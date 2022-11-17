Read full article on original website
Two chefs, one mission: Nail City Chefs fundraiser benefits Ohio Valley nonprofits
WHEELING, W.Va. – The inaugural “Nail City Chefs” fundraiser for Wheeling Health Right and the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling appealed to the palettes of members of the Ohio Valley community for a good cause. Tickets were $100 per person to enjoy meals prepared right in front...
West Virginia falls to Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Big 12 Conference foe Texas Tech at the United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller tallied 10 kills to lead the Mountaineers. Saturday’s match marked her 13th double-digit kills performance...
Perez, WVU await NCAA approval for transfer forward to begin practicing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s been just over three weeks since former Manhattan forward Jose Perez announced he was transferring to West Virginia. Perez, voted as the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year prior to entering the transfer portal, is in Morgantown, and has enrolled in classes at West Virginia University for the spring semester.
Mountaineer mascot named Best Live Human Mascot by National Mascot Hall of Fame
The Mountaineer mascot is one of the most recognizable figures and symbols in the state of West Virginia. He or she who wears the uniform is one of the most visible ambassadors of West Virginia University, and the state as a whole. There are a lot of responsibilities resting on...
West Virginia pulls off sweep in home opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team completed a sweep of Glenville State, Edinboro, and Big 12 foe Northern Colorado at the Mountaineer Quad inside the WVU Coliseum on Sunday night. “Obviously, we wanted to get three wins,” fifth-year WVU coach Tim Flynn said. “We won some...
West Virginia competes at NCAA National Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 29 West Virginia University cross country team competed at the 2022 NCAA National Championship at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course, hosted by Oklahoma State University on Saturday, Nov. 19. Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe crossed the finish line first for the Mountaineers with...
West Virginia concludes homestand vs. App State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team caps its season-opening homestand on Sunday, Nov. 20, as it gets set to welcome Appalachian State inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Tipoff against the Mountaineers is set for 1 p.m. ET, with gates opening at 12 p.m....
GBN Podcast: Reaction to loss vs. K-State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Coming off their historic 23-20 win over Oklahoma, WVU football appeared to be riding high, and still had an outside chance of making a bowl game. That all came crashing down against a quality opponent Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium. The Mountaineers were soundly beaten by...
FINAL: No. 15 Kansas State 48, WVU football 31
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — It’s Senior Day in Morgantown as the West Virginia Mountaineers host the 15th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Two key Mountaineers are not suited up for the...
Cancun Challenge gives WVU a chance to learn, self-scout, and compete
Off to a 3-0 start to the year, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team will leave the friendly confines of the WVU Coliseum for the first time this season this week. The Mountaineers, guided by first-year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit, head to Cancun, Mexico for the Cancun Challenge, where they will get their first chance at facing a Power 5 opponent. WVU will face Central Michigan (0-4) on Thursday before facing No. 13 NC State (4-1) Friday afternoon.
Quick Hits: Huggins says WVU has “a lot of work to do”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball moved to 4-0 on Friday after taking down Penn 92-58. Bob Huggins made history with the victory, notching his 920th career win in Division I men’s basketball. That ties him for third all-time on the wins list with Jim Calhoun.
Huggins reaches another coaching milestone, WVU beats Penn
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP)Erik Stevenson scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half and West Virginia used a fast start to beat Penn 92-58 Friday night, giving coach Bob Huggins another milestone win. Huggins, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in September, earned his 920th...
No. 19 K-State beats WVU, nears Big 12 title game berth
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)One of No. 19 Kansas State’s longest road trips of the Big 12 season might as well have been a home game for quarterback Will Howard. Howard threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Cincere Mason returned an interception for a TD and the Wildcats moved closer to a berth in the Big 12 championship game by beating West Virginia 48-31 on Saturday.
WVU, K-State to play with postseason implications in balance
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The Mountaineers are flying high at the Milan Puskar Center after making history against Oklahoma, but their focus shifts to one of their most formidable opponents of the season when they face No. 15 Kansas State. Saturday’s kickoff between the two squads is set for 2 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Quick Hits: Brown praises WVU’s effort after K-State loss
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s home slate ended with a disappointing loss to No. 15 Kansas State. While WVU head coach Neal Brown wasn’t happy with the result, he had a lot of good to say about his team after the defeat. “I thought the guys...
WVU at the Phil Knight Legacy: Who’s in, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins and the West Virginia Mountaineers fly west for the Thanksgiving holiday as they prepare to compete in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Portland, Oregon. The Mountaineers tip off Thursday against Purdue, the first opponent in a stacked field for the early-season tournament....
ESPN’s Thamel: Greene to start at QB for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W. VA. — West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene will lead the Mountaineer offense against Kansas State on Saturday, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Greene will get his first career start for the Mountaineers after leading the team to their first-ever win over Oklahoma in...
WVU blows out Penn; Huggins ties Calhoun on wins list
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball earned its fourth straight victory to start the season on Friday after coasting past Penn 92-58 at the WVU Coliseum. Bob Huggins ties Jim Calhoun for third on the Division I all-time wins list with 920 victories in his career. He now chases Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, who has accrued 999 recognized victories and counting in his career with the Orange.
