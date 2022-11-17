Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Willamette Week's Nigel Jaquiss talks Tina Kotek and 'the big mess she needs to clean up'
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s next governor, Tina Kotek, made an appearance last week with the Portland City Council. Kotek has vowed to work with city officials to address the homelessness issue. Here to talk about an article recently published in Willamette Week on Tina Kotek, and the big...
Cyclists sue Portland over 'unsafe' streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of cycling advocates filed a lawsuit against the city of Portland on Friday. It says city leaders have failed to make Portland streets safe. The group gathered at the memorial for Sarah Pliner. She's the well-known chef who was killed while riding her bike near Southeast 26th and Powell.
Portland Rescue Mission "Hope for the Holidays" Telethon Preview
Portland Rescue Mission’s Mike Deckon and June Cassell joined us to share how Portland Rescue Mission helps people overcome homelessness and addiction every day. They also gave us a preview of the annual Hope for the Holidays telethon set for Tuesday, November 22nd. For more information visit www.PortlandRescueMission.org. This...
Amid RSV surge, Oregon hospitals asks patients to limit visits to emergency only
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon hospitals are seeing a surge in visits as respiratory viruses circulate particularly among children. Hospitals are also still dealing with a staffing crisis, and have asked Oregonians to only visit Emergency Departments, ERs, and urgent care centers if strictly necessary. "Because of the high volume...
Operation Warm & FedEx deliver winter coats to children in SE Portland
Hundreds of elementary school students were gifted new winter coats on Friday thanks to a collaboration between FedEx and "Operation Warm." The coats were distributed at Portland’s Alder Elementary off Southeast 174th Avenue and Stark Street. Over the next month and a half, FedEx said it will ship more...
Amid hospital overcrowding, health officials advise flu, COVID prevention
Portland, ORE — Health officials say COVID, influenza, and RSV can have similar symptoms. "In that it causes upper respiratory problems, fever," said Patrick Lew, adult and pediatric hospitalist at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. "They all can cause a regular common cold," said Dr. Ann Loeffler, deputy health...
Marion County non-profits add new resources ahead of winter
SALEM, Ore. — The Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency is adding new warming shelters every year, and the agency's chief program officer said demand is up more than 50 percent this fall. "We have community action outreach teams that work until 8:00, 9:00 pm routing people to warming shelters...
Meals on Wheels People: Volunteers Needed!
They've been helping seniors in our community for over 50 years. Tammy Hernandez met with Meals on Wheels People volunteer Bob Domen in their central kitchen in Southwest Portland to learn how the local non-profit is looking for volunteers who can help change lives one meal at a time. For more information visit www.mowp.org.
Nancy Baldwin helps Kelso students facing hardships along path to success
KELSO, Wash. — There are hundreds of students going to school every day in the Kelso area who do not know where they'll get their next meal, some even not knowing where they’ll sleep that night. This week’s Everyday Hero, Nancy Baldwin, serves as the McKinney Vento Homeless...
Vancouver teen's murderer has life sentence overturned for a second time
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man convicted of murdering a 14-year-old Vancouver girl back in 2005 was resentenced Friday after a change to Washington’s three-strikes law. Roy Russell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the smothering and beating death of 14-year-old Chelsea Harrison after hosting an underage drinking party at his Vancouver home in November of 2005.
Victim in June 2022 homicide case identified by Portland Police
PORTLAND, Ore. — Porltand Police officials say they identified the victim of a June, 2022 homicide in the Roseway neighborhood. The medical examiner said McKeever Thompson III, 24, died from a gunshot wound. The investigation started on the afternoon of June 20 along Northeast 81st Avenue between Siskiyou and...
Woman injured by gunfire in North Portland shooting Saturday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting tonight along North Greeley Avenue. Police say they were dispatched just after 8:00 p.m. to the 6000 block of North Greeley Avenue on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a female injured by gunfire. She was...
Fast moving wildfire near King City threatens several buildings
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 10:00 a.m., firefighters were called to the 14000 block of Southwest Beef Bend Road near King City, on a report of a rapidly spreading brush fire. Officials say a burn pile that was monitored with a hose, had burning leaves on the top. The...
Teen boys steal car, crash it into locked dispensaries to rob merchandise
PORTLAND, Ore. — Three teen boys were arrested after using a stolen car to crash through the doors of several dispensaries and rob them of merchandise. Officers reported that the minors used a stolen Kia to drive through the locked entryways of the dispensaries, allowing them access to burglarize the stores.
Shop fire in Molalla draws crews from several surrounding departments
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire crews from Clackamas, Colton, Canby, and Woodburn all responded to assist Molalla Fire with a large shop fire. Crews were called around 9:20 p.m. to the 32400 block of South Mathias Road in Molalla. Photos provided by Clackamas Fire show the shop engulfed in flames.
Portland Holiday Market
From decorations to gifts to delicious food- the Portland Holiday Market has it all! Kerri Williamson had the chance to check it out! The Portland Holiday Market is going on now through this Sunday at the Portland Expo Center! Click here for more information.
Portland Aerial Tram to close through November 28 for maintenance
PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, the Portland Aerial Tram will close for ten days for routine maintenance. Shuttle buses will run between OHSU's South Waterfront and Marquam Hill campuses. People should give themselves extra travel time if that's part of their commute. This week was selected...
One person shot and killed in Portland airport hotel Saturday night
PORTLAND, Ore. — At 9:30 p.m., Port of Portland Police and Portland Police responded to a shooting at the Embassy Suites hotel located at Northeast 82nd Avenue and Airport Way. When the police arrived, they found one person dead inside the hotel. Officials say one to three suspects fled...
Washington County fire agencies re-enact burn ban during 'High Fire Danger'
PORTLAND, Ore. — All Washington County fire agencies have re-enacted an outdoor burn ban during this current weather pattern. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue say that they have consulted with the Oregon Department of Forestry and other members of the Washington County Fire Defense Board, and have decided to re-enact a High Fire Danger Burn Ban. Officials the ban will remain in place until the weather pattern changes due to increased wildfire risk.
Boy Scout trailer stolen and filled with $800,000 of illegal marijuana
WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police recovered a trailer stolen from a troop of Boy Scouts - and found quite a surprise in it. The two-wheel enclosed trailer was originally stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on August 14, 2022. At the time, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of the Scouts' camping and backpacking gear that the Scouts had purchased with money raised over several years.
