:. 1. I take no delight in writing stories like this, stories about coaching failures and possibly firing people. After the Browns’ loss, I suggested it was time to replace Joe Woods. That doesn’t fix everything. It may fix nothing. That also is important for the front office to know. I’ll just say that since the bye week, the Browns have allowed 70 points in two games and forced a grand total of two punts.
CLEVELAND, OH
