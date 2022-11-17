Read full article on original website
holding llc
3d ago
Age is not matter, stolen car will be punish 5 years in prison….. the crime rate will go down..
Karen Rowland
3d ago
brats that weren't brought up correctly. They need to learn a big lesson. please try to teach them a lesson.
Joanna Johnson
3d ago
they need to set up bait cars and get these kids off the road
1 dead after east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a reported shooting on the city’s east side Monday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main Street, around 1 a.m. Police said the...
Woman critical after shooting outside west Columbus carryout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday evening outside a carry-out location on the west side of Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue before 5 p.m. Columbus police officers responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim at […]
WSYX ABC6
Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police officers due in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man charged with firing a shotgun at Columbus police officers is set to go before a judge Monday morning. The incident happened on Nov. 12 just before 1 a.m. along Kingsford Road in west Columbus. Police said they were responding to a report of...
Police: 41-year-old accused of fatally shooting woman during argument in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 41-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman on the city's east side early Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main...
Police: Woman in critical condition after being struck by gunfire at west Columbus carry-out
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot at a carry-out in west Columbus Saturday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to a local hospital on a report of a walk-in shooting victim just after 4:55 p.m., according to a release.
Police: 1 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into karate studio in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A karate studio in east Columbus was left damaged after a vehicle drove through the building Saturday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers said a vehicle crashed into Excel Karate Systems LLC, located beside Joe's Pizza in the 3000 block of East Broad Street, just before 7 p.m.
Gahanna police officer hit by car, injured on highway
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Gahanna police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a car on the highway. Around 9:30 p.m., multiple Gahanna police officers were helping disabled motorists on Interstate 270 near Interstate 670 when a driver lost control and hit one of the responding officers, according to a city spokesperson. Weather […]
Chillicothe community members hold prayer vigil for Sgt. Kocheran
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe community gathered together Sunday to support Sgt. Eric Kochran, who still remains in critical condition at Grant Medical Center, fighting for his life after being shot in the doorway of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office. “Today they said he was having a better...
WSYX ABC6
Car crashed into east side karate studio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crashed into a building in the 3000 block of East Broad Street around 7 p.m. Saturday, police said. Dispatch got a call about the crash at 6:52 p.m. and police went to the scene. ABC 6 has been told no one was seriously...
Prayer vigil held for Ross County sergeant shot in the line of duty
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of Ross County residents attended a prayer vigil Sunday for a sheriff’s office sergeant who was injured in the line of duty this past week. Photos posted to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page show swaths of people holding hands along the street of Chillicothe in front of the […]
Ohio State police, student government give out 200 car locks to prevent vehicle theft on campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Instead of being the victim, students at The Ohio State University are working with OSU’s Police Department on prevention this weekend with their Steering Wheel Lock Program, giving 200 steering wheel locks to the most vulnerable students. “On the student side, for many of us,...
Gahanna police officer injured after being struck by vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Gahanna police officer was struck while assisting a vehicle on Interstate 270 during hazardous conditions Saturday night. According to the Gahanna Division of Police, multiple officers were assisting disabled motorists on I-270 near Interstate 670 at approximately 9:30 p.m. when one driver lost control of their vehicle.
Woman’s death marked suspicious by Circleville police
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in Circleville. Officers responded around 12:16 p.m. on Thursday to the scene near Rosewood Avenue after getting calls of an unresponsive woman, according to the Circleville Police Department. They found 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, of Columbus, dead upon arrival. The […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – One Person Pulled From Fiery Crash
Scioto Township – No one was hurt in a vehicle crash, because of an innocent bystander who happened to come at the right time. At 4:12pm a 911 call was received by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Dept on a car fire in the area of 13800 Matville Rd, Orient. A good samaritan driving by stopped to help the driver out of the vehicle which had caught fire. Upon arrival the Scioto Twp Fire Dept quickly began to extinguish the now fully engulfed 2008 Jeep Commander.
Accused of shooting Columbus victim in stomach, suspect heads to court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arraigned in the Franklin County Municipal Court on Friday morning on an alleged felonious assault charge. Police say on Oct. 8, Mohamed Elmi, 27, allegedly shot a man one time in the stomach with a handgun. The victim survived the assault, which happened in the 2100 block of […]
Videos show deadly shootout between man and deputy in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – Newly released videos show the quick exchange of gunfire on Thursday between a Ross County deputy and a man, which led to one of their deaths. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office gave the videos to NBC4, which were captured by a security camera and Sgt. Eric Kocheran’s body camera around 5 […]
cwcolumbus.com
House under construction in Linden caught fire, causing damage to neighboring houses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A house under construction in the Linden area caught fire Sunday evening, causing damage to the two houses on either side of the property. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter said no one was in the house at the time of the fire.
Columbus woman found dead in Circleville neighborhood; police ruled death as suspicious
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a Columbus woman was found dead in Circleville Thursday afternoon. Just before 12:15 p.m., the Circleville Police Department received a call about an unresponsive woman near Rosewood Avenue. Officers found the woman, identified as 31-year-old Tyrah Jackson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSYX ABC6
73-year-old man partially acquitted for role in deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County jury on Friday found a 73-year-old man guilty of aggravated menacing but not guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a deadly shooting in 2021. Robert Thomas, 73, was accused of bringing an "assault rifle" out to a dispute with a neighbor's...
