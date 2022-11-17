Read full article on original website
WTRF
Two chefs, one mission: Nail City Chefs fundraiser benefits Ohio Valley nonprofits
WHEELING, W.Va. – The inaugural “Nail City Chefs” fundraiser for Wheeling Health Right and the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling appealed to the palettes of members of the Ohio Valley community for a good cause. Tickets were $100 per person to enjoy meals prepared right in front...
Future dog park in Belmont County gets a 27k grant
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The organizers of the future Belmont County Dog Park got some good news today. They are getting a $27,000 NatureWorks grant. They’ve been raising money for months, most recently with a Dog Halloween Costume contest. And they may get even more community support. “The budget was over $80,000. If we’re […]
Harrison News-Herald
Look at the Past: From the 1776-1976 Bicentennial Piedmont and Moorefield Township book
The Village of Piedmont was one of the youngest towns in Harrison County in 1880. It was made up of two towns. Henry Butler platted Butler on March 2, 1880, and Zacheriah Collins platted Collinsport in November 1878. Harvey Butler owned the land and gave the right of way for the first railroad, the Cleveland, Tuscarawas Valley, and Wheeling, and gave away grounds for the depot. The first general store was owned by George H. Collins and was the first building in town. There was much confusion with deliveries of merchandise going to a town in Richland County by the name of Butler. Both Butler and Collinsport were combined as a neighboring mill and cluster of houses and the beautiful hills that encircled the area, and the name was changed to Piedmont, which was the name of the post office. The picture shows a W. P. Warnock group of teamsters building the road through Piedmont in the early 1900s. This would have been US Route 22 or Main Street, Piedmont. Later in the 1930s, the road was relocated to what we know today because of the building of Piedmont Dam. In 1802 this road was recognized as the Mingo Trail, which started in Mingo Junction and went on to Wills Creek. The picture is from the collection at the Harrison County Historical Society.
WTOV 9
Wilson family and employees overcoming devastating fire
Bridgeport, OH — Owner Jason Wilson and others at Wilson Furniture Store of Bridgeport say they've been very busy since the devastating fire broke out Friday evening. Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, they are open for business and happily accepting customers. "So tomorrow at...
wtae.com
Man behind beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County says it was vandalized
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County was allegedly vandalized over the weekend. The man who sets it up each year, North Sewickley Township supervisor Emmett Santillo, said the display has been entertaining the community for decades. Santillo also uses the display as a way to collect donations for the Women’s Center of Beaver County.
Hundreds in need get supplies for Thanksgiving feasts
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Bethlehem Apostolic Temple Food Ministries had their 32nd annual Thanksgiving Food Basket Giveaway today. Hundreds of area residents received everything they could need for a perfect Thanksgiving dinner. Families could choose fresh vegetables, canned goods, pies, and even a turkey as people made their way down the assembly line of volunteers and […]
wajr.com
Federal dollars help WVU expand rural drug treatment program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Institute for Community and Rural Health has received $1 million in federal funds to maintain and expand the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The money comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Animal CARE at critical capacity, seeking help
CINCINNATI — Whether you're looking for a playful pet, one with puppy dog eyes or a furry friend to complete your family circle, chances are you'd have your pick of the litter at Cincinnati Animal Care in Colerain. Community Engagement Manager Ray Anderson says the number one thing they...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Tyler County goes yellow on West Virginia COVD map
CHARLESTON — A third county in the region turned yellow Friday on the County Alert System Map that is based on infection rates, according to the the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Friday. Tyler County joins Pleasants and Ritchie counties as the only yellow counties...
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WVNT-TV
West Virginia’s Fiesta Tableware approves union contract
NEWELL, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia-based business Fiesta Tableware Company announced a new contract with members of the United Steel Workers International Union. According to a press release, approximately 250 union-represented Fiesta employees in Local Union 419M now have a three-year contract and will receive improved compensation. Fiesta...
WTRF
Mountaineer mascot named Best Live Human Mascot by National Mascot Hall of Fame
The Mountaineer mascot is one of the most recognizable figures and symbols in the state of West Virginia. He or she who wears the uniform is one of the most visible ambassadors of West Virginia University, and the state as a whole. There are a lot of responsibilities resting on...
54 years later: Sen. Joe Manchin, reporter on scene reflect on the Farmington Mine explosion that killed 78
54 years ago, the Farmington community experienced a devastating tragedy, resulting in the deaths of 78 miners. On Wednesday, November 20, 1968, an explosion tore through the Consolidation Coal Company's No. 9 mine that would claim the lives of most of the nearly 100 miners working at the time of the blast.
WTRF
Shane Lyons returns to Alabama as Executive Deputy Director of Athletics, COO
Former West Virginia University director of athletics Shane Lyons has returned to Alabama, according to a release from the Crimson Tide. Lyons, who recently parted ways with West Virginia following an eight-year stint as AD, heads back to Tuscaloosa, where he served as Deputy Director of Athletics for the Crimson Tide from 2011-15.
Two WV cities ranked most expensive rent relative to income
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A recent report from MyElisting.com found two cities in West Virginia rank in the top 50 most expensive cities to pay rent relative to income. To find which areas are most expensive and affordable to rent relative to income, data was from the US Census Bureau based on the percent of […]
Large structure fire in Bridgeport at the building housing Wilson Furniture
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) UPDATE: The Wheeling Police Department says the Bridgeport Bridge that crosses the back channel of the Ohio River from Wheeling Island is currently CLOSED due to the fire. They say to use the Fort Henry Bridge as a detour. Crews are currently responding to an active structure fire at the building […]
cranberryeagle.com
Daughter scrambles to find care for dad after closure announced
When her mother suffered a serious fall last year at her Weirton, W.Va., home and died 20 days later, Heather Amos-Yeo went through the many steps to arrange accommodations near her Middlesex Township home for her father, Bob Amos. Amos, 80, was diagnosed with dementia almost 20 years ago, but...
The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Wheeling Christmas parade: WATCH LIVE
Anticipation is running high in Wheeling as the city gears up for The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade. This year’s parade is set for Friday, November 18th which means it will be here before you know it. Event chair Bill Bryson says there will be a little more than 60 groups who will be […]
Officials give more information on Wheeling Park going code red
New information has been revealed regarding the code red on Thursday at Wheeling Park. According to Sheriff Tom Howard, an adult non-student shared a screenshot from a social media site with a student and that student perceived the image to be a possible threat. The student reported the matter to school officials. Howard says the […]
Wheeling Central To State Semifinals
POINT PLEASANT,W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central Maroon Knights are headed back to the W.V. class “A” state semifinals following their 48-14 win over Wahama. The Knights took care of business in the first half jumping out to a 27-8 advantage at the break. Lorenzo Ferrera ran for four touchdowns and 150 yards in the […]
