ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

Who are the 7 people looking for open seat on Washoe County School Board

By Siobhan McAndrew, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMbZv_0jEx8exs00

Reno attorney Joey Gilbert, who lost the GOP primary for Nevada Governor in June, is among seven candidates looking to take an open seat on the Washoe County School Board.

The post is expected to be filled before the end of the year.

The seat is being vacated by School Board President Angie Taylor, who when election results are finalized certifying her win for a Nevada Assembly seat on Nov. 22, will resign from the board. Election results show she won with 58 percent of the vote for Assembly Seat 27 against Carmen Ortiz.

Two years in to her third term, Taylor must resign because state law prohibits her from holding both seats at the same time.

The school district decided on Election Day, hours before votes had been tabulated, what to do if Taylor won the Assembly seat.

The decision will be made by the remaining six board members. Taylor will abstain from voting on her replacement.

The school board is expected to narrow down the seven candidates to three to five finalists at a 1 p.m. meeting on Tuesday.

All seven candidates will be allowed to make a five-minute public statement.

What is expected to happen next is a future meeting where trustees will ask finalists questions and take a vote.

Another new face will soon join the board following the Nov. 8 election, when four seats of the seven elected officials were up to voters.

Of the four Beth Smith won her seat in the primary in June and incumbents Adam Mayberry and Joe Rodriguez are expected to be declared winners when votes are finalized.

Colleen Westlake, who has worked in youth sports and has three children who graduated from the district, was also expected to be certified the winner in a race against incumbent Ellen Minetto for District B. The seat covers most of Sparks.

With veteran school board trustees Taylor and Minetto leaving, the remaining five are relatively new to the school board.

Smith, Mayberry, and Rodriguez were all appointed after a string of resignations last summer.

Diane Nicolet, who was appointed to the board for a short time in 2016, ran for the at-large seat in District G in 2020. Her term, representing schools from Galena and Hug to Reno and Incline, ends in 2025.

Jeff Church, was also elected in 2020 and represents District A, includes south and southeast Reno, Washoe Valley and Incline Village.

A look at the candidates

  • Meghan Beyer: Executive Assistant to the Director, Nevada Department of Wildlife
  • Kellie Crosby-Sturtz: librarian and testing coordinator at the Honors Academy of Literature Librarian
  • Joey Gilbert: Reno attorney
  • Cody Johnson: Vice President at Balsiger Insurance
  • Adrienne Potter: Founder of nonprofit Kids in Danger
  • John Reyes: 2021 Reed High School graduate
  • Alex Woodley: City of Reno Parking and Code enforcement director

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Who are the 7 people looking for open seat on Washoe County School Board

Comments / 1

Related
mynews4.com

Joey Gilbert among 7 vying for open Washoe County School Board seat

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe school board president Dr. Angela Taylor is headed to the Nevada state assembly after defeating her challenger in the midterm election. The school board will move forward with appointing her replacement starting Tuesday, Nov. 22. Among the seven candidates vying...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
thenevadaindependent.com

This excrement again

Say what you will about Washoe County commissioner Jeanne Herman — and I’m about to — but she is certainly a woman of deep convictions. It is a rare and remarkable sort of person who will vote against their own reelection. Yet that is precisely what Herman did, making her the lone vote of dissent against what was an otherwise routine ministerial motion to canvass the election results in Washoe County — a ministerial motion, incidentally, which is statutorily required to pass.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Washoe County confirms final results of 2022 General Election

The Washoe County Board of County Commissioners approved the Canvass of the Vote in the 2022 General Election, certifying that the election results are final. Interim Registrar of Voters Jamie Rodriguez presented a summary of the election, which saw voter turnout of 64 percent despite the election cycle falling over two three-day holiday weekends: Nevada Day and Veterans Day. Rodriguez also reported that the post-election logic and accuracy testing (post-LAT) was completed and found no errors.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

NV Energy identifies cause of Douglas County power outage

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:37 a.m.: NV Energy says the cause of the fire was equipment failure inside a substation Monday morning. The fire did not impact any other equipment and did not pose a risk to public safety, NV Energy says. Update at 8:56 a.m.: NV Energy...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City’s O’Neill to lead Assembly GOP

P.K. O’Neill says one of his goals as Assembly minority leader will be to improve communications with the public, especially during the legislative session. The Carson City assemblyman was named leader of the Republican caucus last week. He said people are entitled to know what the GOP members of...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County volunteers sought for porch pirate sting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -In time for the holidays, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking Washoe County residents who live outside city limits to take part in stings targeting porch pirates. “The operation is scheduled for areas throughout Washoe County over the next several weeks because of the high...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Outage affects most of Carson Valley, Lake Tahoe

A reported transformer fire in Minden may be responsible for knocking out power to 22,156 homes and businesses across Douglas County. The outage is affecting people from Lake Tahoe to the Pine Nuts. Reported at 5:10 a.m., a power surge set off alarms across the region, both burglar and fire.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Former Lakeside will be site of new Barton Hospital

The former Lakeside Inn will become the new home base of Barton Health, the hospital announced on Friday. “We are excited to receive this direction from the Board of Directors, securing Barton’s future as Lake Tahoe’s community health partner,” said Barton President and CEO Dr. Clint Purvance. “The future of healthcare is complex and changing, and we have a responsibility to remain viable and capable of providing care to this community for another 60 years, which is why we are developing plans for the Barton Regional Expansion.”
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
mynews4.com

Governor-elect Lombardo announces transition team

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has officially named his transition team as he prepares to take office. Founder of RedRock Strategies Ryan Erwin will serve as chair of the team. “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Reno battery recycling company awarded $10 million federal grant

Nevada’s U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced the American Battery Technology Co., in Reno has been awarded a $9.99 million federal grant from the Department of Energy. Cortez Masto said the money will support recycling and reuse of batteries that are critical to the state’s booming...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Wildlife officials release details of South Reno mountain lion attack

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) released more details about a mountain lion attack involving a teenage girl in South Reno that led to the animal being euthanized. The encounter happened the morning of Nov. 10 in the Virginia Foothills of...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Illegal Sideshow Enforcement Results in One Arrest and 19 Citations Given

Saturday evening, the Reno Police Department, Nevada State Police, and Washoe County Sheriff's Office R.A.V.E.N. were targeting illegal sideshow activity in Reno. Additional officers were patrolling different areas of the city. Traffic enforcement also occurred during the operation. As a result, 22 traffic stops were made, 19 citations were given,...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City gets grant for 3 years of free concert series

Levitt AMP announced recently that Carson City was once again awarded a grant to hold free live concerts in summer 2023. The city was one of 33 towns and cities across the country with a nonprofit (the Brewery Arts Center) that will be awarded $90K multi-year matching grants to present 10 free outdoor concerts. The grant is good for 2023, 2024 and 2025.
CARSON CITY, NV
thefallonpost.org

City Council Approves Property Purchase

On Tuesday, November 15 the Fallon City Council approved the purchase of 2.2. acres located at 900 Lovelock Highway. The parcel will be used to provide road access to over 191 ranchland acres known as Serpa Ranch, a collection of parcels annexed by the city in 1982. As part of the city's plan for the future development of the ranchlands two easements were also granted for roadway access, one from Lovelock Highway and one from Austin Highway at Harrigan Road.
KOLO TV Reno

Police crack down on Reno sideshow, issue 19 citations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Saturday night crackdown on car sideshow activity in Reno led to 19 citations, an arrest for driving under the influence and one towed vehicle, the Reno Police Department said Sunday. In all, law enforcement made 22 traffic stops. The Nevada State Police and the Washoe County...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

2K+
Followers
892
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy