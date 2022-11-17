ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

37th and Burleigh stabbing; man in stable condition, woman arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing occurred on Monday, Nov. 21 near 37th and Burleigh. It happened at approximately 1:33 a.m. Police say during a domestic dispute, the suspect stabbed the victim. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.
Milwaukee County Jail death, Armor Correctional fined $175K

MILWAUKEE - Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc. has been fined $175,000 for the 2016 Milwaukee County Jail death of Terrill Thomas, court records show. The Miami-based company was convicted of seven counts of intentionally falsifying a health care record in October. The fines must be paid within 18 months. Thomas,...
New Milwaukee police recruitment effort; aims for 30% female officers by 2030

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and Fire and Police Commission (FPC) Executive Director Leon Todd announced on Monday, Nov. 21 the opening of police recruitment and Milwaukee Police Department's commitment to a new initiative to diversify the police department. "We need honest, compassionate, and dedicated...
2 separate double shootings Sunday; 4 wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate double shootings that happened Sunday night, Nov. 20. Four people were wounded. The first shooting happened around 8:24 p.m. near 32nd and Hampton. The victims have been identified as a 49-year-old man and a 32-year-old man. This shooting is the result of an argument. Both victims walked into to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No arrests have been made.
MCTS changes to service; route eliminations, adjustments

MILWAUKEE COUN - MCTS announced Monday, Nov. 21 changes to service approved by Milwaukee County in the 2023 annual budget. These changes are due to a combination of several factors, including a projected 2025 transit funding gap and a COVID-19-induced transition to hybrid work schedules downtown which led to reduced ridership on Freeway Flyer routes.
Shots fired into Milwaukee home, police find 130+ casings

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police recovered 137 bullet casings at a home on the city's north side Thursday night, Nov. 17. MPD, which released information about the incident Saturday afternoon, said it happened near 88th and Hampton around 11:35 p.m. Thursday. The shots were fired into a home. Police are looking...
Milwaukee home sprayed by gunfire: 137 bullet casings at scene

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say someone fired shots into a home late Thursday night. Investigators found 137 bullet casings at the scene. Police say the gunfire happened around 11:35 p.m., near 88th Street and Hampton Avenue. Nobody was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should...
2 Milwaukee men hurt in shootings, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 38 and 66, were hurt in separate shootings Sunday, Nov. 20. The first happened around 4 p.m. near 41st and Clarke. Police said the victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The second happened around 7:30 p.m. near 12th and...
Northridge Mall demolition plan orders ignored, judge says

MILWAUKEE - The owners of the shuttered and decaying Northridge Mall had until Friday, Nov. 18 to file a demolition plan with the courts. That hasn't happened. A week earlier, the court record indicates Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay ordered the owners, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group, to file a raze plan with the court.
Waukesha County parks; free entrance Thanksgiving weekend

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow invites area residents and visitors to get outside and enjoy Waukesha County Parks over Thanksgiving weekend. All nine fee-based parks welcome users – no annual membership or daily permit needed – from sunrise Friday, November 25 through Sunday, November 27 at 10 p.m.
Kenosha homicide, body in trash; man gets life in prison

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man was sentenced to life in prison Friday, Nov. 18 – convicted of killing a woman in 2021. Roderick Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Gia Martin. As part of a plea deal, charges of hiding a corpse, possession of a firearm by a felon and resiting/obstruction an officer were dismissed.
Milwaukee shooting; 33-year-old man dead near 6th and Cleveland

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed a 33-year-old Milwaukee man near 6th and Cleveland on Sunday morning, Nov. 20. Officials said the shooting took place before 3 a.m. The Milwaukee man died from his wounds at the scene. Police continue to look for the shooter. Anyone...
Kenneth Twyman's $112K bail rescinded, man says posting it was 'bad judgment'

MILWAUKEE - The man who paid more than $100,000 to bail out three-time "Most Wanted" fugitive Kenneth Twyman now says he regrets doing so. Richard Stulo, 51, apologized for getting off on the wrong foot with FOX6, and then told the court he wants his bail money back. He said the media attention is hurting his business.
