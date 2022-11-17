Read full article on original website
timmaui
3d ago
this kind of racism had been happening for many years... it's about time that people realize they cant get away with this type of animalistic beating of another human being because of their race...
Reply(1)
14
Fluffy Butt
3d ago
The men were upset because they had poor training. Everyone against them. Blah blah blah. Bye. Life isn’t always fair. We don’t get to go beat people up with a shovel every time it happens
Reply
3
RottenRalph
3d ago
We didn’t feel any love from natives whilst vacationing on Oahu. We rented a car and toured the island, zero friendliness from the locals.
Reply(6)
2
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former HCCC supervisor sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2015 beating of inmate
Hawaii enters a new era in concealed carry permit rules. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 21, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cultural historian, Hawaii recording artist and entertainer Joseph Recca has died,...
The Miske Files: The FBI Is Investigating One Of Its Own
An FBI investigator was targeted by two search warrants as part of an ongoing criminal probe linked to the federal criminal charges against former Honolulu business owner Michael J. Miske Jr., who prosecutors allege controlled and directed a sprawling racketeering organization for most of the past two decades. New information...
Former Oahu correctional officer gets 12 yrs in prison
Taum, a 50-year-old man supervised his two co-Defendants and a correctional officer transport the inmate across the facility.
bigislandvideonews.com
HCCC Supervisory Officer Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced for his role in the assault of an inmate and cover up of the abuse. (BIVN) – A former supervisory correctional officer at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police investigating Molokai murder; suspect in custody
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man on Molokai suspected of murder is under arrest following the death of a woman Saturday evening. Maui police said around 5:45 p.m., Molokai dispatch received a 911 call from a man about a possible murder at his home. When officers arrived, they found a woman’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu rail warns of ‘instant death’ after rash of break-ins, damage
The nonprofit says it typically gets fewer donations during the holidays. Maui water company agrees to make $500,000 worth of repairs in settlement with state. The state recently threatened Olowalu Water Company with a nearly half million dollar fine for taking too much water from a stream in West Maui.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials: Turo fraudster used fake identification to rent car, commit thefts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A host for Turo — an online car sharing marketplace — is turning to the public for help in locating his car after discovering his rental car was being used to commit crimes. For the safety of his family, the Turo host does not want...
Trial of former union boss Brian Ahakuelo now in jury’s hands
The trial of former media union boss Brian Ahakuelo is now in the hands of the jury. This, after closing arguments were held today in federal court.
Victim shot in Kalihi attempted murder case
Police are searching for a suspect in the investigation of an attempted murder case in Kalihi.
Concerns over Hawaii mail theft as holidays approach
"Yeah, especially during the holiday season when the package delivery rate increases so much, and people know that it's gifts and things," said Jim Harrow, CEO of Security Alarm Shop.
Expect hurdles in Oahu concealed-carry processing
Concealed-carry gun permit applications can start to be processed on Oahu as soon as Monday, Nov. 21. That is after the mayor approved rules submitted by the police chief last week, which take effect 10 days after that sign-off.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Grand jury indicts suspect accused of critically beating girlfriend’s 3-year-old son
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted Thursday a 25-year-old man for the alleged beating of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son. Officials said Nainoa Ellis-Noa has been charged with first-degree assault and abuse of a household member. New court documents said the toddler suffered a subdural hematoma — or...
KITV.com
Local organizations serve an eviction notice to the U.S Navy
HONOLULU – It has been nearly a year since fuel leaks at Red Hill contaminated water for residents in the area. As many families continue to deal with the aftermath, local organizations today served an eviction notice to the U.S. Navy. Around a dozen protestors from the Oahu Water...
Oahu man who shot 19-yr-old in road rage incident sentenced to life in prison: Prosecutor
Reyes, the 38-year-old man, shot 19-year-old, Triston Billimon after forcing him to stop near the likelike offramp of the H-1 freeway in Kalihi, officials said.
KITV.com
HPD open attempted murder investigation after shooting in Kalihi Valley | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An attempted murder investigation is underway after a shooting at a state housing project in the Kalihi Valley, early Friday morning. Honolulu Police (HPD) officers were called out to the scene at Kam IV public housing, located near Kalena Drive and Kalaunu Street, around 4:20 a.m.
HPD open assault investigation on injured baby boy
The three month old was brought into a local hospital for seizures on Monday, Nov. 14, police officials said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Man who took woman to a hospital turns out to be suspect accused of shooting her
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 20-year-old man is now facing a second-degree attempted murder charge for allegedly shooting his girlfriend, according to police. On Tuesday around 6:20 p.m., police said a man dropped off a 20-year-old woman to a hospital. She had unspecified injuries from a gunshot wound. Through an investigation,...
The Best Place To Live In Hawaii
Hawaii is consistently ranked as one of the best states in which to live. We're narrowing it down to the one city that beats out all of the rest.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rape victims at women's prison seek $7.5M from jury, but state says it's not responsible for the act
A Waimanalo community watch group says a Veterans Day beach party was anything but family friendly. With fentanyl calls rising, DEA seeks to help first responders separate fact from fiction. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Law enforcement in Hawaii are now dealing with fentanyl cases almost daily. String of robberies...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents of West Oahu complex report lingering water issues a year after Red Hill crisis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been a year since a leak in the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel storage facility contaminated a water system that serves about 93,000 people on Oahu. Despite reassurances from military leaders, residents in one Ewa Beach community say they’re still suffering the effects.
Comments / 17