‘HALLELUJAH’: Mike Hollins, deadly U.Va. mass shooting victim, released from hospital
"Mike has been discharged!!! HALLELUJAH," Brenda Hollins, Mike's mother wrote on social media. "I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls. This has truly been a test of faith and I'm grateful. GOD has shown me he is faithful!"
Virginia shooting survivor Mike Hollins leaves hospital
The mother of University of Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting incident that killed three of his teammates, announced Monday on social media that her son has been released from the hospital.
WATCH: UVA memorial held to honor victims of bus shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia invited the public to join a memorial service Saturday afternoon in John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the November 13 bus shooting that left three dead and two others injured. The event was streamed on WDBJ7.com and on our...
Virginia State Police take over UVA investigation, reveal what they say happened inside charter bus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police has announced they are taking over the criminal investigation into the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. State Police said the suspected gunman, Christopher Jones Jr., had a handgun on the bus with him when he and his classmates were returning from a field trip to D.C. on Sunday.
U.Va. tightens up campus security after threatening emails related to memorial service
The University of Virginia has enhanced campus security after receiving threats to a planned memorial service on Saturday afternoon.
Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
Thousands gather to honor UVA shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia held a memorial Saturday for the victims of the shooting that claimed three lives and injured two others last weekend. The families of Devin Chandler, Laval Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry walked into an arena surrounded by more than 9,000 people who went to honor their loved ones.
Name released of driver killed in wreck on I-81/I-64
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV/WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a driver killed in a crash that clogged traffic Saturday on I-81 and I-64 in Augusta County. VSP said the driver of a Mack tractor-trailer was traveling west on I-64. As he was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, he allegedly ran off the right side of the road and went through a guardrail. The trailer landed in the northbound lanes of I-81, where it hit a Toyota Tacoma pickup.
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., UVA Shooting Suspect, Failed Gun Background Check Last Year
Reports have emerged that the suspect who allegedly killed three University of Virginia football players on Sunday had failed a background check while trying to purchase a gun last year but still managed to buy two firearms this year. The actions were confirmed in a statement by the store's owner, which was released on Thursday. The post Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., UVA Shooting Suspect, Failed Gun Background Check Last Year appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Threat placed toward UVA memorial event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
Three Guns Recovered in UVA Investigation
Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA
The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
Lynchburg kingpin who oversaw million-dollar drug network sentenced to 30 years
A drug kingpin who oversaw an intricate network overseeing 17 small-time drug dealers in the Lynchburg area was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in prison. Quentin Lowell Horsley, 38, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 100 grams or more of heroin.
Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the killings of three UVA football players. The post Why Were UVA Football Players Shot? Reports Hint At Accused Student-Gunman’s Motive appeared first on NewsOne.
‘I thought he was going to shoot me too’: Student on bus tells her story of the UVA shooting
A University of Virginia student who witnessed the deadly shooting of three students and the serious injury of two more spoke with ABC News about her harrowing experience.
Culpeper residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, VA residents. On Tuesday (November 16), Jesse O. Williams, 60, and Jamie L. Cottoms, 31, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 1300 block of Orange Road in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the arrests, 20 grams of cocaine was seized along with $1,144 in currency. Williams was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug. Cottoms was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession with intent to distribute/sell schedule I/II drug. Williams and Cottoms were transported to the Culpeper County Jail where they are being held without bond.
Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are being treated as Lynchburg Police investigate two incidents of shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:55 p.m., police say, several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired near 12th Street. Officers found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. Shortly after...
"I was frozen": Local student witness shares chilling details about deadly UVA shooting
WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A University of Virginia student is in custody, accused of fatally shooting three school football members and wounding two others. The Charlottesville Police Department identified the accused student gunman as Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr.The shooting happened Sunday night as a bus full of students, including the players, returned to campus from a field trip to Washington, D.C.The victims have been identified as D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr.A sophomore pre-med student from the Main Line was on that bus Sunday night. One of the victims was a close friend of hers."We thought he was going to...
One person dead in Saturday morning crash at Interstate 81-Interstate 64 interchange
One person is dead in the crash that has closed the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in the Staunton area. According to Virginia State Police, a tractor-trailer traveling west on Interstate 64 at 6:17 a.m. Saturday was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south ran off the road and went through the guardrail.
Traffic resumes along I-81 after fatal crash in Staunton area
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: All of I-81 is back to normal traffic flow, according to VDOT. EARLIER STORY: One person has died as a result of a crash that happened on I-81 in the Staunton area around 6 a.m. Saturday. According to Virginia State Police, a tractor-trailer was headed...
