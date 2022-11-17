Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Seven divisional titles decided at 2022 WIAA State Football Championships
The 2022 WIAA State Football Championships were held Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Seven divisional state champions were crowned during the two-day event at the University of Wisconsin. Stratford (Division 6) and Kimberly (Division 1) both earned its eighth state championship, which...
nbc15.com
Badgers knock off No. 1 Minnesota in series finale
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 3 Wisconsin women’s hockey team knocked off No. 1 Minnesota and earned a series win thanks to a 4-1 victory on Sunday. Graduate student Nicole LaMantia got the Badgers on the board 15 minutes into the game with a power play goal in the first period. Sarah Wozniewicz, Kirsten Simms and Jesse Compher each tallied goals in Minnesota’s first conference loss of the year.
nbc15.com
UW volleyball first in Big Ten, taking down Penn State in five
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WMTV) - No. 3 Wisconsin volleyball took down No. 14 Penn State in five sets on Saturday night in University Park. Junior Devyn Robinson led the way for the Badgers with 17 kills and nine blocks, followed by Senior Danielle Hart who had 13 kills and no errors.
University of Wisconsin posts head coaching vacancy
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin has posted the job. After weeks of silence, university officials on Saturday finally listed the football program's head coaching vacancy on UW's job board. It appeared on the website about six hours after the Badgers defeated Nebraska to clinch bowl eligibility for the 21st consecutive season and improve interim coach Jim Leonhard's record to 4-2.
Kimberly back on top, claims Division I State Title over Mukwonago 34-30
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – It came down to one of the last plays of the game, but the Kimberly Papermakers are back on top of Wisconsin and have won the Division I State Title. Kimberly beat Mukwonago 34-30 in Camp Randall Stadium to claim its eighth Wisconsin state championship and its first since 2017. As […]
Three reasons why bowl eligibility is important for the Badgers
This season won’t end with a Big Ten West title, and this team certainly won’t sniff one of those marquee bowl games, but the Wisconsin Badgers will have a 13th game nonetheless. While the Badgers have fallen woefully short of their lofty preseason ambitions, they accomplished something to...
nbc15.com
Madison affordable volleyball club needs more coaches to expand program
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison volleyball club focused on competitive volleyball and affordability is looking for coaches so more players can participate. Club volleyball can provide a year round experience for athletes who love the game, but the sport is increasingly expensive with team, traveling and try-out fees. On top of the cost, Madison Starlings Club Volleyball coaches said if an athlete wants to play varsity in high school, they need to play club all year round.
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: Gophers set for 2:30 p.m. kickoff against Wisconsin
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. when the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4) close out the regular season on the road against the Wisconsin Badgers (6-5) on Saturday, Nov. 26. The game will be televised on ABC or ESPN. The Badgers fired head coach Paul Chryst after a 2-3 start to...
nbc15.com
Capitol Ice Arena hosts all-transgender ice hockey tournament
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Capitol Ice Arena is hosting its first ever all-transgender ice hockey tournament this weekend. The tournament brought athletes from all around the world to Middleton, where friends and families are gathering to celebrate transgender people and athletes. Organizers said their goal is to help any trans-identified hockey players feel welcomed in an all-trans locker room.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska
Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football: Can the Badgers take back Paul Bunyan's Axe?
It’s all about the axe. Dating back to 1890 and a stretch of 131 games, the rivalry between Wisconsin and Minnesota is the longest in college football. What’s a stake for the winning team? Celebrating with Paul Bunyan’s Axe. Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard, with a 1-2...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Mertz’s late sneak for TD pushes Badgers past Nebraska 15-14
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Graham Mertz scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left to complete Wisconsin’s comeback from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, and the Badgers beat Nebraska 15-14 Saturday for their ninth straight win in the series. The Badgers earned their grinding...
nbc15.com
Forward Madison hosting World Soccer watch parties
Not your average soup! Try these simple fall favorite beef-inspired recipes. The Wisconsin Beef Council shares some warm fall soup recipes to get you through the cold days ahead. Updated: Nov. 19, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST. |. Area property owners, businesses, community organizations and non-profits are coming together this...
nbc15.com
Shine on Madison begins Saturday
Wisconsin Beef Council: Not your average soup! Try these simple fall favorite beef-inspired recipes. The Capitol Ice Arena is hosting its first ever all-transgender ice hockey tournament this weekend. Hunters embrace winter weather conditions on day one of gun deer season. Winter weather conditions are not stopping Wisconsinites from heading...
nbc15.com
Mayor Rhodes-Conway to announce if she’s running for second term
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety. It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms.
nbc15.com
Tim Metcalfe talks Check Out Hunger at Metcalfe's grocery store
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety. It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms.
fortatkinsononline.com
Fort school board moves seven high school courses, six course revisions toward approval
The School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education Thursday approved consideration of seven new courses and six course revisions which could potentially be offered to Fort Atkinson High School students beginning with the 2023-24 school year. During Thursday’s regular school board meeting, school board members unanimously approved two motions,...
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
nbc15.com
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety
Madison Starlings Club Volleyball is aiming to make the popular high school sport more affordable. Monroe High School took to the field at Camp Randall late Friday morning and are heading home state champions. Mayor Rhodes-Conway to announce if she’s running for second term. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
nbc15.com
Kwik Trip CEO Donald Zietlow to retire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Kwik Trip CEO and President Donald Zietlow will be retiring at the end of the year after serving more than two decades in the position, the company announced Monday. Zietlow’s retirement will be effective on Dec. 31. Kwik Trip said that Zietlow has been with Kwik...
Comments / 0