meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Apollo Theatre
The Apollo Theatre is the oldest theatre in Peoria. It opened its doors in 1914 and it shut down in 1958. Part of the theatre was torn down to make room for…wait for it…a parking lot!. In 1988 what was left of The Apollo Theatre was refurbished and...
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Solvera Health
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch this Loving Living Local segment and learn about how Solvera Health helps local populations stay healthy.
Central Illinois Proud
Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois
LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
Central Illinois Proud
Downtown Peoria water main break repaired, cause unknown
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The water main break in downtown Peoria that caused multiple businesses to close has been repaired, according to a press release from Illinois American Water on Monday. The cause of the break is yet to be determined. Now that the repair is complete, said Illinois...
25newsnow.com
Downtown Peoria’s 97-year old Labor Temple for sale
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A nearly century-old union fixture of Downtown Peoria is now up for sale for $799,900 as of Thursday. The union history of the building is present from top to bottom, from the large AFL-CIO letters on the roof to the very beams the building is held up by.
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria’s 38th Festival of Lights parade brings out thousands
EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria has held its annual Festival of Lights parade for the last 38 years. A staple in the city, this year’s parade featured more than 30 floats. Thousands lined the streets Saturday night and braved the 20-degree temepratures to watch the floats...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s Friendship House volunteers hand out Thanksgiving meals
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Friendship House held its 3rd annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway Sunday afternoon. Marcellus Sommerville, Peoria’s Friendship House’s President and CEO, said the giveaway is an excellent opportunity to give back to the community for a holiday all about giving thanks. “The need...
1470 WMBD
Win a Corvette, help East Peoria’s new Levee Park
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Would a brand new, limited edition, 70th anniversary 2023 Chevrolet Corvette entice you into throwing some financial support behind the new, under construction, Levee Park in East Peoria?. The East Peoria Community Foundation is hoping it will, thanks to a raffle for such a vehicle,...
Duckworth: Talks of bringing battery manufacturing plant to Illinois continue
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Looking to expand the electric vehicle infrastructure here in Illinois. Central Illinois has seen a lot of growth with EV manufacturer Rivian in Normal, but U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) tells WMBD there’s more to be done. “One of the things in the supply chain manufacturing that I want to work on, […]
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria prepares for the Parade of Lights
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of East Peoria is preparing for the 38th Annual Parade of Lights Saturday. The Parade will feature about 30 floats, including the return of the U.S.S. East Peoria. East Peoria Public Relations Coordinator Jill Peterson called the parade a staple of East...
wcbu.org
'Peoria has never seen that before': Indian classical dance program takes the stage at ICC
While many people’s first thought may go to Bollywood when they think of Indian dance, that’s just one, newer style. There are about eight different Indian classical dances, and one Guru is looking to highlight the most ancient of them in her studio's upcoming program, “ARPAN - An Offering.”
theproxyreport.com
Alternative Thanksgiving gathering in Macomb
MACOMB, Illinois (NEWS3) — Thanksgiving break is happening at Western Illinois University, and dorms close at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Students staying on campus will have to find their own meals because the dining halls will be closed during the break. Local business owner William “Bill” Waller...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced to 40 months for firearm possession
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 25-year-old Datreon Linwood of Peoria has been sentenced to serve over three years in federal prison for possession of a firearm as a felon. According to evidence presented in court last week, Linwood was discovered in possession of a stolen firearm during a traffic stop in March 2022. The weapon–a semi-automatic handgun–was loaded and equipped with a high-capacity extended magazine, and had been reported as stolen in November of 2016.
25newsnow.com
Grocery grab raffle at local grocery store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in Bloomington-Normal had a chance to fill their grocery carts for a good cause. With the help of the Bloomington-Normal Daybreak Rotary Foundation, the Hy-Vee in Bloomington held a grocery grab. Tickets were available for sale, with three lucky ticketholders winning either one, two or three minutes to race through the aisles and fill their cart.
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria holding raffle to help fund new park, winner gets Corvette
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – East Peoria’s upcoming Levee Park is on its way to entering its final stage. But before the stage begins, the East Peoria Community Foundation is holding a raffle to help generate more funding for the project. The raffle is also an opportunity to bring the community along for the ride.
1470 WMBD
Update: Crews remain on-scene of ISU farm fire
LEXINGTON, Ill. — A building has completely collapsed due to a large fire on Illinois State University’s farm in Lexington. According to the Lexington Fire Department, the farm’s large 1,000 foot long cow barn, visible from Interstate 55, was reported on fire by a McLean County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 12:40 a.m. Friday.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman shot to death Saturday night in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was killed in Peoria Saturday night, and police are working to learn more about the city’s latest homicide. Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Peoria police responded to the intersection of W. Montana and S. Oregon Streets for a call of shots fired during a burglary in progress. When they arrived, officers found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police collect 92 weapons after gun buyback ends early
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police said more than 90 guns are now off the streets after a “successful” gun buyback event. The department’s second gun buyback event of the year ended Saturday morning after lasting only an hour and a half. People were encouraged to turn...
Central Illinois Proud
Section of City of Washington under boil order
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A large section of Washington is under a boil order alert after the city’s water treatment plant began to malfunction Monday morning. Below is a map of the areas affected by this malfunction. Due to chlorine levels dropping outside of regulated limits, residents within...
