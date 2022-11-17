ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Outsider.com

Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’

Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
SlashGear

Jay Leno Reveals Graphic Details About His Car Fire Burns

Jay Leno has revealed new details about the severe burns he was left with following an accident at his Los Angeles garage and the treatment he is receiving for them. The 72-year-old was hospitalized and forced to cancel his upcoming engagements after a car from his vast collection doused him in gasoline and set him on fire. Initial reports described the burns as "severe" and described injuries to the comedian's arms and the left side of his face. Luckily, the presenters eyes and ears were reportedly undamaged in the accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
102.5 The Bone

Tim Allen updates fans after "wonderful" hospital visit with recovering Jay Leno

Jay Leno got a dose of laughter-as-medicine from his longtime pal Tim Allen as Jay recovers from burns he suffered in an accident last weekend. TMZ caught a smiling Allen as he left the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, where the Toy Story star gave an update about his friend and Jay Leno's Garage host's condition. "Jay is good," Allen commented as he walked to his car. "It's wonderful because he's feeling better. He's feeling better, I brought him some car magazines, did some jokes, because that's what we do."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Jay Leno Spotted Publicly Amid Treatment for Serious Burns After Accident

Jay Leno was spotted for the first time since his burn incident. The longtime talk show host and comedian was spotted receiving treatment for his burn injuries in a hyperbolic chamber pod, marking the first time anyone has seen Leno since he fell victim to a car fire. Radar Online was one of the first to report it. Leno was using the chamber to address concerns regarding the healing process for his injuries. The 72-year-old's injuries were sustained when was working on one of his vintage cars when the combination of leaked gas and sparks from a steam engine combusted. A fire ensued and he was gravely injured. As a result, he cancelled a scheduled appearance.
Page Six

Jay Leno hospitalized with ‘serious’ facial burns after car fire

Jay Leno was hospitalized on Sunday after a freak car fire left him with “serious” facial burns. The former “Tonight Show” host and avid car collector, 72, was in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his dozens of prized vehicles when one of them burst into flames, TMZ reported on Monday. Sources told the outlet that the explosion severely burned the left side of Leno’s face but did not injure his eye or ear. He was transported to the Grossman Burn Center in LA, according to the report. Leno later confirmed news of the accident in a statement to Variety. “I got some...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to The Associated Press. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”
Deadline

Jay Leno Expected To Make A Full Recovery From Burn Injuries — Update

UPDATED, 11:50 AM: Jay Leno is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery from burns he suffered in a gasoline fire earlier this week, Dr. Peter Grossman of the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, said at a news conference Wednesday. The comedian suffered burns to his hands, face and chest in a fire that erupted Monday while he worked on a car in his Burbank garage where he stores his vintage cars. Grossman said Leno was underneath a car when the fire began, and he suffered “pretty significant burns to his face and hands.” “I do anticipate him...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Jay Leno Gives Health Update After He's Burned in Car Fire

Jay Leno has given some updates on his health and some clarifications on the accident he suffered on Saturday. Leno spoke to reporters from TMZ from his hospital bed, where he said he is recovering from third-degree burns, and that he believes he survived thanks to the help of a friend.
BURBANK, CA
AFP

Jay Leno needed skin grafts after car fire: doctor

US talk show host Jay Leno required skin grafts for significant burns to his face and hands from an explosion involving a vintage car, and will undergo further surgery this week, his doctor said Wednesday. Grossman told journalists it was too early to say if Leno will require additional surgery beyond the second procedure scheduled later this week.
