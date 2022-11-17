Jay Leno was spotted for the first time since his burn incident. The longtime talk show host and comedian was spotted receiving treatment for his burn injuries in a hyperbolic chamber pod, marking the first time anyone has seen Leno since he fell victim to a car fire. Radar Online was one of the first to report it. Leno was using the chamber to address concerns regarding the healing process for his injuries. The 72-year-old's injuries were sustained when was working on one of his vintage cars when the combination of leaked gas and sparks from a steam engine combusted. A fire ensued and he was gravely injured. As a result, he cancelled a scheduled appearance.

2 DAYS AGO