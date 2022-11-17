ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

West Virginia falls to Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Big 12 Conference foe Texas Tech at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller tallied 10 kills to lead the Mountaineers. Saturday’s match marked her 13th double-digit kills performance...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Perez, WVU await NCAA approval for transfer forward to begin practicing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s been just over three weeks since former Manhattan forward Jose Perez announced he was transferring to West Virginia. Perez, voted as the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year prior to entering the transfer portal, is in Morgantown, and has enrolled in classes at West Virginia University for the spring semester.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia pulls off sweep in home opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team completed a sweep of Glenville State, Edinboro, and Big 12 foe Northern Colorado at the Mountaineer Quad inside the WVU Coliseum on Sunday night. “Obviously, we wanted to get three wins,” fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. “We won some...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia competes at NCAA National Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 29 West Virginia University cross country team competed at the 2022 NCAA National Championship at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course, hosted by Oklahoma State University on Saturday, Nov. 19. Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe crossed the finish line first for the Mountaineers with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia concludes homestand vs. App State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team caps its season-opening homestand on Sunday, Nov. 20, as it gets set to welcome Appalachian State inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Tipoff against the Mountaineers is set for 1 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 12 p.m....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

GBN Podcast: Reaction to loss vs. K-State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Coming off their historic 23-20 win over Oklahoma, WVU football appeared to be riding high, and still had an outside chance of making a bowl game. That all came crashing down against a quality opponent Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers were soundly beaten by...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

FINAL: No. 15 Kansas State 48, WVU football 31

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — It’s Senior Day in Morgantown as the West Virginia Mountaineers host the 15th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Two key Mountaineers are not suited up for the...
MANHATTAN, KS
WTRF

Cancun Challenge gives WVU a chance to learn, self-scout, and compete

Off to a 3-0 start to the year, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team will leave the friendly confines of the WVU Coliseum for the first time this season this week. The Mountaineers, guided by first-year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, head to Cancun, Mexico for the Cancun Challenge, where they will get their first chance at facing a Power 5 opponent. WVU will face Central Michigan (0-4) on Thursday before facing No. 13 NC State (4-1) Friday afternoon.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Quick Hits: Huggins says WVU has “a lot of work to do”

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball moved to 4-0 on Friday after taking down Penn 92-58. Bob Huggins made history with the victory, notching his 920th career win in Division I men’s basketball. That ties him for third all-time on the wins list with Jim Calhoun.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Huggins reaches another coaching milestone, WVU beats Penn

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP)Erik Stevenson scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half and West Virginia used a fast start to beat Penn 92-58 Friday night, giving coach Bob Huggins another milestone win. Huggins, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in September, earned his 920th...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

No. 19 K-State beats WVU, nears Big 12 title game berth

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)One of No. 19 Kansas State’s longest road trips of the Big 12 season might as well have been a home game for quarterback Will Howard. Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Cincere Mason returned an interception for a TD and the Wildcats moved closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game by beating West Virginia 48-31 on Saturday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU, K-State to play with postseason implications in balance

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The Mountaineers are flying high at the Milan Puskar Center after making history against Oklahoma, but their focus shifts to one of their most formidable opponents of the season when they face No. 15 Kansas State. Saturday’s kickoff between the two squads is set for 2 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU at the Phil Knight Legacy: Who’s in, where to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins and the West Virginia Mountaineers fly west for the Thanksgiving holiday as they prepare to compete in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon. The Mountaineers tip off Thursday against Purdue, the first opponent in a stacked field for the early-season tournament....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

ESPN’s Thamel: Greene to start at QB for WVU

MORGANTOWN, W. VA. — West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene will lead the Mountaineer offense against Kansas State on Saturday, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Greene will get his first career start for the Mountaineers after leading the team to their first-ever win over Oklahoma in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WVU blows out Penn; Huggins ties Calhoun on wins list

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball earned its fourth straight victory to start the season on Friday after coasting past Penn 92-58 at the WVU Coliseum. Bob Huggins ties Jim Calhoun for third on the Division I all-time wins list with 920 victories in his career. He now chases Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, who has accrued 999 recognized victories and counting in his career with the Orange.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy