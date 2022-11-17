David Ray Hawkins, of Hodgenville, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home. He was 46 years of age. Born September 18, 1976, in Monticello, he was a son of the late Joyce Hawkins Back. David was a former pet groomer. He was truly a people person and loved his family. David enjoyed being outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing, or camping at the Rockhouse.

HODGENVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO