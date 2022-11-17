ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multifamilybiz.com

Safehold Closes First Multifamily Transaction in Salt Lake City with One Burton Apartment Community in New Downtown District

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Safehold, the creator and leader of the modern ground lease industry, has closed on a $26.5 million ground lease to facilitate the ground-up development of One Burton, a fully amenitized 180-unit multifamily project located in South Salt Lake's new downtown district. The Qualified Opportunity Zone...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Buses, microtransit begin transporting Heber passengers

Heber Valley residents can now use public transit. In its first week operating in the Heber Valley, High Valley Transit buses and microtransit have seen surging ridership. The first-ever public transit in Wasatch County began Sunday. In the first two days of the bus running between Park City and Heber City, High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says drivers only picked up five passengers.
HEBER CITY, UT
spanishfork.org

New Festival of Lights Traffic Pattern

In the summer of 2022, the US-6/Powerhouse Road intersection was reconfigured, shifting the alignment of the eastbound right turn lane and eliminating the road shoulder. Because of this redesign, we’ve adjusted the route to enter the Festival of Lights. Starting this year, event-goers will access Powerhouse Road from River Bottoms Road, and not from US-6.
SPANISH FORK, UT
KPCW

Park City Film to offer seat-testing

For only the second time since the original Park City High School was built, the seats in the third floor auditorium will be replaced. Citizens will have some say in what the new seats will look – and feel like. The old Park City High School, which is now...
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Woman killed in downtown Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in downtown Salt Lake City’s popular club district. A Salt Lake City Police Department watch commander told Gephardt Daily the 2 a.m. shooting took place during an altercation near 300 S. West Temple.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now

WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
viatravelers.com

25 Fun & Best Things to Do in Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City is located in Salt Lake County, Utah and is named after the Great Salt Lake which borders the city. Prior to settlement by early pioneers, the area was inhabited by the Shoshone, Weber Ute, and Paiute Indian tribes. Though several expeditions came through Utah as they surveyed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy