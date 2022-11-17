Read full article on original website
DOTD worker killed in Sunday afternoon attack was a retired Baton Rouge Police officer, authorities say
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – According to police, a double-homicide occurred in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday afternoon when a man allegedly attacked a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee. The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the incident and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) identified the victim […]
Prairieville suspect sought in connection with battery of pregnant woman
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant for a Prairieville suspect in connection with the battery of a pregnant woman in Belle River. According to an APSO news release, deputies arrested 31-year-old Donnie Pierre Breaux of Pierre Part. An arrest warrant was obtained for 35-year-old Lacey Breaux Dunnigan of Prairieville.
Suspect jailed, another wanted by deputies accused of beating pregnant victim
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — One suspect was arrested and a second is wanted by deputies after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in her home. Deputies arrested Donnie Pierre Breaux, 31, of Pierre Part on a charge of domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim. A second suspect, identified as Lacey Breaux Dunnigan, 35, of Prairieville is wanted in connection to the crime.
Victim identified in deadly shooting on South Choctaw Drive, one suspect arrested
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has partnered with Baton Rouge Parents Magazine to take sock donations for those in need. Drivers reminded about ‘Move Over’ law ahead of Thanksgiving. Updated: 16 hours ago. Millions of people will drive to their holiday destination, but AAA said nearly 25%...
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
LSUPD responded to reported armed robbery on campus overnight
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported armed robbery on LSU's campus overnight. In a message sent out to students shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LSUPD said it was investigating reports of an armed robbery on West Lakeshore Drive near Dalrymple Drive. A second message announced officers had cleared...
Person shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker on I-10, authorities say
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Sunday, Nov. 20. According to authorities, the incident happened along I-10 West in the Port Allen area shortly after 12 p.m. Initial investigation shows deputies were dispatched to an emergency call in reference to...
NOPD: Two wounded in third Sunday shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the city’s third shooting in seven hours. This one landed two men in the hospital with body wounds.
Alleged high-speed chase involving NOPD and JP police ends in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are investigating an alleged high-speed chase involving Orleans Parish and Jefferson Parish police that ended in New Orleans East Sunday evening. Right now, police are on the scene. We are waiting to get more information as it becomes available. See a spelling or grammar error...
Two from Geismar die in Livingston Parish crash
Louisiana State Police Troop A reported two deaths in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish around 12:30 a.m. Nov. 19. According to a news release, the crash ultimately claimed the lives of 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter of Geismar. The...
Gonzales Police seek information in fatal shooting
Gonzales Police announced Jamal "MAL" Holloway is wanted for suspected involvement in the fatal shooting Nov. 11 at 1827 S. Burnside Ave. According to a news release, Holloway has been known to frequent the Bishop Woods area. The Gonzales Police Department has been investigating the shooting death of 17-year-old Mekhi...
Alleged credit card theft leads to fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane after two parties got in an argument and one person said they were going to get a gun. According to sources, the fight started when one person stole another person's credit card. One of the parties told the other they were going to come back with a gun.
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16
Louisiana Driver and Passenger Killed in Fiery Early Morning Crash on LA 16. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported a fatal fiery crash on LA 16 that killed two from Geismar. On November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle incident on LA 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish shortly after 12:30 a.m. The crash killed 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar, Louisiana, and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter, also of Geismar, Louisiana.
One dead, two injured in major Lafayette crash
Lafayette Police are currently on the scene of a major vehicle crash where one is dead.
Woman struck by car after tripping, falling while crossing New Orleans street
A woman has died after police say tripped and fell while crossing a street in downtown New Orleans, leading to her being struck by a car.
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver
One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested
The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two people were...
Impairment suspected in fatal crash in St. Tammany Parish
A Covington native was killed in fatal crash on LA Hwy 22, according to state police.
Baton Rouge man sentenced in federal court for involvement in dog-fighting ring
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 17, to a year in federal prison for having dogs he planned to fight, according to the US Department of Justice. Officials said Aquintas Singleton, 35, was sentenced to 12 months and one day for “possessing...
UPDATE: Victim in Foreman Drive crash identified
Lafayette Police responded to a major vehicle crash involving two motorcyclists, a bicyclist, and an automobile. The multiple vehicle crash occurred around 6 pm on November 20 on Foreman Drive.
