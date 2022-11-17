Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
37th and Burleigh stabbing; man in stable condition, woman arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a stabbing occurred on Monday, Nov. 21 near 37th and Burleigh. It happened at approximately 1:33 a.m. Police say during a domestic dispute, the suspect stabbed the victim. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is in stable condition.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Jail death, Armor Correctional fined $175K
MILWAUKEE - Armor Correctional Health Services, Inc. has been fined $175,000 for the 2016 Milwaukee County Jail death of Terrill Thomas, court records show. The Miami-based company was convicted of seven counts of intentionally falsifying a health care record in October. The fines must be paid within 18 months. Thomas,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Milwaukee police recruitment effort; aims for 30% female officers by 2030
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and Fire and Police Commission (FPC) Executive Director Leon Todd announced on Monday, Nov. 21 the opening of police recruitment and Milwaukee Police Department's commitment to a new initiative to diversify the police department. "We need honest, compassionate, and dedicated...
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested in Wisconsin after firearm thrown from vehicle during pursuit, drones & K9 utilized
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southern Wisconsin arrested two men after a firearm was thrown from a vehicle during a pursuit, resulting in several felony charges being filed. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle on Thursday for a traffic violation...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate double shootings Sunday; 4 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate double shootings that happened Sunday night, Nov. 20. Four people were wounded. The first shooting happened around 8:24 p.m. near 32nd and Hampton. The victims have been identified as a 49-year-old man and a 32-year-old man. This shooting is the result of an argument. Both victims walked into to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MCTS changes to service; route eliminations, adjustments
MILWAUKEE COUN - MCTS announced Monday, Nov. 21 changes to service approved by Milwaukee County in the 2023 annual budget. These changes are due to a combination of several factors, including a projected 2025 transit funding gap and a COVID-19-induced transition to hybrid work schedules downtown which led to reduced ridership on Freeway Flyer routes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
WISN
Milwaukee home sprayed by gunfire: 137 bullet casings at scene
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say someone fired shots into a home late Thursday night. Investigators found 137 bullet casings at the scene. Police say the gunfire happened around 11:35 p.m., near 88th Street and Hampton Avenue. Nobody was hurt. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information should...
wearegreenbay.com
Witness calls 911 on Wisconsin man seen choking woman in driveway, allegedly threatened to kill her
BURLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin man faces potential attempted homicide charges after allegedly choking and threatening to kill a woman in a residential driveway on Wednesday. According to the Burlington Police Department, officers received reports of a woman yelling for help around 8:15 a.m. on November 16....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks motions hearing in Waukesha County court
A motions hearing was held in Waukesha County on Friday, Nov. 18 for Darrell Brooks. It is associated with an appeal following his conviction on 76 charges associated with the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee men hurt in shootings, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 38 and 66, were hurt in separate shootings Sunday, Nov. 20. The first happened around 4 p.m. near 41st and Clarke. Police said the victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The second happened around 7:30 p.m. near 12th and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Mall demolition plan orders ignored, judge says
MILWAUKEE - The owners of the shuttered and decaying Northridge Mall had until Friday, Nov. 18 to file a demolition plan with the courts. That hasn't happened. A week earlier, the court record indicates Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay ordered the owners, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group, to file a raze plan with the court.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police lose track of homicide suspect Vincent King
A Milwaukee man is accused of driving 59 mph over the speed limit before crashing into and killing a grandfather. He's never made a court appearance. That's because Milwaukee police say they don't know where he is.
Police investigating after partial skeletal human remains found in north suburbs
When officers arrived, it was confirmed the remains were human, police said.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
90% of U.S. counties hit with disaster in last decade; Racine County has had two
Ninety percent of the counties in the United States suffered a weather disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published this past week. Some endured as many as 12 federally-declared disasters over those 11 years. More than 300 million people — 93% of the country’s population — live in these counties.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County parks; free entrance Thanksgiving weekend
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow invites area residents and visitors to get outside and enjoy Waukesha County Parks over Thanksgiving weekend. All nine fee-based parks welcome users – no annual membership or daily permit needed – from sunrise Friday, November 25 through Sunday, November 27 at 10 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha homicide, body in trash; man gets life in prison
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man was sentenced to life in prison Friday, Nov. 18 – convicted of killing a woman in 2021. Roderick Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide for the death of Gia Martin. As part of a plea deal, charges of hiding a corpse, possession of a firearm by a felon and resiting/obstruction an officer were dismissed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 33-year-old man dead near 6th and Cleveland
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed a 33-year-old Milwaukee man near 6th and Cleveland on Sunday morning, Nov. 20. Officials said the shooting took place before 3 a.m. The Milwaukee man died from his wounds at the scene. Police continue to look for the shooter. Anyone...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenneth Twyman's $112K bail rescinded, man says posting it was 'bad judgment'
MILWAUKEE - The man who paid more than $100,000 to bail out three-time "Most Wanted" fugitive Kenneth Twyman now says he regrets doing so. Richard Stulo, 51, apologized for getting off on the wrong foot with FOX6, and then told the court he wants his bail money back. He said the media attention is hurting his business.
