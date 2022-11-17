ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which five of Notre Dame’s 2024 commits were ranked in 247Sports Top247

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Irish have an early lead on the 2024 recruiting cycle, as their current group of seven commits is ranked as the top collective in the country by 247Sports. This comes on the heels of them updating their rankings after the majority of high school season is completed. Five of the Notre Dame’s current seven recruits were rankings inside their top 247, find out below who made it.

#33 Michigan quarterback CJ Carr

#57 Illinois wide receiver Cam Williams

#169 Michigan defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain

#238 New Jersey defensive end Owen Wafle

