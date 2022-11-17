ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Woman Sentenced For Stealing Over $1.1 Million, Fleeing The State

By Jade Aubuchon
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26I4D6_0jEx9EFJ00

Santa Clarita Valley woman Neilla Marie Cenci was sentenced Wednesday for stealing over $1.1 million from her employers over more than a decade, then fleeing the state when her crime was discovered.

Cenci, 74, pled no contest to charges in Los Angeles County Court, including grand theft, computer fraud, forgery, and tax evasion totaling $1,143,765, according to officials.

For her crimes, Cenci was sentenced to one year in county jail, 10 years of probation, and ordered to pay over $900,000 in restitution.

Santa Clarita-based Ball Construction Management, Inc. owners Chris and Kristine Ball were reportedly among those from whom Cenci has been charged with stealing money, according to the owners.

The reported grand theft includes the repeated falsification of checks by Cenci, according to court documents.

The Balls stated that the thefts occurred over 12 years, and were only discovered during a routine IRS audit in 2018.

“Cenci’s scheme entailed paying her extravagant personal predict card nills using forged Ball CM corporate checks. Cenci used her credit cards to pay for expensive items such as vacations, jewelry, clothing and medical procedures,” read a statement from Ball Construction Management.

In total, Cenci is estimated to have forged over 1,000 checks, totaling over $1.6 million, per officials.

After her initial arrest in 2018, Cenci reportedly left California, moving to Nevada, then Texas, and finally to Fulton County, Georgia, where she was arrested in April 2021 by the combined efforts of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the United States Marshalls Service, according to officials.

“For me, it’s been a long four years filled with rage and obsession over what this woman did to us. We wanted instant justice, but we had to wait for that,” said Kristine Ball. “It was a huge relief to read my impact statement loud and clear for her to hear. I am ecstatic knowing that this horrible person will soon be behind bars.”

Prosecution for bankruptcy fraud and additional charges remain pending. Cenci potentially faces federal charges for the bankruptcy fraud, per officials.

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

3 arrested for series of follow-home robberies in Los Angeles

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with a series of follow-home robberies throughout Los Angeles. The three suspects, 46-year-old Rudolph Flowers, 43-year-old Laron Bundley and 35-year-old Taniqueka Harris, were taken into custody on Nov. 17. During their arrests and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Driver in sheriff's academy crash says it wasn't intentional

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The driver of an SUV that crashed into Los Angeles County law enforcement recruits on a training run last week said it was not deliberate, a TV news station reported Monday. “I didn’t intentionally do it,” Nicholas Gutierrez, 22, told NBC4LA during an interview with his family. “I wish it never happened. I feel bad it happened.” Gutierrez had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer but was abruptly released. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said further investigation was needed. The Nov. 16 crash injured 25 members of a sheriff’s academy class, several critically. Authorities said Sunday that one recruit, Alejandro Martinez, was in grave condition.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Santa Clarita woman sentenced for embezzling more than $1 million

Santa Clarita resident Neilla Cenci, 74, pleaded no contest Wednesday to five state felony charges for grand theft, computer fraud, forgery and tax evasion, according to court officials. Cenci was sentenced in Los Angeles Superior Court for embezzling more than $1 million from her former employer, Ball Construction Management. Cenci...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Suspect steals bounty of iPads in Westlake Village burglary

Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month, nabbing a bounty of iPads. The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside […]
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Arrest made in alleged assault after Dodger Stadium concert

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One person has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a couple in the Dodger Stadium parking lot after an Elton John concert last week, a police spokesperson said Sunday. Video showing portions of an altercation was posted on the TMZ celebrity news...
Key News Network

Big Rig Slams into Bridge Pillar, Driver Hospitalized

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A solo big rig collided with a bridge pillar and the driver was located down on the intersection of Commerce Center Drive and westbound State Route 126, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred in the Valencia area of the city of Santa Clarita around 12:13 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 20.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kvta.com

DUI Arrest Made At Ventura Checkpoint

Ventura police say they made one DUI related arrest at their checkpoint Friday night. It was conducted from 9 PM to 1:30 AM on Harbor Boulevard south of Schooner Drive in the Ventura Harbor area. Police say 712 vehicles went through the checkpoint with 461 of them screened and 17...
VENTURA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Governor Newsom Signs Order To Help Recovery Effort From Route Fire

In an effort to help L.A. County recover from the damages of the Route Fire that broke out in Castaic in August, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency on Saturday.  The proclamation directs the California state government to assist local L.A. County authorities with the recovery effort and directs the California Department of ...
KTLA

Man found lying on road after hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles

Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the road after a hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles. The victim, Roscoe Farrish, 42, was struck by a vehicle near North Mission Road and Superior Court on Oct. 28, either at or before 6:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police. The driver did not stop […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

SUV Crashes into Living Room of Home

Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A Chevrolet Suburban slammed into a home in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita Sunday evening. Shortly before 6 p.m., Nov. 20, the SUV drove into the living room of the house. Firefighters were seen carrying a dog out of the house. No injuries were reported,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
newsnationnow.com

22 arrested in multimillion-dollar LA cargo train burglaries

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday announced that a yearlong investigation of train cargo burglaries netted 22 arrests and $18 million in recovered merchandise. In January, the Union Pacific Railroad Company reported a 160% nationwide increase in rail thefts, with more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Sheriff-elect Robert Luna selects transition team

Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team. Luna’s term as sheriff will begin Dec. 5, following voters’ decision to oust incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva after a single term. Before the former chief of police in Long Beach takes on his new role, Luna said his transition team in Los Angeles will assist in preparing the department for the leadership change.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Former Top OC Prosecutor at Center of Harassment Scandal Dies

A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Los Angeles County, CA
400
Followers
184
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220 is like no other radio station. We are hyperlocal. We focus on the 300,000+ residents who live in Santa Clarita and deliver breaking news, traffic updates, sports, features and more that matter to our fellow residents.

 https://www.hometownstation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy