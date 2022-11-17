Scioto Township – No one was hurt in a vehicle crash, because of an innocent bystander who happened to come at the right time. At 4:12pm a 911 call was received by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Dept on a car fire in the area of 13800 Matville Rd, Orient. A good samaritan driving by stopped to help the driver out of the vehicle which had caught fire. Upon arrival the Scioto Twp Fire Dept quickly began to extinguish the now fully engulfed 2008 Jeep Commander.

