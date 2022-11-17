ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

KLFY News 10

DOTD worker killed in Sunday afternoon attack was a retired Baton Rouge Police officer, authorities say

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – According to police, a double-homicide occurred in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday afternoon when a man allegedly attacked a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee. The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the incident and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) identified the victim […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Prairieville suspect sought in connection with battery of pregnant woman

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant for a Prairieville suspect in connection with the battery of a pregnant woman in Belle River. According to an APSO news release, deputies arrested 31-year-old Donnie Pierre Breaux of Pierre Part. An arrest warrant was obtained for 35-year-old Lacey Breaux Dunnigan of Prairieville.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

KEEL Radio

Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana

A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSUPD responded to reported armed robbery on campus overnight

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported armed robbery on LSU's campus overnight. In a message sent out to students shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LSUPD said it was investigating reports of an armed robbery on West Lakeshore Drive near Dalrymple Drive. A second message announced officers had cleared...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Two from Geismar die in Livingston Parish crash

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported two deaths in a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 16 at Vincent Road in Livingston Parish around 12:30 a.m. Nov. 19. According to a news release, the crash ultimately claimed the lives of 52-year-old Jerome Johnson of Geismar and 27-year-old Dillon Slaughter of Geismar. The...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales Police seek information in fatal shooting

Gonzales Police announced Jamal "MAL" Holloway is wanted for suspected involvement in the fatal shooting Nov. 11 at 1827 S. Burnside Ave. According to a news release, Holloway has been known to frequent the Bishop Woods area. The Gonzales Police Department has been investigating the shooting death of 17-year-old Mekhi...
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Alleged credit card theft leads to fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane after two parties got in an argument and one person said they were going to get a gun. According to sources, the fight started when one person stole another person's credit card. One of the parties told the other they were going to come back with a gun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
WAFB.com

Road rage leads to shooting on North Boulevard; 1 man arrested

The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest on Nov. 16. Alleged argument over money leads to drive-by shooting on LSU’s campus; arrests made. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two people were...
BATON ROUGE, LA

