Pike County, OH

whbc.com

Southern Ohio Wagner Trial Nearing Its End

WAVERLY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The ongoing murder trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County has reached its next phase. Closing arguments are set for next Monday. On Friday, attorneys on both sides spent hours sorting through many weeks worth of evidence and exhibits.
WAVERLY, OH
WLWT 5

New body cam video released from deputy shooting in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — New body camera footage has been released from the moments an Ohio deputy was shot at work at the Ross County Sheriff's Office in Chillicothe. It happened around 5 p.m. when shots were exchanged between a suspect and a deputy. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
93.1 WZAK

Video: Deadly shootout between man and deputy

According to NBC4i, newly released videos show the quick exchange of gunfire on Thursday between a Ross County deputy and a man, which led to one of their deaths. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office gave the videos to NBC4, which were captured by a security camera and Sgt. Eric Kocheran’s body camera around 5 p.m. at its joint law enforcement center in Chillicothe. The videos, which have been edited together for clarity and viewer discretion, are below.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Two dead after shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) -Two people are dead after a shooting. Portsmouth Police tell WSAZ.com dispatch received a shots fired call just before 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street. Officers said when they arrived they found two males with apparent gunshot wounds. At this time, the victim’s identities...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect dies after shootout with deputy in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect is dead and a sheriff’s deputy is in serious condition, after both were shot Thursday evening outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost identified Nicholas Mitchell, 42, as the suspect in a Friday press release. Mitchell died from his injuries at a Chillicothe-area hospital following […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man sentenced for 19 criminal charges

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from The Plains was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to 19 criminal charges. Mark Barnhart, 33, received nine years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in the Athens County Common Pleas Court. Police say Barnhart’s crimes include a third-degree felony count of escape, a fifth-degree felony […]
ATHENS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Video shows Ross Co. deputy was trying to help when ambushed

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance and bodycam footage of the shooting that has left one deputy fighting for his life. The video shows the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell, walking from West Second Street to the parking lot of the Sheriff’s office and approach the back door of the Ross County Law Complex.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WKBN

Investigation underway after shooting in downtown Portsmouth, Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — An investigation is underway after a shooting happened in downtown Portsmouth, according to Scioto County dispatchers. Dispatchers confirm the incident happened on Chillicothe Street and Eighth Street near Frank & Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses say two people were shot after a fight downtown. One person was shot […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced

SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
OHIO STATE
meigsindypress.com

Long Convicted of Murder

POMEROY, Ohio – A man has been convicted of of murder in the death of Terry Weaver. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on November 14, 2022, Anthony Long, 40, of Gallipolis, Ohio was convicted of Murder, an unclassified felony. On December 22, 2021, Terry Weaver,...
POMEROY, OH

