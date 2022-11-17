ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

WATCH: UVA memorial held to honor victims of bus shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia invited the public to join a memorial service Saturday afternoon in John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the November 13 bus shooting that left three dead and two others injured. The event was streamed on WDBJ7.com and on our...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Associated Press

Medical Examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An outside special counsel will assist the state attorney general in reviewing the University of Virginia campus shooting that left three students dead and two others injured earlier this week, officials said Thursday. In a letter, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement asked Attorney General Jason Miyares to appoint outside counsel to investigate both UVA’s response to the Sunday shooting, as well as the efforts it undertook prior to the violence to assess the potential threat of the suspect. “After a tragedy of this nature, it is important for the affected institution to take a hard look at what circumstances led up to the event and, how the University responded in the moment,” Clement said in a statement. “Once an external review commences, we expect it to be the central avenue by which we gain a deeper understanding about what led to this tragic event.” An ongoing criminal investigation is also underway, led by Virginia State Police. The agency, which assumed primary responsibility in the case Thursday, said it could not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Thousands gather to honor UVA shooting victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia held a memorial Saturday for the victims of the shooting that claimed three lives and injured two others last weekend. The families of Devin Chandler, Laval Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry walked into an arena surrounded by more than 9,000 people who went to honor their loved ones.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of driver killed in wreck on I-81/I-64

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV/WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a driver killed in a crash that clogged traffic Saturday on I-81 and I-64 in Augusta County. VSP said the driver of a Mack tractor-trailer was traveling west on I-64. As he was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south, he allegedly ran off the right side of the road and went through a guardrail. The trailer landed in the northbound lanes of I-81, where it hit a Toyota Tacoma pickup.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
92.7 The Block

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., UVA Shooting Suspect, Failed Gun Background Check Last Year

Reports have emerged that the suspect who allegedly killed three University of Virginia football players on Sunday had failed a background check while trying to purchase a gun last year but still managed to buy two firearms this year. The actions were confirmed in a statement by the store's owner, which was released on Thursday. The post Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., UVA Shooting Suspect, Failed Gun Background Check Last Year appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Threat placed toward UVA memorial event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Virginia Police Department released an announcement Saturday regarding a threatening email it received regarding the memorial event slated for John Paul Jones Arena to honor the victims of the bus shooting on university grounds November 13. The memorial will continue as planned, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Lynchburg kingpin who oversaw million-dollar drug network sentenced to 30 years

A drug kingpin who oversaw an intricate network overseeing 17 small-time drug dealers in the Lynchburg area was sentenced on Friday to 30 years in prison. Quentin Lowell Horsley, 38, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 100 grams or more of heroin.
LYNCHBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Culpeper residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, VA residents. On Tuesday (November 16), Jesse O. Williams, 60, and Jamie L. Cottoms, 31, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 1300 block of Orange Road in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the arrests, 20 grams of cocaine was seized along with $1,144 in currency. Williams was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug. Cottoms was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession with intent to distribute/sell schedule I/II drug. Williams and Cottoms were transported to the Culpeper County Jail where they are being held without bond.
CULPEPER, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two people treated after shooting reports in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are being treated as Lynchburg Police investigate two incidents of shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:55 p.m., police say, several 911 callers reported hearing shots fired near 12th Street. Officers found several cartridge casings in the 1200 block of Pierce Street. Shortly after...
LYNCHBURG, VA
CBS Philly

"I was frozen": Local student witness shares chilling details about deadly UVA shooting

WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A University of Virginia student is in custody, accused of fatally shooting three school football members and wounding two others. The Charlottesville Police Department identified the accused student gunman as Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr.The shooting happened Sunday night as a bus full of students, including the players, returned to campus from a field trip to Washington, D.C.The victims have been identified as D'Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr.A sophomore pre-med student from the Main Line was on that bus Sunday night. One of the victims was a close friend of hers."We thought he was going to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Traffic resumes along I-81 after fatal crash in Staunton area

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - UPDATE: All of I-81 is back to normal traffic flow, according to VDOT. EARLIER STORY: One person has died as a result of a crash that happened on I-81 in the Staunton area around 6 a.m. Saturday. According to Virginia State Police, a tractor-trailer was headed...
STAUNTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy