KCBY
Eugene Street Crimes Unit officer recovers stolen E-bikes
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — A Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit officer recovered two e-bikes that were stolen near the end of July. On July 22, 2022, a home in Springfield was robbed, officials say that two expensive, distinctive, electric bikes were stolen. The EPD SCU officer began investigating the burglary and collaborated with Springfield Police detectives in order to recover the lost items, but after months the trail had gone cold.
KCBY
'Operation Winter Stockpile' collecting donated warm clothing and accessories
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Freezing temperatures outside are driving the urgency to donate warm clothing and accessories for those who are homeless. Lane County Health and Human Services, First Christian Church and CAHOOTS are hosting 'Operation Winter Stockpile' Friday, a one-day event to collect things like warm blankets, gloves, coats at the First Christian Church.
KCBY
Rally in support of Iranian protestors held in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Saturday morning, members of the local Persian community held a rally in support of protestors in Iran. Following the death of Mahsa Amini in mid-September, protests erupted across Iran, calling for an end to the current regime. In recent weeks, those protests have escalated as more...
KCBY
Eugene Holiday Market returns for the 2022 Holiday season
EUGENE, Ore. — Beginning Saturday, November 19th, the Eugene Saturday Market's annual Holiday Market is back at the Lane Events Center. The market will be open every weekend up until Christmas Eve. It's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Christmas Eve, when it will close at 4 p.m.
KCBY
Triangle Lake comes up short in football title game
BEND, Ore. — History was made in Bend Saturday with the inaugural OSAA 1A-6 Player State Championship game at Caldera High School. The Triangle Lake Lakers were seeking their first solo state title in school history, but came up short at the hands of Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, losing 32-13. The Rattlers...
KCBY
Ducks win on Senior Night, defeat No. 10 Utah, 20-17
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team bounced back after a tough loss last week against Washington to take down No. 10 Utah on Senior Night at Autzen Stadium. The big question all week leading into the game was whether Ducks quarterback Bo Nix would play after being injured during last week's game against Washington.
KCBY
Ducks men's basketball fall to #3 Houston
EUGENE, Ore. — Dana Altman and squad were not shying away from any competition at Matthew Knight Arena on Sunday night. In the first half, N'Faly Dante dominated on the glass. He gets the bucket and one to tie it up at 11 for Oregon. Then later in the...
KCBY
Oregon football proves toughness in win over Utah
EUGENE, Ore. — There’s one word to describe Saturday’s game between Oregon and Utah: tough. Whether it’s Bo Nix being tough enough to step in after going down in last week's game, or Bennett Williams being tough enough to come back and get two interceptions after being under a lot of heat about the way last week’s game ended.
KCBY
Oregon men's basketball faces tough task Sunday vs. #3 Houston
Oregon men's basketball has a huge test this weekend when #3 Houston comes to Matthew Knight Arena Sunday night, Head coach Dana Altman says the Cougars are maybe the best team the Ducks will face all season. Oregon beat Houston in Eugene back in 2019, but the Cougars won by...
