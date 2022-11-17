A mountain lion that attacked a south Reno teen while she was walking her dog has been euthanized, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

According to NDOW, a 14-year-old girl was walking her Great Pyrenees on Nov. 10 on Terry Way in the Virginia Foothills when a mountain lion approached and scratched her. It is unclear what provoked the attack, according to NDOW.

The girl received minor punctures on her legs.

The state’s wildlife services euthanized the mountain lion for public safety reasons.

Since the attack, NDOW has received additional reports of mountain lion sightings in the Virginia Foothills.

There has never been a fatal mountain lion attack in Nevada.

People in the area are advised to remove anything that might attract prey animals; discourage deer from being in their yard, since deer are one of the top food sources for mountain lions; install motion-activated lights or sprinklers to scare away mountain lions; and to closely supervise children playing outside and don’t let them outside after dusk or before dawn.

Amy Alonzo covers the outdoors, recreation and environment for Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Reach her at aalonzo@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Mountain lion euthanized after south Reno attack