Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Bentley and Los Angeles shoemaker ‘The Surgeon’ Announce Sneakers CollaborationAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Related
Jay Leno’s Burns Visible on Face, Neck, and Arms as He’s Released from Hospital
Leno was burned on the face, chest, and hands while working on a car in his garage and spent 10 days at Grossman Burn Center, where he was treated for his injuries. Jay, 72, posed for a photo with staff as he said goodbye. The photo reveals some of the burns to his face and neck.
Jay Leno Poses For First Photo After Being Released From Burn Center
Jay Leno is on the mend following a ten-day stay at the Grossman Burn Center.
Jay Leno receives hyperbaric chamber treatment after he suffered ‘serious burns’ in gasoline fire
Television icon Jay Leno was seen in a hyperbaric chamber as part of his treatment after his car "erupted" in flames, and he was rushed to the hospital.
Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’
Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Inside The Car Responsible For Jay Leno's Severe Burns
Jay Leno is known for his love of classic cars, particularly a type known as steam cars. These rare vehicles are also a bit of a fire risk, unfortunately.
Jay Leno Reveals Graphic Details About His Car Fire Burns
Jay Leno has revealed new details about the severe burns he was left with following an accident at his Los Angeles garage and the treatment he is receiving for them. The 72-year-old was hospitalized and forced to cancel his upcoming engagements after a car from his vast collection doused him in gasoline and set him on fire. Initial reports described the burns as "severe" and described injuries to the comedian's arms and the left side of his face. Luckily, the presenters eyes and ears were reportedly undamaged in the accident.
Tim Allen updates fans after "wonderful" hospital visit with recovering Jay Leno
Jay Leno got a dose of laughter-as-medicine from his longtime pal Tim Allen as Jay recovers from burns he suffered in an accident last weekend. TMZ caught a smiling Allen as he left the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, where the Toy Story star gave an update about his friend and Jay Leno's Garage host's condition. "Jay is good," Allen commented as he walked to his car. "It's wonderful because he's feeling better. He's feeling better, I brought him some car magazines, did some jokes, because that's what we do."
Popculture
Jay Leno Spotted Publicly Amid Treatment for Serious Burns After Accident
Jay Leno was spotted for the first time since his burn incident. The longtime talk show host and comedian was spotted receiving treatment for his burn injuries in a hyperbolic chamber pod, marking the first time anyone has seen Leno since he fell victim to a car fire. Radar Online was one of the first to report it. Leno was using the chamber to address concerns regarding the healing process for his injuries. The 72-year-old's injuries were sustained when was working on one of his vintage cars when the combination of leaked gas and sparks from a steam engine combusted. A fire ensued and he was gravely injured. As a result, he cancelled a scheduled appearance.
Jay Leno Is Reportedly Dealing With A Serious Injury Due To Car Fire
Jay Leno is said to have been injured due to a car fire that broke out this past weekend.
Jay Leno hospitalized with ‘serious’ facial burns after car fire
Jay Leno was hospitalized on Sunday after a freak car fire left him with “serious” facial burns. The former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector, 72, was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles when one of them burst into flames, TMZ reported on Monday. Sources told the outlet that the explosion severely burned the left side of Leno’s face but did not injure his eye or ear. He was transported to the Grossman Burn Center in LA, according to the report. Leno later confirmed news of the accident in a statement to Variety. “I got some...
tvinsider.com
Jay Leno Is ‘Feeling Better’ After Gasoline Fire Injuries, Says Pal Tim Allen
Tim Allen gave the public an update on Jay Leno’s condition on Thursday, November 17, after visiting the hospital where the former Tonight Show host was recovering from burns sustained in a gasoline fire four days prior. “Jay is good,” Allen told TMZ on his way out of the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jay Leno was injured with ‘serious’ burns to his face after one of his prized cars exploded into flames
Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno has reportedly been hospitalized with serious burns to his face after one of his beloved cars apparently exploded into flames in a freak accident on Sunday. The 72-year-old is known for his love of classic vehicles and owns close to 300 cars and motorbikes,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to The Associated Press. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”
Jay Leno Expected To Make A Full Recovery From Burn Injuries — Update
UPDATED, 11:50 AM: Jay Leno is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery from burns he suffered in a gasoline fire earlier this week, Dr. Peter Grossman of the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, said at a news conference Wednesday. The comedian suffered burns to his hands, face and chest in a fire that erupted Monday while he worked on a car in his Burbank garage where he stores his vintage cars. Grossman said Leno was underneath a car when the fire began, and he suffered “pretty significant burns to his face and hands.” “I do anticipate him...
Popculture
Jay Leno Gives Health Update After He's Burned in Car Fire
Jay Leno has given some updates on his health and some clarifications on the accident he suffered on Saturday. Leno spoke to reporters from TMZ from his hospital bed, where he said he is recovering from third-degree burns, and that he believes he survived thanks to the help of a friend.
Jay Leno needed skin grafts after car fire: doctor
US talk show host Jay Leno required skin grafts for significant burns to his face and hands from an explosion involving a vintage car, and will undergo further surgery this week, his doctor said Wednesday. Grossman told journalists it was too early to say if Leno will require additional surgery beyond the second procedure scheduled later this week.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
36K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0