Debra Ann Jones, 67, of Jamestown
Debra Ann Jones, 67, of Jamestown, KY passed away Saturday, November 19th, at Russell County Hospital, Russell Springs. Debra was born in Appleton, WI on September 6, 1955, a daughter of the late Rose Mary (Holihan) and Butch Simon. She served in the U.S. Army. She was the wife of...
Donnie Ralph Irwin, age 73, of Russell Springs
Donnie Ralph Irwin, of Russell Springs, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home. He was 73. Born August 21, 1949, in Clinton County, he was a son of the late Shelby and Margie Glover Irwin. Donnie was a former tool & die machinist. He was an avid U of L Cardinals fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR. Donnie was of the Christian faith.
David Ray Hawkins, age 46, of Hodgenville
David Ray Hawkins, of Hodgenville, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home. He was 46 years of age. Born September 18, 1976, in Monticello, he was a son of the late Joyce Hawkins Back. David was a former pet groomer. He was truly a people person and loved his family. David enjoyed being outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing, or camping at the Rockhouse.
4 new troopers headed to Columbia’s Post 15
Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia is welcoming four new troopers following the most recent graduation of the agency’s basic training academy. New Troopers Timothy Moore and Matthew Lee are from Somerset in neighboring Pulaski County, Trooper Daniel Pierce is from Edmonton in nearby Metcalfe County and Trooper Trey Binder is from Georgetown.
Hospital board to meet Tuesday
The Russell County Hospital Board of Directors will meet tomorrow, Tuesday, November 22nd, at 4 p.m. in the conference room at Duo Broadband in Jamestown for their regular monthly meeting. We’ll have details from the meeting later this week on local news.
Russell County dispatcher graduates from academy
A Russell County 911 dispatcher has graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy. Mason Grant Loy of Columbia was one of 21 members of Class 146 to graduate from the academy, which trains dispatchers in areas such as roles and responsibilities, phone and radio procedures, crime databases, and more. Loy...
Laker Bowling competes at Taylor County
The Laker Bowling team competed at Taylor County last week. The Lady Lakers had a good day as they defeated the Lady Cardinals 4 games to 3. High scores for the girls were Summer Aaron 203 and Karlie Scaggs 169. The Lakers had a tough day as they were defeated...
Somerset Independent Schools closed this week due to illness
A neighboring school district is shutting down classes this week due to illness. According to a statement released by the school district, Somerset Independent Schools will be closed this week due to students and staff being out due to illness. The school district will technically be closed Monday through Wednesday,...
Russell, surrounding counties continue to have low level of COVID spread
Russell County and the entire Lake Cumberland district continue to be in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. A total of 10 Kentucky counties are in the yellow, or medium level of spread and there...
School board to meet this evening
The Russell County Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 5 p.m. in Room 114 at the Russell County ANC. The school board is expected to discuss construction management and architecture for the new Russell County Middle School. We’ll have more...
Russell Springs woman arrested on multiple charges Saturday
A Russell Springs woman was arrested on multiple charges Saturday evening by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. According to jail records, 45-year-old Jacqueline Fox was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment second degree, terroristic threatening third degree, and assault fourth degree — domestic violence. Fox was arrested by...
Moderate drought conditions remain in our area
There was no change in the drought status in the Lake Cumberland area in the most recent data from the U.S. Drought Index. Russell and the surrounding counties, for the most part, remain in a moderate drought, except for a small portion of northern Adair County and northwestern Casey County, which are in a severe drought.
