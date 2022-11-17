Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
Christmas Remembrance Ceremony for POW/MIA soldiers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (INDR) will host the annual Christmas Remembrance Ceremony for Illinois soldiers listed as prisoners of war or missing in action (POW/MIA) during the Vietnam War. The event starts at 1 p,m, on December 3, at t the Illinois Vietnam...
foxillinois.com
2023 Illinois State Fair passes on sale
It's never too early to start thinking of the Illinois State Fair. The Illinois State Fair is kicking off the holiday season with the annual Mega and Jumbo Pass holiday sale. The 2023 Mega Pass will be $60, while the Jumbo Pass will be $70 during the sale. "Our priority...
Comments / 0