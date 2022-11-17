Read full article on original website
Alabama AG takes prosecution lead in McCraney murder trial
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— The Alabama Attorney General has taken the position as lead prosecutor in the Coley McCraney murder trial, per court documents. Attorney General Steve Marshall and his Assistant Attorney General Jimmy L. Thomas will take over the prosecution after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery was hurt in a bicycle accident.
Why is a Yellow-hammer called a Yellow-hammer?
(WHNT) — Alabama’s State Bird is officially the Yellow-hammer, also known as the Northern Flicker, but the bird’s name doesn’t actually have much to do with how it looks but it does have something to do with North Alabama. The Northern, or Common Flicker is a...
Baldwin Co. deputy allegedly had drugs in patrol vehicle, arrested
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested Thursday on a methamphetamine charge, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office website. Robert Dewberry, 34, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine possession. He was arrested at 11:41 p.m., Thursday night, and released at 3:43 a.m., Friday morning, on a $5,000 bond.
Former Prichard Water Board manager indicted, husband arrested on new charges
UPDATE (6:42 p.m.): Officials with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office have announced a new arrest in the Prichard Water Board case. Theresa Lewis, the Physical Service manager, is currently employed with the board and was arrested Thursday. She was indicted for theft of property first-degree and aggravated theft...
Explosion at Escambia Co. oil facility, 1 dead, 1 injured
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An explosion at an oil facility in north Escambia killed one and injured another on Friday, according to county officials. Escambia County EMS and Fire Rescue responded to a call at Fannie and Carnley Roads at an oil facility in the northern part of Escambia County at 1:27 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18.
ADPH urges vaccinations ahead of upcoming holiday season
ALABAMA (WDHN) — Alabama is one of five states experiencing significant flu activity with the holiday season quickly approaching. “The last time we saw flu like this was in 2009 during the H1N1 pandemic,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield said. Health leaders believe the severity of the flu season comes...
Baby found near drugs, stolen items from storage units found: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they have arrested a man on multiple charges of burglary, drugs and leaving a baby near drugs. Officers were called to the 2000 block of Summit Drive about some stolen items. After receiving a search warrant, officers found many stolen items from previously reported storage unit burglaries. They also found drugs and guns.
