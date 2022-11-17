ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Three Huntsville schools among those graded an F by the state

The grades are in for schools for the 2021-2022 school district and three Huntsville schools failed. This is the first time the state has released grades for schools since the 2018-2019 school year. Out of the 31 school districts throughout the state, 79 schools received failing grades. North Alabama schools...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
apr.org

City of Athens gets ready to welcome a new Buc-ee's

The opening of a new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama now has a date. The new fifty-three thousand square foot facility officially opens today with a ribbon cutting ceremony in Athens. The new Buc-ee’s will feature more than one hundred gas pumps and the chain’s signature wall of beef jerky. Ronnie Marks is the Mayor of Athens. He says he hopes it will bring in more people to the city.
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens community is anticipating opening of Buc-ees

After nearly a year of construction, the first Buc-ees in North Alabama is set to open on Monday. Local officials in Athens and Limestone County are thrilled with the arrival of the chain travel stop, best known for their many gas pumps, varied food options and merchandise. "This right here...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

Buc-ees open for business in Athens

Dozens of excited customers lined up early Monday morning, waiting to get inside when the doors opened at 6:00 a.m. "We had to check it out," Eunice Fry of Clarksville, TN said. "You can get everything you need at Buc-ees!" The store opening has been a long time coming for...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Juneteenth Struggling for County Approval

The Madison County Commission has postponed the inclusion of "Juneteenth" on its holiday calendar for the third time. The Madison County Commission has postponed the inclusion of "Juneteenth" on its holiday calendar for the third time. Family Looking for Closure after Son’s Death Seven …. The family of Tyler...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
thisisalabama.org

Whittle the day away at U.G. White Mercantile

U.G. White Mercantile in Athens really belonged on “The Andy Griffith Show.”. Andy and Barney could have discussed how speeders were ruining Mayberry as they kicked back and shaved off sweet curls of cedar in the store’s whittling corner. Sticks of wood still await whittlers at the old-timey...
ATHENS, AL
southerntorch.com

DENIED: Rainsville Denies Transition Home for Men

RAINSVILLE, ALA.-- (Full video on Southern Torch Facebook) A special exemption request was made to the Rainsville Zoning Board of Adjustments for a transition home on property located at 631 Sam Ellis Drive in Rainsville. The exemption request was brought to the Zoning Board of Adjustments by Total Recovery Ministries...
RAINSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Why Huntsville loves Domaine South

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville food scene is constantly growing, but the eccentric eatery known as Domaine South was one of the first to change the Huntsville game. What started as a small charcuterie spot on North Side Square in Huntsville has expanded to the Westside Square...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Procession for former Huntsville veteran arrives after delay

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After a 24-hour delay, the procession honoring Huntsville veteran Robert “Spider” Parks finally arrive at Berryhill Funeral Home. He was former green beret who had received a purple heart, and a bronze star. Parks died in Southeast Asia after falling and hitting his head.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Farm Makes Alpaca Dryer Balls

DEKALB COUNTY, ALA -- According to greatlifetips.net, "The average American. household does about 300 loads of laundry each year." Using unnatural. products, such as dryer sheets, creates unnecessary waste and is therefore not. eco-friendly. Additionally, some people are allergic to the chemicals used. in dryer sheets and fabric softeners. "Dryer...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL

