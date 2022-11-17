Read full article on original website
This Town in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Red Sox Interested In Former Cy Young Winner
The richest person in Massachusetts
4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
This Epic Massachusetts Antique Mall is a Must Visit
NECN
Vigil Planned as Brandeis Mourns Student Killed in Bus Crash
Shock, grief, and sadness surrounds the Brandeis University campus after this horrific shuttle bus crash Saturday night claimed the life of 25-year-old undergraduate student Vanessa Mark. The bus driver and 26 other students were injured. Classes at Brandeis University have been called off Monday and Tuesday in the wake of...
Over one thousand Boston Public School families gifted a Thanksgiving meal
Over one thousand families won’t have to worry about getting a turkey on the Thanksgiving table due to a collaboration between the Red Cross and the YMCA of Greater Boston. 1,300 families were gifted a Thanksgiving meal including turkey, fresh produce and side dishes part of the Boston Community Hub Schools program.
NECN
Latest Details: Brandeis University IDs Student Killed in Bus Crash in Mass.
An investigation is underway after a bus carrying Brandeis University students crashed into a tree late Saturday night, less than a mile from the college's campus in Waltham, Massachusetts, killing one student and injuring 26 others, as well as the bus driver. The shuttle bus contracted by Brandeis was returning...
NECN
1 Dead, 27 Injured After Bus Carrying Brandeis University Students Crashes in Mass.
One person is dead and 27 others were injured when a shuttle bus carrying Brandeis University students crashed into a tree late Saturday night in Waltham, Massachusetts, authorities said. In a statement released Sunday morning, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office stated 27 students were on the bus, and that one...
NECN
Taken & Traumatized: Lawmaker Proposes More Oversight Before DCF Can Take Kids in Middle of Night
A Massachusetts state lawmaker is proposing another layer of oversight before social workers with the Department of Children and Families make an emergency removal of children during hours when courts are closed. In September, the NBC10 Investigators showed how DCF removed two young kids in the middle of the night...
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
Report: BPS special ed program putting Black and Latino boys at educational risk
"It’s going to take time, but we have to act with urgency wherever we can in the suggestions and recommendations in the report." Boston Public Schools over-refer students to special education programs in general, but Black and Latino boys and students learning English are disproportionally referred to the program, according to a review from the Council of the Great City Schools.
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
Baker seeks pardon on 1980s Fells Acre abuse case
Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor's Council to revisit one of the nation's most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald "Tooky" Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care.
NECN
1 Dead, 26 Injured After Large Bus Returning to Brandeis University Crashes in Waltham
There was a massive response late Saturday night to a bus crash in Waltham, Massachusetts, where numerous injuries were reported, authorities said. The Weston Fire Department confirmed there was a full mutual aid response to the 800 block of South Street near the Weston/Waltham line for what has been declared a mass casualty incident. Part of the roadway was blocked off, as emergency vehicles lined the streets, including many ambulances.
liveboston617.org
UPDATE: Southie House of Horrors – Boston Police Confirm Additional Human Remains Located
Yesterday, Boston Police responded to 838 East Broadway, Apartment 3 in South Boston for a 911 caller who reported that they had found at least one dead baby, possibly a fetus frozen in the freezer of the unit. Police yesterday said in a statement confirmed they located the remains of at least one.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Hoping to deliver at a Massachusetts birth center? Good luck.
KATHERINE RUSHFIRTH, who lives in Lynn, had her first child three years ago at North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, delivering in a tub of warm water, cared for by the same midwives who provided her pregnancy care. During her second pregnancy, the birth center announced plans to close, and Rushfirth, who is herself a nurse midwife, found nowhere on the North Shore where she could be guaranteed that a midwife rather than a doctor would attend her birth.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man plans on using big lottery win to serve community through healthcare
Some when they think of hitting big money have thoughts of taking it easy. Not a Massachusetts man that recently cashed in on a winning scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Jean Roody Chery has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says
The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
Michigan Attorney General Announces 2 Massachusetts Men To Stand Trial For Murder in Fungal Meningitis Outbreak
LANSING, MICHIGAN – Two men charged for a deadly 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 11 people in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced yesterday, November 18. The announcement comes a decade after the fatal meningitis outbreak from the former New England...
Worcester nonprofit working to turn Quality Inn into 90 units of housing for homeless
A local nonprofit is looking to help ease Worcester’s housing crisis by converting a hotel into 90 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents. Worcester Community Housing Resources Inc. has developed a plan to purchase and rehabilitate the Quality Inn & Hotel Suites on Oriol Drive in Worcester, according to Executive Director Jennifer Schanck-Bolwell.
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts, is a wonderful place to raise a family, offering many activities and good schools. Here are the top 5 family-friendly neighborhoods.
Gov. Baker seeks pardons in 1980s Malden day care abuse case
By Colin Young, State House News ServiceSTATE HOUSE, BOSTON, NOVEMBER 18, 2022 (State House News Service) - Before he leaves office, Gov. Charlie Baker wants the Governor's Council to revisit one of the nation's most highly charged and disputed abuse cases of the 1980s with recommended pardons for Gerald "Tooky" Amirault and Cheryl Amirault Lefave, who were convicted of sexually abusing young children at their Malden day care. The Amiraults were tried and convicted of child molestation in the Fells Acres abuse case of the mid-1980s, but Baker said Friday that the proceedings "took place without the benefit of scientific studies...
Massachusetts man accused of parking in spaces reserved for state police
WESTON, Mass. — This was not the right place to park illegally. A Massachusetts man is accused of operating a vehicle under the influence after allegedly parking a truck in two spots designated for state police officers, authorities said. Wallace De Freitas, 39, of Framingham, was charged with operating...
GoLocalProv
Deadly Stabbing Outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence — City Holding Emergency Hearing
Providence Police are investigating a deadly stabling outside of a Providence strip club overnight. Shortly before 1 AM Saturday morning, Providence police responded to Cadillac Lounge at 361 Charles Street for a report of a disturbance. Police were informed that a stabbing victim was being taken in a car to...
