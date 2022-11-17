MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate double shootings that happened Sunday night, Nov. 20. Four people were wounded. The first shooting happened around 8:24 p.m. near 32nd and Hampton. The victims have been identified as a 49-year-old man and a 32-year-old man. This shooting is the result of an argument. Both victims walked into to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO