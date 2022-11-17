ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

WTRF- 7News

Future dog park in Belmont County gets a 27k grant

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The organizers of the future Belmont County Dog Park got some good news today. They are getting a $27,000 NatureWorks grant. They’ve been raising money for months, most recently with a Dog Halloween Costume contest. And they may get even more community support. “The budget was over $80,000. If we’re […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Harrison News-Herald

Look at the Past: From the 1776-1976 Bicentennial Piedmont and Moorefield Township book

The Village of Piedmont was one of the youngest towns in Harrison County in 1880. It was made up of two towns. Henry Butler platted Butler on March 2, 1880, and Zacheriah Collins platted Collinsport in November 1878. Harvey Butler owned the land and gave the right of way for the first railroad, the Cleveland, Tuscarawas Valley, and Wheeling, and gave away grounds for the depot. The first general store was owned by George H. Collins and was the first building in town. There was much confusion with deliveries of merchandise going to a town in Richland County by the name of Butler. Both Butler and Collinsport were combined as a neighboring mill and cluster of houses and the beautiful hills that encircled the area, and the name was changed to Piedmont, which was the name of the post office. The picture shows a W. P. Warnock group of teamsters building the road through Piedmont in the early 1900s. This would have been US Route 22 or Main Street, Piedmont. Later in the 1930s, the road was relocated to what we know today because of the building of Piedmont Dam. In 1802 this road was recognized as the Mingo Trail, which started in Mingo Junction and went on to Wills Creek. The picture is from the collection at the Harrison County Historical Society.
PIEDMONT, OH
WTOV 9

Wilson family and employees overcoming devastating fire

Bridgeport, OH — Owner Jason Wilson and others at Wilson Furniture Store of Bridgeport say they've been very busy since the devastating fire broke out Friday evening. Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, they are open for business and happily accepting customers. "So tomorrow at...
BRIDGEPORT, OH
wtae.com

Man behind beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County says it was vandalized

NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County was allegedly vandalized over the weekend. The man who sets it up each year, North Sewickley Township supervisor Emmett Santillo, said the display has been entertaining the community for decades. Santillo also uses the display as a way to collect donations for the Women’s Center of Beaver County.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Hundreds in need get supplies for Thanksgiving feasts

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Food Ministries had their 32nd annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway today. Hundreds of area residents received everything they could need for a perfect Thanksgiving dinner. Families could choose fresh vegetables, canned goods, pies, and even a turkey as people made their way down the assembly line of volunteers and […]
WHEELING, WV
wajr.com

Federal dollars help WVU expand rural drug treatment program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Institute for Community and Rural Health has received $1 million in federal funds to maintain and expand the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The money comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Animal CARE at critical capacity, seeking help

CINCINNATI — Whether you're looking for a playful pet, one with puppy dog eyes or a furry friend to complete your family circle, chances are you'd have your pick of the litter at Cincinnati Animal Care in Colerain. Community Engagement Manager Ray Anderson says the number one thing they...
CINCINNATI, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map

CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WVNT-TV

West Virginia’s Fiesta Tableware approves union contract

NEWELL, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia-based business Fiesta Tableware Company announced a new contract with members of the United Steel Workers International Union. According to a press release, approximately 250 union-represented Fiesta employees in Local Union 419M now have a three-year contract and will receive improved compensation. Fiesta...
NEWELL, WV
WTRF

Shane Lyons returns to Alabama as Executive Deputy Director of Athletics, COO

Former West Virginia University director of athletics Shane Lyons has returned to Alabama, according to a release from the Crimson Tide. Lyons, who recently parted ways with West Virginia following an eight-year stint as AD, heads back to Tuscaloosa, where he served as Deputy Director of Athletics for the Crimson Tide from 2011-15.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WVNS

Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
BECKLEY, WV
cranberryeagle.com

Daughter scrambles to find care for dad after closure announced

When her mother suffered a serious fall last year at her Weirton, W.Va., home and died 20 days later, Heather Amos-Yeo went through the many steps to arrange accommodations near her Middlesex Township home for her father, Bob Amos. Amos, 80, was diagnosed with dementia almost 20 years ago, but...
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Officials give more information on Wheeling Park going code red

New information has been revealed regarding the code red on Thursday at Wheeling Park. According to Sheriff Tom Howard, an adult non-student shared a screenshot from a social media site with a student and that student perceived the image to be a possible threat. The student reported the matter to school officials. Howard says the […]
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Central To State Semifinals

POINT PLEASANT,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights are headed back to the W.V. class “A” state semifinals following their 48-14 win over Wahama. The Knights took care of business in the first half jumping out to a 27-8 advantage at the break. Lorenzo Ferrera ran for four touchdowns and 150 yards in the […]
WHEELING, WV

