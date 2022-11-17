Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre: State, defense rest their case in murder trial of George Wagner IV
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The state and defense have officially rested their cases in the Pike County murder trial of George Wagner IV. See a clip from Friday's proceedings in the video player above. On Friday, the state announced it will not call any further witnesses and officially rested...
whbc.com
Southern Ohio Wagner Trial Nearing Its End
WAVERLY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The ongoing murder trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County has reached its next phase. Closing arguments are set for next Monday. On Friday, attorneys on both sides spent hours sorting through many weeks worth of evidence and exhibits.
Fox 19
Adams County prosecutor calls on state authorities to investigate 7-year-old’s alleged rape
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Adams County Prosecutor’s Office is asking the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Ohio Attorney General Special Prosecutions Section to handle the investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a 7-year-old girl. Back on Sept. 24, Nicole and Darrel Francis say they took...
WLWT 5
New body cam video released from deputy shooting in Ross County
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — New body camera footage has been released from the moments an Ohio deputy was shot at work at the Ross County Sheriff's Office in Chillicothe. It happened around 5 p.m. when shots were exchanged between a suspect and a deputy. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost...
Prayer vigil held for Ross County sergeant shot in the line of duty
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of Ross County residents attended a prayer vigil Sunday for a sheriff’s office sergeant who was injured in the line of duty this past week. Photos posted to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page show swaths of people holding hands along the street of Chillicothe in front of the […]
Video: Deadly shootout between man and deputy
According to NBC4i, newly released videos show the quick exchange of gunfire on Thursday between a Ross County deputy and a man, which led to one of their deaths. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office gave the videos to NBC4, which were captured by a security camera and Sgt. Eric Kocheran’s body camera around 5 p.m. at its joint law enforcement center in Chillicothe. The videos, which have been edited together for clarity and viewer discretion, are below.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – New Holland Confiscates Drugs, Some Ready for Use
NEW HOLLAND – New Holland Police department reported that they have removed some drugs from the area after a traffic stop. New Holland Police department went to social media to aware locals that these drugs were found inside the town and from a local person. “These drugs and drug...
WSAZ
Two dead after shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio. (WSAZ) -Two people are dead after a shooting. Portsmouth Police tell WSAZ.com dispatch received a shots fired call just before 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street. Officers said when they arrived they found two males with apparent gunshot wounds. At this time, the victim’s identities...
sciotopost.com
Update – Ross County – Ambush Shooter Shot and Killed after Sgt. Returns Fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued the following statement regarding the investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred in Chillicothe on Thursday evening:. “Every officer puts on the uniform in the morning knowing that today could be the day they face a deadly attack...
Suspect dead, deputy in serious condition after exchange of gunfire at Ross County Sheriff’s Office
CHILLICOTHE — A man accused of exchanging gunfire with a Ross County Sheriff’s Office deputy in Chillicothe Thursday has died and the deputy also shot remains hospitalized, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. >>PREVIOUS REPORT: Ross County sheriff’s deputy shot, wounded outside at sheriff’s office; Ohio...
Suspect dies after shootout with deputy in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A suspect is dead and a sheriff’s deputy is in serious condition, after both were shot Thursday evening outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost identified Nicholas Mitchell, 42, as the suspect in a Friday press release. Mitchell died from his injuries at a Chillicothe-area hospital following […]
Ohio man sentenced for 19 criminal charges
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man from The Plains was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to 19 criminal charges. Mark Barnhart, 33, received nine years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges in the Athens County Common Pleas Court. Police say Barnhart’s crimes include a third-degree felony count of escape, a fifth-degree felony […]
Two shot, including Ross County Sheriff’s deputy, in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A sheriff’s deputy and a suspect were shot outside the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Thursday. The deputy was one of two people shot in Chillicothe at about 5 p.m., Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed. The sheriff’s office confirmed the deputy, Sgt. Eric Kocheran, is in stable […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Video shows Ross Co. deputy was trying to help when ambushed
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office has released surveillance and bodycam footage of the shooting that has left one deputy fighting for his life. The video shows the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Nicholas Mitchell, walking from West Second Street to the parking lot of the Sheriff’s office and approach the back door of the Ross County Law Complex.
Investigation underway after shooting in downtown Portsmouth, Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) — An investigation is underway after a shooting happened in downtown Portsmouth, according to Scioto County dispatchers. Dispatchers confirm the incident happened on Chillicothe Street and Eighth Street near Frank & Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m. on Sunday. Witnesses say two people were shot after a fight downtown. One person was shot […]
WTAP
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced
SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
Ohio man arrested in West Virginia for allegedly looking in windows, indecency
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – An Ohio man is facing multiple charges in connection to an investigation of a person peeping in windows. According to the Huntington Police Department, Granville James Hayden, 57, of South Point, Ohio, was arrested on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 17, in the 1000 block of 12th Street in Huntington. Police […]
dayton247now.com
Local 12 Investigates: How much is Pike Co. prosecution costing? And who will pay?
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – The trial of George Wagner IV and the prosecution of the entire Wagner family is routed through the small Civil War-era courtroom in the heart of Pike County. But taxpayers from around the state of Ohio will probably wind up paying the multi-million-dollar bill. Ohio...
meigsindypress.com
Long Convicted of Murder
POMEROY, Ohio – A man has been convicted of of murder in the death of Terry Weaver. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on November 14, 2022, Anthony Long, 40, of Gallipolis, Ohio was convicted of Murder, an unclassified felony. On December 22, 2021, Terry Weaver,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Red Cross, OhioHealth, and Guardian News holding emergency blood drive for shot deputy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In partnership with Scioto Valley Guardian and OhioHealth, the American Red Cross is holding two blood drives in honor of Sergeant Eric Kocheran. The Ross County Sheriff’s Deputy is being treated at Grant Medical Center in Columbus after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.
