The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed RobberyZack LoveArdmore, AL
There's a Murder Mystery Dinner Party November 19th in Huntsville, AL at Dragon's Forge Café in Lowe Mill Arts CenterZack LoveHuntsville, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
WAAY-TV
Three Huntsville schools among those graded an F by the state
The grades are in for schools for the 2021-2022 school district and three Huntsville schools failed. This is the first time the state has released grades for schools since the 2018-2019 school year. Out of the 31 school districts throughout the state, 79 schools received failing grades. North Alabama schools...
apr.org
City of Athens gets ready to welcome a new Buc-ee's
The opening of a new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama now has a date. The new fifty-three thousand square foot facility officially opens today with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Athens. The new Buc-ee’s will feature more than one hundred gas pumps and the chain’s signature wall of beef jerky. Ronnie Marks is the Mayor of Athens. He says he hopes it will bring in more people to the city.
WAAY-TV
Athens community is anticipating opening of Buc-ees
After nearly a year of construction, the first Buc-ees in North Alabama is set to open on Monday. Local officials in Athens and Limestone County are thrilled with the arrival of the chain travel stop, best known for their many gas pumps, varied food options and merchandise. "This right here...
The Best Place To Live In Alabama
Quality of life, citywide amenities, park systems, and a strong job market are just some of the reasons why this northern Alabama city is so popular.
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
WAAY-TV
Buc-ees open for business in Athens
Dozens of excited customers lined up early Monday morning, waiting to get inside when the doors opened at 6:00 a.m. "We had to check it out," Eunice Fry of Clarksville, TN said. "You can get everything you need at Buc-ees!" The store opening has been a long time coming for...
Huntsville Metro Black Chamber of Commerce highlights local business owners at business expo
On Friday, the Huntsville Black Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Business Conference and Expo.
State report cards show Madison school ranked highest in North Alabama
The Alabama Department of Education state report cards came out on Friday. One of Madison County's own is among the highest ranked in the state.
WHNT-TV
Juneteenth Struggling for County Approval
The Madison County Commission has postponed the inclusion of "Juneteenth" on its holiday calendar for the third time. The Madison County Commission has postponed the inclusion of "Juneteenth" on its holiday calendar for the third time. Family Looking for Closure after Son’s Death Seven …. The family of Tyler...
thisisalabama.org
Whittle the day away at U.G. White Mercantile
U.G. White Mercantile in Athens really belonged on “The Andy Griffith Show.”. Andy and Barney could have discussed how speeders were ruining Mayberry as they kicked back and shaved off sweet curls of cedar in the store’s whittling corner. Sticks of wood still await whittlers at the old-timey...
southerntorch.com
DENIED: Rainsville Denies Transition Home for Men
RAINSVILLE, ALA.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) A special exemption request was made to the Rainsville Zoning Board of Adjustments for a transition home on property located at 631 Sam Ellis Drive in Rainsville. The exemption request was brought to the Zoning Board of Adjustments by Total Recovery Ministries...
Madison County Commission votes against including Juneteenth on 2023 county schedule
Madison County Commission postponed the inclusion of Juneteenth on its holiday calendar for the third consecutive time.
Gas leak in Huntsville caused road closure for repairs
Parts of Patton Road have been closed off in order for repairs to be made on a gas main.
WAFF
Why Huntsville loves Domaine South
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville food scene is constantly growing, but the eccentric eatery known as Domaine South was one of the first to change the Huntsville game. What started as a small charcuterie spot on North Side Square in Huntsville has expanded to the Westside Square...
“A blessing in the community,” local church hands out free Thanksgiving groceries to hundreds
Hundreds of cars lined up outside of First Seventh-day Adventist Church in Huntsville as church members handed out clothing and food on Sunday.
WAFF
Procession for former Huntsville veteran arrives after delay
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a 24-hour delay, the procession honoring Huntsville veteran Robert “Spider” Parks finally arrive at Berryhill Funeral Home. He was former green beret who had received a purple heart, and a bronze star. Parks died in Southeast Asia after falling and hitting his head.
WAAY-TV
Historic home a complete loss in Limestone County following fire
A historic home in Limestone County burned to the ground. The home on Mooresville Rd was built in the 1860s by Porter Bibb as a wedding present for his daughter. Bibb is the son of former Alabama Governor Thomas Bibb. The Segers Volunteer Fire Department says they were called the...
WAFF
Huntsville magistrate fired after months on paid administrative leave
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville City Magistrate is now out of a job. WAFF 48 News confirmed Daniel Cranor is no longer employed with the city of Huntsville. This comes after Cranor being on paid administrative leave since July after he violated city policy. Multiple sources told WAFF 48...
Why is a Yellow-hammer called a Yellow-hammer?
Alabama's State Bird is officially the Yellow-hammer, also known as the Northern Flicker, but the bird's name doesn't actually have much to do with how it looks but it does have something to do with North Alabama.
southerntorch.com
Farm Makes Alpaca Dryer Balls
DEKALB COUNTY, ALA -- According to greatlifetips.net, "The average American. household does about 300 loads of laundry each year." Using unnatural. products, such as dryer sheets, creates unnecessary waste and is therefore not. eco-friendly. Additionally, some people are allergic to the chemicals used. in dryer sheets and fabric softeners. "Dryer...
