Read full article on original website
Related
KDRV
Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast
NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
5.2 magnitude earthquake recorded off Oregon coast; the third one in four days
An earthquake recorded at 5.2 magnitude shook off the Oregon coast early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
KVAL
Sewer issue forces cancellation of Roseburg Senior Center Bazaar and Bake Sale
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg says that sewer issues at the Roseburg Senior Center have cancelled or possibly postponed the Roseburg Senior Center Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale. Meals are not expected to be offered to seniors Saturday. The cancelled sale, expected to run Saturday and Sunday,...
kqennewsradio.com
SENIOR CENTER EVENT CANCELED OR POSTPONED
The Roseburg Senior Center Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale set for this weekend has been canceled or possibly postponed. Sewer issues at the facility on Southeast Stephens Street have forced the change. The event may be held Saturday and Sunday December 10th and 11th, according to organizers. Sewer specialists are...
beachconnection.net
Two Little Ghost Towns on S. Oregon Coast Near Bandon: History of Prosper, Randolph
(Bandon, Oregon) – In this 21st century world, it's hard to imagine now what life was like early in the 20th century, and downright impossible to really conjure the previous century. That's especially true of the Oregon coast. (Photos courtesy Bandon Historical Museum) This was a time, at least...
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake strikes off Oregon coast
An earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude hit off the Oregon coast early Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
kpic
Law enforcement 'elves' sought for Roseburg's Shop with a Cop
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Police are seeking law enforcement volunteers to join them at the “Shop with a Cop” event for local children sponsored by local businesses and residents via Christmas for Kids of Douglas County and by Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, the City of Roseburg said in a news release.
kezi.com
Roseburg Fire Department goes inside burning home to put out fire
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Roseburg Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire they say they were able to put out just after noon on Thursday. According to RFD, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 827 northeast Garden Valley Boulevard just before noon on November 17. Firefighters said the person who reported the fire told them smoke was blowing out of the structure, and that they didn’t know if the house was occupied. Firefighters said 20 firefighting personnel showed up to find a one-story house with smoke blowing out of the back of the building.
Cottage Grove Sentinel
Preliminary Results for Nov. 8 General Election
November 17 - With the latest count of postmarked ballots released by Lane County on Nov. 15, the field narrows to projected winners and decided measures in this year’s Nov. 8 General Election. In the local races, the City of Cottage Grove is projected to swear in a new mayor and Creswell has re-elected its incumbent mayor.
kezi.com
Woman arrested, charged with manslaughter after death of infant
COOS BAY, Ore. -- A woman is in jail Thursday after an infant she had been hired to care for died as a result of abusive head trauma, the Coos County District Attorney reported. According to the Coos County DA, on November 14 the Coos County 911 Center heard a...
Comments / 0