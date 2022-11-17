The days are getting chillier and warming up with a delicious cup of chocolate Abuelita and a good tamal can make your gloomy day better. Now, in my family, we don't make tamales until Christmas eve. And I'm okay with that, it's a LOT of work to make tamales so not making tamales on a daily basis is okay. But that doesn't stop me from craving a hot tamal on a cold day!

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO