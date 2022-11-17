ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nahant, MA

NECN

Vigil Planned as Brandeis Mourns Student Killed in Bus Crash

Shock, grief, and sadness surrounds the Brandeis University campus after this horrific shuttle bus crash Saturday night claimed the life of 25-year-old undergraduate student Vanessa Mark. The bus driver and 26 other students were injured. Classes at Brandeis University have been called off Monday and Tuesday in the wake of...
WALTHAM, MA
NECN

Latest Details: Brandeis University IDs Student Killed in Bus Crash in Mass.

An investigation is underway after a bus carrying Brandeis University students crashed into a tree late Saturday night, less than a mile from the college's campus in Waltham, Massachusetts, killing one student and injuring 26 others, as well as the bus driver. The shuttle bus contracted by Brandeis was returning...
WALTHAM, MA
WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Report: BPS special ed program putting Black and Latino boys at educational risk

"It’s going to take time, but we have to act with urgency wherever we can in the suggestions and recommendations in the report." Boston Public Schools over-refer students to special education programs in general, but Black and Latino boys and students learning English are disproportionally referred to the program, according to a review from the Council of the Great City Schools.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in stabbing outside Cadillac Lounge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was stabbed in the parking lot of The Cadillac Lounge, a gentleman's club in Providence, Rhode Island. Providence police said they responded to a disturbance at The Cadillac Lounge shortly before 12:55 a.m. Saturday. Police said they also received a 911 call regarding a stabbing victim from the gentleman's club who was being brought to Rhode Island Hospital in a private vehicle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WWLP

NECN

commonwealthmagazine.org

Hoping to deliver at a Massachusetts birth center? Good luck.

KATHERINE RUSHFIRTH, who lives in Lynn, had her first child three years ago at North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, delivering in a tub of warm water, cared for by the same midwives who provided her pregnancy care. During her second pregnancy, the birth center announced plans to close, and Rushfirth, who is herself a nurse midwife, found nowhere on the North Shore where she could be guaranteed that a midwife rather than a doctor would attend her birth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says

The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester nonprofit working to turn Quality Inn into 90 units of housing for homeless

A local nonprofit is looking to help ease Worcester’s housing crisis by converting a hotel into 90 units of permanent supportive housing for homeless residents. Worcester Community Housing Resources Inc. has developed a plan to purchase and rehabilitate the Quality Inn & Hotel Suites on Oriol Drive in Worcester, according to Executive Director Jennifer Schanck-Bolwell.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

MALDEN, MA

