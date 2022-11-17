ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

National reactions: Eagles move to 9-1 after comeback win over Colts

The Eagles matched their win total from last season with Sunday’s win over the Colts, and they’ll now work to lock down home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs. Jalen Hurts placed himself firmly into the MVP race, going 18-25 passing for 190 yards and one touchdown through the air. Hurts led Philadelphia in rushing on the night as well, totaling 86 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

