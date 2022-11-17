ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Explosion and smoke reported in Chaparral, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Reports of an explosion and black smoke were seen by neighbors and residents on the 300 block of Sand Dunes Way in Chaparral, New Mexico Sunday afternoon. According to Captain Arturo Herrera of the Dona Ana County Fire Department the call came in before...
CHAPARRAL, NM
KTSM

El Paso County Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28. El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet the remaining two Mondays in November and will resume County business […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

Texas gas prices fall ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As El Pasoans get ready for the Thanksgiving holiday, some may be looking to travel to loved ones. Recent figures released from AAA show a price drop for Texas drivers at the pump. According to AAA, Texas has the cheapest gas price across the...
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Permian Basin reacts to Wednesday’s earthquake

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC News reports that the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake was northwest of Pecos and about 170 miles east of El Paso. The U.S. Geological Survey says that people as far east as Dallas and Austin felt the quake as well as people up in Roswell, New Mexico. But ABC Big 2 News […]
ROSWELL, NM
cbs4local.com

The Goo Goo Dolls wrap up "Chaos in Bloom" tour in El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Goo Goo Dolls wrapped up their "Chaos in Bloom" tour at The Plaza Theater in El Paso Sunday night. The band performed songs off of their latest album and some of their biggest hits including "Iris" and "Slide." Full setlist:. Yeah. Slide. Big...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police: NM State player lured, ambushed leading up to shooting at UNM campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police released more information regarding a deadly shooting and subsequent homicide investigation on Sunday. Police say that about 3 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis conspired with two male friends and a 17-year-old female to lure a 21-year-old victim to campus to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cbs4local.com

UNM students lure NMSU student to campus, according to NM State Police

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (CBS4) — New details about the early Saturday morning shooting at the University of New Mexico's (UNM) campus in Albuquerque are coming to light. According to the New Mexico State Police, (NMSP) the NMSU student who was shot at the campus was lured there by 19-year-old Brandon Travis and three other UNM students.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Hilariously Reacts to West Texas Earthquake

Although the estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake occurred about 29 miles from Pecos, Texas, the tremblor was felt throughout West Texas, including El Paso. The most asked question Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning was, 'did you feel it?' While most El Pasoans didn’t, a good number felt something, they just weren’t sure what.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday tradition, WinterFest, has returned to downtown El Paso. This year the event is packed with six-weeks of lights, holiday spirit and family friendly festivities, according to city officials. The season runs Nov. 19th through Jan. 1, 2023. The festivities kicked off Saturday evening with the lightning of the San The post WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

A Tamale Bar is Exactly What El Paso Needs Year Round

The days are getting chillier and warming up with a delicious cup of chocolate Abuelita and a good tamal can make your gloomy day better. Now, in my family, we don't make tamales until Christmas eve. And I'm okay with that, it's a LOT of work to make tamales so not making tamales on a daily basis is okay. But that doesn't stop me from craving a hot tamal on a cold day!
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

El Paso Matters - local officials prepare for the end of Title 42...again

Local officials prepare for the end of Title 42...again; and a new program at UTEP gets men to treat their bodies like they'd treat their car. Fridays at 8:45 a.m. on Morning Edition, KC Counts speaks with editors from El Paso Matters. El Paso Matters is a member-supported nonpartisan media organization that uses journalism to expand civic capacity in our region. They inform and engage with people in El Paso, Ciudad Juarez and neighboring communities to create solutions-driven conversations about complex issues shaping our region.
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Earthquakes And Other Crazy Natural Disasters Here In El Paso

That big truck you felt roll past your house yesterday? It wasn't a truck ... it was a freakin' earthquake. Yep, it's true ... El Paso felt the rumbling of an earthquake yesterday around 3-ish. According to KVIA, the quakes epicenter was in Reeves County, east of Culberson County, (a couple of hundred miles from us), and it registered 5.4 on the Richter Scale.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

The Carden International Circus comes to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - For over 50 years, the Carden International Circus has been thrilling audiences across the country with the very best in live, family entertainment that is fun for all ages!. Whether you prefer to watch trapeze artists or acrobats, jugglers or magicians, or whether you are there...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

WinterFest is back at San Jacinto Plaza in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — WinterFest has returned to downtown El Paso and organizers say it will be "bigger, brighter, and better" than ever. The celebration is being held at San Jacinto Plaza starting Saturday and will last for six-weeks ending on January 1st of 2023. The lighting of...
EL PASO, TX

