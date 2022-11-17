Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
QB Mayfield simply 'not good enough' in Panthers' loss
After a lackluster performance in a 13-3 loss to the Ravens in Baltimore, Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield admitted Sunday his effort was simply "not good enough," as the last-place Panthers fell to 3-8 on the season.
Sources: Odell Beckham Jr. deal expected after Thanksgiving
Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to wait until after Thanksgiving to pick a new home, league sources told ESPN, though talks with teams already are underway and offers for the free agent wide receiver are starting to come in.
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce turns short pass into 32-yard TD with spectacular run after the catch
Kelce made a catch at the Chargers' 27 and did the rest, weaving his way through a number of defenders before finding his way to the end zone.
New York Giants lose 6 players to injury in loss to Lions
The Giants saw six players exit Sunday's loss with injuries, including WR Wan'Dale Robinson, who is feared to have suffered a serious knee injury, a source told ESPN.
Patrick Mahomes on Travis Kelce connection: 'If he's man-to-man, I'm going to give him a chance'
It was never in doubt who Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes would look to for the winning TD in the final minute of Sunday night's game: Travis Kelce, "the greatest tight end of all time."
Bears fans at bachelor party dress as Mike Ditka for game
A group of 18 fans in a bachelor party donned the former Bears coach's signature 1980s look for Sunday's game.
Ravens' Lamar Jackson mad about Ronnie Stanley injury: I 'hurt him'
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was upset he injured Ronnie Stanley's ankle after getting rolled into the back of his teammate's ankle.
Struggling Jake Bailey lands on IR for Patriots
A back injury has sent Jake Bailey to injured reserve, and six-year veteran Michael Palardy will handle punting duties for New England on Sunday against the Jets.
Cowboys' Tony Pollard takes Dak Prescott pass and races 68 yards untouched to score
The Cowboys running back now has three touchdowns of more than 50 yards on the season.
Bears QB Justin Fields injures left shoulder on final drive: 'Pain right now is pretty bad'
Bears QB Justin Fields injured his non-throwing shoulder in the final minutes of Sunday's loss at Atlanta and underwent further evaluation after the game.
Bills credit Buffalo community after win: 'That was for you'
Following Sunday's win, the Bills shared their appreciation for the fans, neighbors and friends back in Buffalo who helped them get to Detroit following a massive snowstorm.
Falcons' Kyle Pitts placed on IR; surgery likely, per source
Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham have both been put on injured reserve, with a source telling ESPN's Adam Schefter that surgery is likely for Pitts.
AP Top 25 college football poll reaction: What's next for each ranked team?
With the release of the latest AP college football poll, here's what is up next for each team in the new rankings.
College football Week 12 recap: Best highlights and takeaways
Snow fans? Walk-off field goals? A new Heisman front-runner? Week 12 of the college football season had everything.
Fantasy football Week 11 inactives: Status for Lamar Jackson, Davante Adams and others
AJ Mass provides updated inactives and analysis based on the latest reports and official announcements leading up to kickoff.
College Football Playoff picks after Week 12
Find out who our reporters pick after Week 12 for the College Football Playoff.
Sixers' Tyrese Maxey to undergo MRI after injuring left foot
Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey will undergo an MRI after exiting Friday night's game against the Bucks with a left foot injury.
USC outlasts UCLA in thriller, headed for Pac-12 title game
One year after a blowout loss to UCLA, USC outlasted its rival in a 48-45 thriller that punched the Trojans' ticket to the Pac-12 championship in Year 1 of the Lincoln Riley era.
CFB betting cheat sheet: USC-UCLA is big and should feature a lot of points
Sports Betting Insider Doug Kezirian gives his final tips and picks for Week 12, including his thoughts on the big USC-UCLA matchup and more.
Late benching bugs Bulls' Zach LaVine: 'You play a guy like me'
Bulls star Zach LaVine was irked by Bulls coach Billy Donovan's decision to bench him for the final 3:43 of Friday's 108-107 loss to the Orlando Magic.
