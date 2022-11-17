Law enforcement recruitment lagging

Following a nationwide trend, it continues to be a challenge to fill open positions in the police and sheriff’s departments, and Rome and Floyd County are no exception.

“When I first came into law enforcement in ’96, there were 200 applications for an open posting,” said Public Safety Division Director John Blalock. “Now, we’re excited if we get five qualified applicants.”

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office currently has eight open positions, but they had 16 positions open only a few weeks ago, before a group of successful hires.

However, just because someone is hired, doesn’t mean they’re immediately ready for all aspects of the job. There’s typically months of training before a recruit is fully prepared for the job. Sometimes longer.

“Obviously there are nationwide issues with the perception of law enforcement,” Blalock said. “And a bad apple tends to reflect poorly on everyone else.”

It’s also challenging to recruit corrections officers, but this seems to be a job traditionally hard to fill, and not the result of any recent trends.

“Corrections has always had high turnover,” said Floyd County Prison Warden Michael Long. “One of our biggest issues is that we’re out of sight and out of mind.”

Also part of the problem is that corrections is a good stepping stone if you want to continue into law enforcement. A recruit goes through the same background checks as for most law enforcement jobs.

“In six months as a corrections officer, you’ll learn a tremendous amount about the criminal subculture,” Long said. “We’re happy for our officers when they move on, we just need more of them to stay put for a while.”

And as with the rest of the public safety positions, salary is one of the biggest challenges, but individual departments can only act within their current budgets.

One department that doesn’t seem to be facing recruitment issues is the fire department, which continues to meet recruitment goals at a faster rate.

“We had 80 applicants for eight positions recently,” said Fire Division Chief Jamie Stone. “And three of those eight positions are new ones, so we’re not seeing a lot of turnover.”

They recently posted a job for a fire inspector investigator and received 18 applications, so despite the risks, working for the fire department continues to have its appeal.