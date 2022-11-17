ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

KDRV

Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast

NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SENIOR CENTER EVENT CANCELED OR POSTPONED

The Roseburg Senior Center Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale set for this weekend has been canceled or possibly postponed. Sewer issues at the facility on Southeast Stephens Street have forced the change. The event may be held Saturday and Sunday December 10th and 11th, according to organizers. Sewer specialists are...
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Law enforcement 'elves' sought for Roseburg's Shop with a Cop

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police are seeking law enforcement volunteers to join them at the “Shop with a Cop” event for local children sponsored by local businesses and residents via Christmas for Kids of Douglas County and by Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, the City of Roseburg said in a news release.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Roseburg Fire Department goes inside burning home to put out fire

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Roseburg Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire they say they were able to put out just after noon on Thursday. According to RFD, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 827 northeast Garden Valley Boulevard just before noon on November 17. Firefighters said the person who reported the fire told them smoke was blowing out of the structure, and that they didn’t know if the house was occupied. Firefighters said 20 firefighting personnel showed up to find a one-story house with smoke blowing out of the back of the building.
ROSEBURG, OR
Cottage Grove Sentinel

Preliminary Results for Nov. 8 General Election

November 17 - With the latest count of postmarked ballots released by Lane County on Nov. 15, the field narrows to projected winners and decided measures in this year’s Nov. 8 General Election. In the local races, the City of Cottage Grove is projected to swear in a new mayor and Creswell has re-elected its incumbent mayor.
LANE COUNTY, OR

