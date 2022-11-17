Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
Related
multifamilybiz.com
Safehold Closes First Multifamily Transaction in Salt Lake City with One Burton Apartment Community in New Downtown District
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Safehold, the creator and leader of the modern ground lease industry, has closed on a $26.5 million ground lease to facilitate the ground-up development of One Burton, a fully amenitized 180-unit multifamily project located in South Salt Lake's new downtown district. The Qualified Opportunity Zone...
The IUP Panel debates the gondola proposal for Little Cottonwood Canyon
There's no question that something needs to be done to alleviate traffic in Little Cottonwood Canyon, but the best solution has become a heated debate in our community.
Overflow parking on Thaynes Canyon Dr. prohibited until plan is established
In April, Park City staff told the city council that parking along Thaynes Canyon is actually illegal per the city’s code. Legally, parking is limited to a small surface lot and garage, which also serves Hotel Park City and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse. It has roughly 191 striped spots.
Buses, microtransit begin transporting Heber passengers
Heber Valley residents can now use public transit. In its first week operating in the Heber Valley, High Valley Transit buses and microtransit have seen surging ridership. The first-ever public transit in Wasatch County began Sunday. In the first two days of the bus running between Park City and Heber City, High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says drivers only picked up five passengers.
Gephardt Daily
UHP: Alleged wrong-way driver arrested for possible DUI in Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspected wrong-way driver has been taken into custody after he fled troopers at about 5600 West on Interstate 80 Saturday morning. “We got reports of a wrong-way driver at about 8:10 this morning,” Sgt. Chris Bishop, Utah Highway...
Construction workers burned in explosion at Salt Lake City Int'l Airport
Two construction workers were burned in an explosion at Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday.
spanishfork.org
New Festival of Lights Traffic Pattern
In the summer of 2022, the US-6/Powerhouse Road intersection was reconfigured, shifting the alignment of the eastbound right turn lane and eliminating the road shoulder. Because of this redesign, we’ve adjusted the route to enter the Festival of Lights. Starting this year, event-goers will access Powerhouse Road from River Bottoms Road, and not from US-6.
Driver dies after crashing at 100 mph on Woods Cross city street
One person died Friday night after crashing his car while driving at an extremely high speed on a city street in Woods Cross.
Park City Film to offer seat-testing
For only the second time since the original Park City High School was built, the seats in the third floor auditorium will be replaced. Citizens will have some say in what the new seats will look – and feel like. The old Park City High School, which is now...
Gephardt Daily
Woman killed in downtown Salt Lake City shooting
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in downtown Salt Lake City’s popular club district. A Salt Lake City Police Department watch commander told Gephardt Daily the 2 a.m. shooting took place during an altercation near 300 S. West Temple.
Coalville resident Tonja Hanson to fill open seat on Summit County Council
On Saturday the Summit County Democratic Party’s central committee voted 67-42 to elect Coalville resident Tonja Hanson to fill the open seat on the Summit County Council following councilmemeber Doug Clyde’s resignation earlier this month. Hanson said Sunday she expects a heavy workload on the council. "I'm very...
Gephardt Daily
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Salt Lake City’s Fairpark community
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man was arrested in Salt Lake City’s Fairpark community Tuesday after police found a distributable amount of illegal drugs in his vehicle. A Salt Lake City police officer patrolling the area of 1000 West and North...
In Park City, holiday lights are winter lights – and they have new laws
These days it’s not uncommon for holiday lights to go up the day after Halloween. Now with the new dark sky ordinance in Park City, these seasonal sparklerss have some rules and regulations. It’s that time of year again. Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and holiday...
Gephardt Daily
Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now
WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
Vail Resorts ordered to pay more than $2 million in Park City personal injury case
The jury of eight took just 90 minutes to reach its decision - and awarded the woman who was injured $1 million more than she was seeking for medical expenses and damages. The case stems from a Park City Mountain employee party in 2019 at Jupiter Bowl, a now-closed bowling alley in Kimball Junction.
viatravelers.com
25 Fun & Best Things to Do in Salt Lake City, Utah
Salt Lake City is located in Salt Lake County, Utah and is named after the Great Salt Lake which borders the city. Prior to settlement by early pioneers, the area was inhabited by the Shoshone, Weber Ute, and Paiute Indian tribes. Though several expeditions came through Utah as they surveyed...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville man critically injured in shipping container explosion in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 49-year-old Taylorsville man was critically injured in a shipping container explosion Saturday in southwest Utah County. Fire crews from several south Utah County communities responded about 10 a.m. to reports of an explosion on private property along Hancock Ranch...
KSLTV
No driver or occupant found in rollover car crash in Willard Sunday
WILLARD, Utah — Willard City Fire Department said there was no occupants found near a car that ended up in a canal. They said they found a single vehicle rolled over on the west side of Interstate 15. When crews arrived they did not find any occupants. After a...
kjzz.com
One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
17K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 1