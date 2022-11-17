Read full article on original website
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair Park
Utah State Fair Park Sign(Image is author's) The Utah State Fairpark is the home of the Utah State Fair. When the fair is not having its run at the venue, the Fairpark is often used for other community events. The sign for the Utah State Fairpark is seen for anyone traveling on North Temple from downtown Salt Lake City toward the airport.
ksl.com
American Heritage School dedicated by Elder Rasband in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — The new downtown Salt Lake City campus of a private school that places Jesus Christ at the foundation of its academic mission was dedicated Friday as a "sanctuary of learning" by Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
kslnewsradio.com
Choir announces three pilot programs to help reach more people
SALT LAKE CITY — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square announced Thursday changes it is making to spread its music throughout the world. Additionally, it is changing its mission, and implementing pilot programs to help reach a greater number of people. President of The Church of Jesus Christ of...
kslnewsradio.com
Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass
SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
In Park City, holiday lights are winter lights – and they have new laws
These days it’s not uncommon for holiday lights to go up the day after Halloween. Now with the new dark sky ordinance in Park City, these seasonal sparklerss have some rules and regulations. It’s that time of year again. Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and holiday...
World Ski Awards crowns Deer Valley best U.S. ski resort
Deer Valley's Senior Communications Manager Emily Summers told KPCW industry professionals and guests have voted the resort to the top spot every year since the World Ski Awards launched in 2013. The ski-only destination rose above 17 U.S. finalists to claim the 2022 title including Utah's Alta Ski Area, Park...
kslnewsradio.com
Prepare your motorized lawn equipment for winter storage
SALT LAKE CITY — As the winter approaches and temperatures continue to fall, you need to start thinking about how to maintain your motorized lawn equipment as you begin to store them. On the latest episode of the KSL Greenhouse Show, hosts Maria Shialos and Taun Beddes give you...
ksl.com
Walking in Ogden's Christmas village winter wonderland
This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah's Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa's village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden's Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the "must-see" holiday attraction in northern Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
The Beehive State reacts to Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — Late in the evening of Saturday, Nov. 19, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Aldrich killed at least five people and injured 18 others before being disarmed by patrons in the club. The Colorado Springs Police Department now has Aldrich in custody, according to Lt. Pamela Castro.
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
Woodward Park City opening this Friday
It will feature seven tubing lanes and a surface lift-serviced jib park complete with free hot chocolate and cookies, a film premiere and a few pro skiers and snowboarders might drop in. Starting Saturday, Nov. 19, tubing and on-snow access begins at 9 a.m. daily and continues into the evening...
Heber Valley ski sale happening this weekend
A two-day ski sale in Midway will offer new and gently used clothes and equipment as the winter season begins. St. Lawrence Thrift Store’s annual ski sale is Friday and Saturday at Zermatt Resort. St. Lawrence Director Bobbie Wolbach says it’s not exactly a swap, because it will only...
kjzz.com
Qualtrics X4 announces Ryan Reynolds as high-profile keynote speaker
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The keynote speaker for 2023's Qualtrics X4 Summit has been announced - and you'll probably recognize him. Qualtrics CEO and Co-Founder Ryan Smith tweeted out Thursday that said well-known actor Ryan Reynolds will be their first keynote speaker. The event is set for March...
dailyutahchronicle.com
The Pie Underground: Over 40 Years of Feeding Students
Food is an integral part of the college experience. In these years of wandering, we each truly learn who we are in our relationship with food. Some gravitate towards top ramen on a hot plate where others find their passion for whipping up extravagant feasts. Some even find a happy medium as they add crushed-up hot Cheetos to their Annie’s bunny noodles. Those lucky few who pass through the University of Utah, however, have something that binds them jointly. Regardless of palate or position, a supernatural force ties all of us together. That force is none other than The Pie Pizzeria.
caandesign.com
Repairs A Salt Lake City Roofer Can Complete For You
Repairs A Salt Lake City Roofer Can Complete For You. Roofing is a big investment. You will spend a lot of money on roofing, so you must get the right roofing service. Many different things can be wrong with your roof, and each one needs to be taken care of immediately. If there is any type of water damage caused by something that happened on your roof. A good roofer can complete for you this task.
kjzz.com
SLC park rangers respond to unique amount of calls to remove furniture left outside
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Public Lands said in the last two weeks they’ve had reports of three couches left in the foothills. They said in a post on Facebook, “Debuting the new Living Room Trail in the Foothills! Just kidding Our Trails and Natural Lands team has encountered a “re-furnishing” of the Foothills.”
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
Deer Valley to open early on Nov. 29
Deer Valley Resort announced Wednesday afternoon that it will open early on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Pass holders will have early access on Monday, Nov. 28 starting at noon. The resort initially planned to open on Saturday, Dec. 3. In a press release, Deer Valley said the mountain has received over...
As of now, which bowl is Utah projected to play in?
The Utes could end up in the Holiday Bowl — or perhaps the Las Vegas Bowl.
Learn about land use policy in Summit County’s Community Planning Lab
The lab is a 10-week course that reviews planning history and the impacts of past policymaking in the area, then covers zoning, public processes and how to make an impact. The what, where, how, and why of affordable housing. Sustainable development and open space preservation. Transportation and finance. The free...
