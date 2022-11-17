This special holiday fundraiser benefits animal shelters and rescues in Southern California. San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU®), one of Southern California’s largest locally-owned financial institutions, is collecting monetary donations for “Presents for Paws,” a special holiday fundraising campaign benefiting animal shelters and rescues in San Diego, Orange and Riverside counties. This will be SDCCU’s eleventh consecutive holiday season supporting the “Presents for Paws” campaign. “SDCCU is committed to supporting animal shelters and rescues throughout Southern California,” said SDCCU President and CEO Teresa Campbell. “This holiday season, we invite and encourage the members of our communities to donate online to help raise much-needed funds for these extraordinary animal organizations to help them continue the great work they do for our furry friends.”

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO