Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs International Airport Preparing for Record Thanksgiving Travel
It’s that time of year. “As we move out of the pandemic, the travel volume for this Thanksgiving is expected to be the highest on record for Southern California,” Corporate Communications and Programs Manager with AAA, Doug Shupe, shared. Family gatherings bring busy airports and highways as Thanksgiving...
Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs
Leaders across Coachella Valley are reacting to the tragic news many of us woke up to learn: an overnight mass shooting at a gay nightclub has killed at least five and left 18 others hurt in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Sunday morning, leaders throughout the desert area are responding on social media. My heart is with The post Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs Airport increases baggage capacity ahead of holiday travel rush
Thanksgiving is just a week away, which means a big holiday travel rush is fast approaching. Travelers arriving and leaving the Palm Springs International Airport are moving steadily through check-in and baggage claim. First-time visitor Alyssa Bungo came to Palm Springs for a girls trip. She tells us it was smooth sailing for them after The post Palm Springs Airport increases baggage capacity ahead of holiday travel rush appeared first on KESQ.
65-Year-Old Johnny Leeallen Triplett Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Palm Springs (Palm Springs, CA)
The Department of Public Safety responded to a motor vehicle crash on Saturday in Reeves County. The crash happened around 4:01 p.m. The victim was identified as 65-year-old Johnny Leeallen Triplett of Palm Springs, California.
palmspringslife.com
Things to Do This Week in the Desert, Nov. 21-28
More than one million lights illuminate The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens starting this week. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE LIVING DESERT ZOO AND GARDENS. When night falls, more than a million twinkling holiday lights animate The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert. Every winter, after the park’s usual closing time, WildLights ticketholders ring in the season with festive activities and photo-ops at this beloved annual event, now in its 29th year.
iebusinessdaily.com
Marin to be honored by CSUSB
Actor-comedian Richard “Cheech” Marin will receive Cal State Bernardino’s first President’s Medal. The award, the highest award the school can give to a non-attendee or non-graduate, is scheduled to be presented Nov. 30 at the President’s Dinner at the Mission Inn in Riverside, according to a statement on the university’s website.
sandiegometro.com
‘Tis the Season to Help Our Furry Friends Have a Happy Holiday – Donate Online to SDCCU ‘Presents for Paws’
This special holiday fundraiser benefits animal shelters and rescues in Southern California. San Diego County Credit Union® (SDCCU®), one of Southern California’s largest locally-owned financial institutions, is collecting monetary donations for “Presents for Paws,” a special holiday fundraising campaign benefiting animal shelters and rescues in San Diego, Orange and Riverside counties. This will be SDCCU’s eleventh consecutive holiday season supporting the “Presents for Paws” campaign. “SDCCU is committed to supporting animal shelters and rescues throughout Southern California,” said SDCCU President and CEO Teresa Campbell. “This holiday season, we invite and encourage the members of our communities to donate online to help raise much-needed funds for these extraordinary animal organizations to help them continue the great work they do for our furry friends.”
travellemming.com
Where to Stay in Palm Springs in 2022 (Best Places & Areas)
This guide is all you need to decide where to stay in Palm Springs, a desert city known as a chic resort town and a historic hideaway for Hollywood celebrities. Palm Springs is a top destination in Southern California, especially when the weather is cold. Its prime location retains warm weather year-round, making Palm Springs the perfect getaway destination you were looking for.
Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution
You can watch the announcement by the families live below (Will be held Thursday at 11 AM) Hundreds of Black and Mexican families plan to file claims tomorrow seeking millions of dollars in restitution from the city of Palm Springs for being forcibly evicted from the downtown Section 14 neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. The post Hundreds of Black, Mexican families evicted in the 60s by Palm Springs to seek millions in restitution appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside state of the county scheduled
Riverside County will hold its annual state of the county event next month. The gathering, which typically attracts hundreds of local officials from the public and private sectors, is scheduled to be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. December 8 at the Morongo Resort in Cabazon, according to county’s website.
american-rails.com
California Polar Express Train Rides: A Complete Guide (2022)
California is currently home to three officially licensed The Polar Express train rides, making it one of the top states for such an event! You can find this attraction hosted as the California State Railroad Museum, Southern California Railway Museum, and RailTown 1897. In addition, it was also previously available...
iebusinessdaily.com
Lilley to lead Riverside EDD
Jennifer A. Lilley has been named Riverside’s director of economic and community development. Lilley, who has worked for more than 30 years in planning and development, spent the last two years as Stanton’s economic and community development director and was Brea’s city planner five years before that, according to a statement on Riverside’s website.
paininthepass.info
High Wind Advisory For Saturday Morning For The Inland Empire
FONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A High Wind Advisory for Saturday morning November 19, 2022. A warm Santa Ana Winds Event for the Inland Empire Valleys locations, mountains and the Cajon Pass. Strong Santa Ana winds will not be as strong as on Wednesday morning. Southern California Weather...
Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight
The 8th Annual Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival starts on Friday and runs through the weekend. The festival is from Friday, November 18 to November 20 and is presented by Agua Caliente Casinos. This year the festival is going to have food trucks, tethered rides, and a night and morning balloon glow. There are The post Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival takes flight appeared first on KESQ.
The Friday Flyer
After 63 years apart, couple says, ‘I Do’
After first dating more than six decades ago, Caroline Wallace and Eddie Lamm finally tied the knot in a quaint ceremony in Lake Arrowhead on Oct. 9. Eddie is a long-time resident of Canyon Lake. Eddie’s wife passed away in December and in late April, Eddie gave Caroline a call....
Desert Hot Springs highlights improvements to public safety in the works
City officials of Desert Hot Springs have approved $15 million for the construction of a new fire station on Hacienda avenue. It will also fund other projects like a new public safety campus on Pierson boulevard -- and upgrades to fire station 37 and tenant improvements to expand the senior center. "It's a long time overdue," said The post Desert Hot Springs highlights improvements to public safety in the works appeared first on KESQ.
Extreme storm traps hikers, and their rescuers, in California canyon for 3 days
A backpacking trip into the California wilderness turned into a harrowing three days.
z1077fm.com
San Bernardino Sheriff announces Operation Dust Devil at MVCSD meeting
Last night (November 16th), the Morongo Valley Community Service District Board of Directors held their regular meeting at Covington Park’s multi-purpose room. Last night’s MVCSD meeting began with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Sgt Anthony Scalise announcing the conclusion of Operation Hammerstrike, and the commencement of Operation Dust Devil, which will crack down on illegal and irresponsible off-roading in the area.
A bumpy road that connects La Quinta and Indio is set to get fixed
The Cities of Indio and La Quinta are set to fix the bumpy intersection at Jefferson Street and Highway 111. The intersection is filled with potholes, dips, and bumps. "We always have to be careful, we will always have to slow down," said Luc Pelletier, an Indio resident. "Because there's just so much of so The post A bumpy road that connects La Quinta and Indio is set to get fixed appeared first on KESQ.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Temecula, CA
Temecula is a thriving city in the southwestern region of Riverside County, California. The city is well-known for its hot air balloon festivals, wine country, and old-town charm. With a population of over 100,000 people, Temecula has something for everyone—especially families with kids. If you're planning a vacation to...
