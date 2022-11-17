ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 17

timmaui
3d ago

this kind of racism had been happening for many years... it's about time that people realize they cant get away with this type of animalistic beating of another human being because of their race...

Reply(1)
14
Fluffy Butt
3d ago

The men were upset because they had poor training. Everyone against them. Blah blah blah. Bye. Life isn’t always fair. We don’t get to go beat people up with a shovel every time it happens

Reply
3
RottenRalph
3d ago

We didn’t feel any love from natives whilst vacationing on Oahu. We rented a car and toured the island, zero friendliness from the locals.

Reply(6)
2
