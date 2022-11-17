Read full article on original website
Bazaar Model Management Launches 11th Annual Texas International Fashion
El Paso, Texas — In honor of El Paso Fashion Week some of the hottest fashion trends were on full display. The latest collections for men, women, and children were shown off by trending runway models based here in the sun city, New Mexico, and Mexico. Some designers featured...
Cesar Ornelas Injury Law, YISD provide turkey baskets to local families
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — For the third consecutive year, Cesar Ornelas Injury Law has partnered with Ysleta ISD to provide turkey baskets for families in need. The event took place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Riverside High School. This year they provided 150 turkey baskets for Ysleta ISD. The school is in charge of […]
Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
7 magnitude earthquake possible in El Paso according to local seismologist
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
El Paso County Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28. El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet the remaining two Mondays in November and will resume County business […]
Texas gas prices fall ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As El Pasoans get ready for the Thanksgiving holiday, some may be looking to travel to loved ones. Recent figures released from AAA show a price drop for Texas drivers at the pump. According to AAA, Texas has the cheapest gas price across the...
Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
Cold weather doesn't stop El Pasoans from enjoying outdoor activities with family
El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — The Borderland has seen it's fair share of cold days and nights as of late. While El Paso is known as the Sun City, El Pasoans have embraced the cold. Several El Pasoans were out at the park, tailgating at the University of Texas...
The Goo Goo Dolls wrap up "Chaos in Bloom" tour in El Paso
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Goo Goo Dolls wrapped up their "Chaos in Bloom" tour at The Plaza Theater in El Paso Sunday night. The band performed songs off of their latest album and some of their biggest hits including "Iris" and "Slide." Full setlist:. Yeah. Slide. Big...
Inflation hits Thanksgiving dinner, El Pasoans are left finding alternatives
El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — Due to supply chain issues and inflation, Thanksgiving meals are more expensive. A Thanksgiving dinner for a family of 10 his up 20% costing $64.05 compared to $53.31 last year, according to The American Farm Bureau Federation. This Farm Bureau list shows how much...
Mobile pet unit offers discounted services at Memorial Park in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans looking for affordable spay and neuter services, low cost vaccinations, and microchipping can take their furry family members to Memorial Park Sunday morning in Central El Paso. The goal of the Mobile Pet Vet is to help locals care for their pets...
Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake
Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
A Tamale Bar is Exactly What El Paso Needs Year Round
The days are getting chillier and warming up with a delicious cup of chocolate Abuelita and a good tamal can make your gloomy day better. Now, in my family, we don't make tamales until Christmas eve. And I'm okay with that, it's a LOT of work to make tamales so not making tamales on a daily basis is okay. But that doesn't stop me from craving a hot tamal on a cold day!
El Paso Matters - local officials prepare for the end of Title 42...again
Local officials prepare for the end of Title 42...again; and a new program at UTEP gets men to treat their bodies like they'd treat their car. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region. They inform and engage with people in El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and neighboring communities to create solutions-driven conversations about complex issues shaping our region.
Earthquakes And Other Crazy Natural Disasters Here In El Paso
That big truck you felt roll past your house yesterday? It wasn't a truck ... it was a freakin' earthquake. Yep, it's true ... El Paso felt the rumbling of an earthquake yesterday around 3-ish. According to KVIA, the quakes epicenter was in Reeves County, east of Culberson County, (a couple of hundred miles from us), and it registered 5.4 on the Richter Scale.
The Carden International Circus comes to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - For over 50 years, the Carden International Circus has been thrilling audiences across the country with the very best in live, family entertainment that is fun for all ages!. Whether you prefer to watch trapeze artists or acrobats, jugglers or magicians, or whether you are there...
